A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO