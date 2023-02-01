Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2022. It has since been updated. A group of high schoolers in Long Island, New York, traded their graduation robes for firefighter gear when a fire broke out near their school. The Port Jefferson High School students had just walked across the stage to receive their diplomas and were taking photos with their families after the ceremony when they were alerted to a nearby fire. Immediately, the teens—identified by their principal, Eric Haruthunian, as Ryan Parmegiani, Kasumi Layne-Stasik, Hunter Volpi, Andrew Patterson, Shane Hartig and Peter Rizzo—dropped what they were doing and rushed to the Port Jefferson Fire Department firehouse to help with the fire.

