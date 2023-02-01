ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

More street closures coming at site of 13-story Ann Arbor high-rise under construction

ANN ARBOR, MI - As a 13-story apartment high-rise takes shape along South University Avenue in Ann Arbor, more street closures are on the way. Crews building the Vic Village South development on the south side of South U will be closing East University Avenue to traffic in both directions between South U and Willard Street to reconfigure a tower crane at the site of the project, expected to cater to University of Michigan students.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Ann Arbor nets $3.8M federal grant to make streets safer

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to make city streets safer for all users just got a big funding boost. The city this week received $3.8 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which has allocated $800 million for 510 projects across the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Here’s why Ann Arbor is building a temporary water treatment plant

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor plans to begin construction of a temporary water treatment plant this month to test new technologies for the city’s water future. The city has spent months working on a plan to rehabilitate the city’s aging water plant off Sunset Road and a new pilot plant is the next step toward what’s expected to be one of the largest municipal undertakings in Ann Arbor history.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

14-story Ann Arbor high-rise proposal awaits city approval

ANN ARBOR, MI — Plans for a 14-story apartment high-rise with ground-floor commercial space outside of downtown Ann Arbor now await city approval. The development team behind the large project at 732 Packard St., where Jack’s Hardware and several other buildings stand, submitted its proposal to the city Jan. 26, seeking City Council approval of special planned unit development (PUD) zoning to allow the development known as 5 Corners.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Ann Arbor development along Huron River will be a 'shining jewel', says mayor

A non-profit conservancy will develop and operate a public space in Ann Arbor for the first time. Broadway Park West will be a roughly seven-acre space located near the city's Amtrak station. It has been an industrial site along the Huron River for more than a century. It was most recently the site of a DTE service center. The public space will be developed by the non-profit Lower Town Riverfront Conservancy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
26K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy