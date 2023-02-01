Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police arrested two teenagers after crashing a stolen vehicle in north St. Louis, one that was possibly linked to a separate carjacking Friday night. An 18-year-old and 19-year-old were arrested in the investigation. Police also recovered a handgun in their possession after the crash in the College Hill neighborhood.
kjluradio.com
St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek
A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Overland
One man died Thursday evening from a hit-and-run collision in Overland, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KMOV
East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka Police arrest Pacific man for alleged DWI following crash
A 57-year-old Pacific man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident at Six Flags Road and I-44 in Eureka. The man allegedly registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported. No one was injured in the accident, which happened at about...
mymoinfo.com
Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman hurt in crash near Hillsboro
myleaderpaper.com
Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car
Train collision in South St. Louis leaves SUV driver unhurt
This morning, a vehicle collides with a freight train in south Saint Louis. The collision occurred shortly before two a.m. on Graham Street and Manchester Avenue.
Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
KMOV
Man killed in hit-and-run Thursday night in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A truck drove off after hitting a pedestrian, killing him, Thursday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that William Woolford, 47, was struck and killed shortly after 9 p.m. on Midland Blvd. at Goodale Ave. The agency described the vehicle that hit him as a full-size black pickup truck.
‘Breaks my heart’: Neighbors respond after toddler’s death in south St. Louis
Two people, including a toddler, were found dead Thursday night in south St. Louis. Police are still trying to piece together what led to their deaths.
KMOV
South City neighbors remember toddler & father killed in double shooting, suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man has been arrested for killing a father and his 3-year-old daughter at their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment. According to police, 60-year-old, Tommy Williams and toddler, Octavia Williams were murdered on Thursday. Neighbors tell News 4 the pair had an inseparable bond. “She was a...
Toddler found dead, man fatally shot in south St. Louis
A homicide investigation is underway after two people, including a toddler, were fatally shot Thursday night in south St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured in Crawford County Crash
(Steelville) Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 304 West Highway 8 just west of Steelville when a Mazda van driven by 22-year-old Aleczander Thunder-Mathews of Steelville suffered a blown tire on the van he was driving.
KMOV
WANTED: Man wearing flip-flops sought in connection with South County car theft
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – St. Louis County police are asking for help identifying a man sought in connection with a car theft. The theft reportedly occurred on Jan. 6 in the 6000 block of Lemay Ferry Road. According to police, the suspect then used the stolen debit cards in south St. Louis County. The stolen vehicle was later recovered.
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
