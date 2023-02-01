Read full article on original website
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Unsafe sidewalk conditions between Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti persist after years of talks
YPSILANTI, MI — Braving a narrow dirt path along the edge of busy Washtenaw Avenue on a recent afternoon, Tiffany Guynn stepped carefully over a mud puddle. “I’ve fallen, because when it rains or it’s slick, you just slide,” the Eastern Michigan University student said of her experience on the stretches without sidewalks. “I’ve tumbled twice.”
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Feb. 5
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The street between South University Avenue and Willard Street is being closed from 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Central Campus dorm project will gobble up Ann Arbor properties, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI — There are now two phases to the University of Michigan’s plan to add student housing on Central Campus. The first phase, the construction of a 2,300-bed dormitory on the site of Elbel Field, is already underway due to UM owning the land involved. The...
Equipment malfunction caused power outage in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Several downtown Ann Arbor businesses experienced power outages Wednesday afternoon, with at least one business closing for the day. Literati Bookstore, 124 E. Washington St., announced shortly before 4 p.m. that it would be closed for the rest of Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to the outage.
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
More street closures coming at site of 13-story Ann Arbor high-rise under construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a 13-story apartment high-rise takes shape along South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, more street closures are on the way. Crews building the Vic Village South development on the south side of South U will be closing East University Avenue to traffic in both directions between South U and Willard Street to reconfigure a tower crane at the site of the project, expected to cater to University of Michigan students.
Ann Arbor nets $3.8M federal grant to make streets safer
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to make city streets safer for all users just got a big funding boost. The city this week received $3.8 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which has allocated $800 million for 510 projects across the country.
Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
14-story Ann Arbor high-rise proposal awaits city approval
ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a 14-story apartment high-rise with ground-floor commercial space outside of downtown Ann Arbor now await city approval. The development team behind the large project at 732 Packard St., where Jack’s Hardware and several other buildings stand, submitted its proposal to the city Jan. 26, seeking City Council approval of special planned unit development (PUD) zoning to allow the development known as 5 Corners.
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles west of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
wemu.org
Ann Arbor development along Huron River will be a 'shining jewel', says mayor
A non-profit conservancy will develop and operate a public space in Ann Arbor for the first time. Broadway Park West will be a roughly seven-acre space located near the city's Amtrak station. It has been an industrial site along the Huron River for more than a century. It was most recently the site of a DTE service center. The public space will be developed by the non-profit Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
Coffee shop reopens on University of Michigan campus for first time since COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A coffee shop on the University of Michigan campus has finally reopened after being used as a COVID-19 testing center the past few years. Seven10East Café reopened in mid-January. The shop originally opened in September 2019.
Southbound US-127 near Dunckel Road back open following accident
US-127 southbound near Dunckel Road is back open.
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents don't want Basilica of St. Mary to develop vacant land into school, apartments
LIVONIA — Residents who live near the Basilica of St. Mary spoke out this week during a planning commission meeting, saying they don't want the church to develop roughly an acre of vacant property. The church, 18200 Merriman Road, wants to build a Montessori school and senior apartment complex...
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
