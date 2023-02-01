A non-profit conservancy will develop and operate a public space in Ann Arbor for the first time. Broadway Park West will be a roughly seven-acre space located near the city's Amtrak station. It has been an industrial site along the Huron River for more than a century. It was most recently the site of a DTE service center. The public space will be developed by the non-profit Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO