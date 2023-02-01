Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Baseball Star Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Related
Upworthy
High school students leave graduation to put out fire at their classmate's house
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A group of high schoolers in Long Island, New York, traded their graduation robes for firefighter gear when a fire broke out near their school. The Port Jefferson High School students had just walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and were taking photos with their families after the ceremony when they were alerted to a nearby fire. Immediately, the teens—identified by their principal, Eric Haruthunian, as Ryan Parmegiani, Kasumi Layne-Stasik, Hunter Volpi, Andrew Patterson, Shane Hartig and Peter Rizzo—dropped what they were doing and rushed to the Port Jefferson Fire Department firehouse to help with the fire.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award
Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Herald Community Newspapers
James A. Dever School is a bully-free zone
Officer Luis Serrano from the Nassau County Police Department recently visited James A. Dever Elementary School to speak to students in fourth to sixth grade about the dangers of bullying and cyberbullying. James A. Dever Elementary School students learned about making smart choices for themselves and how to help others...
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent Kenneth Graham is leaving Locust Valley Central School District
I think that the relationship got a little strained in the beginning, and it was hard to foster a close relationship because of Covid.”. Kenneth Graham stepped down as Locust Valley Central School District superintendent on Jan. 26. He had offered to stay until early March to enable the district to search for a replacement, but the district de-clined his offer.
South Huntington School Board Approves 29 New Courses
The South Huntington Board of Education recently approved the addition of 29 courses for Walt Whitman students next school year. New courses range from fashion to social media and digital citizenship to history of the Earth. Read More ...
fox5ny.com
Long Island street honoring KKK leader renamed after student-led effort
LONG ISLAND - A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan on Long Island has been renamed after a campaign led by high school students. The village board of Malverne, in Hempstead, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
Herald Community Newspapers
Three cheers for Wantagh cheer
Wantagh High School’s cheerleading team has earned a bid to the national cheerleading competition in Florida later this month. It’s another feather in the cap of the greater Wantagh-Seaford area — Seaford High School’s cheer team also will be going to nationals, as will MacArthur High School’s team.
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne removes former KKK leader’s name from sign
Malverne High School students were credited with leading the charge to change the century-old name of a local street, which had been dedicated to a former Ku Klux Klansman. The street formerly known as Lindner Place after Paul Lindner, a KKK leader who helped develop what later became Malverne, was officially renamed Acorn Way on Jan. 26. Local leaders emphasized that the community’s youth created the change, and the adults followed their lead.
Herald Community Newspapers
CJ Cascio wants to ‘Celebrate You’
The thing I took most from being in the Boy Scouts is leadership. How to make the right choices, not only for yourself, but also for other people.”. CJ Cascio, 17, started collecting birthday party favors in December. Now his living room is filled with packages full of all things birthday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin Civic Association welcomes new president
Kimberly Malone was sworn in earlier this month as the Baldwin Civic Association’s president. Malone, 52,a local college counselor and financial services professional, said she plans to focus on community engagement and helping to implement downtown revitalization projects in Baldwin. Originally from Chicago, Malone studied history and sociology at...
Herald Community Newspapers
LIAC’s inaugural monthly Book Talk
The Long Island Arts Council of Freeport is hosting a Book Talk series to pay homage to Black History Month. The event will take place on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Freeport Recreation Center, located at 130 E. Merrick Road. The event is open to the public and will feature three African American authors from Freeport who will discuss their work and the challenges they face as African American authors.
queenseagle.com
Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas
For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
'Autism Child Area' signs installed after battle over fence in Port Washington
Stevie and Angelo Bovis, parents of 4-year-old Stella, unveiled newly installed "Autism Child Area" signs on their street in Port Washington.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 24 honors Lunar New Year
Valley Stream 24 students recently celebrated the Lunar New Year, commonly known as the Spring Festival. While often associated with Chinese traditions, many Asian countries celebrate their own version of the lunar new year, highlighting the beginning of spring and the new year based on the lunisolar calendar. Valley Stream...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seniors gather to celebrate a milestone
Chris O’Leary, the director of the Sandel Senior Center, said that with the help of the Friends of Senior Services fundraising organization, Sandel decided to do something special to celebrate 47 of its members, who are turning 90 or older this year. “Pretty impressive, right?” O’Leary said. “This a...
Herald Community Newspapers
Concerned parents honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Baldwin school parents presented a Dr, Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at the Baldwin High School last week. The Baldwin School District invited Concern Parents of Baldwin, a local school parent’s organization, students, and their family members to the first Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at the school since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, on Jan. 16.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
Herald Community Newspapers
Where does the Five Towns Community Center go from here?
Five Towns Community Center employees, volunteers and neighbors gathered for a meeting on Jan. 25 in the center’s gymnasium with one question on their minds: What’s next?. “The purpose of tonight is very clear,” the Rev. Gregory Stanislau, of St. John Baptist Church in Inwood, said. “We are here to find out what is going on with our community center.”
Herald Community Newspapers
Civic Association welcomes new year with swearing-in
It was a celebratory night for the Franklin Square Civic Association, as new and returning members took their oaths of service in front of family, friends and community members. The association held its swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 25 at Polk Street School, where members reflected on the successes of the...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows school buses going through stop sign in Bellmore
Homeowners on the block say it's common for buses and other vehicles to go through the stop sign at the corner of South Saint Marks Avenue and Fisher Lane.
Comments / 0