Arnold, MO

kjluradio.com

St. Clair woman suffers serious injuries in crash just west of Macks Creek

A Franklin County woman suffers serious injuries in a near head-on crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kelsey Kelley, 31, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 54 Friday afternoon, about four miles west of Macks Creek, when she crossed the centerline and sideswiped an oncoming car. After the impact, the other driver skidded off the road and struck a guardrail and Kelley’s car skidded off the road.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
5 On Your Side

St. James teenager dies in rollover crash on I-44

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — A 17-year-old boy from St. James was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on Interstate 44. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. on westbound I-44 in Phelps County. According to a crash report, the teenager was a passenger in a pickup truck that traveled off the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned several times, which caused the driver and passenger to be thrown from the truck.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Police arrest Pacific man for alleged DWI following crash

A 57-year-old Pacific man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident at Six Flags Road and I-44 in Eureka. The man allegedly registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported. No one was injured in the accident, which happened at about...
EUREKA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus woman injured during Old Highway 21 accident

A Festus woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Old Highway 21 south of Hayden Road on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Samantha Landers of Desloge was driving a 2017 Jeep Compass north on Old 21 and crossed the center line, and struck a 365 Conventional semi-truck driven by 47-year-old Dawn McPherson of Festus. While Landers was not injured, McPherson was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place just at 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus woman seriously hurt in crash between Imperial and Arnold

A Festus woman is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night, Jan. 31, on I-55 at mile marker 188.4 between Imperial and Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 10:35 p.m., Christine M. Bishop, 36, of Festus was driving north on the interstate in a...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold-area man allegedly shoots at car

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a weapons charge against a 39-year-old Arnold-area man for allegedly shooting at a car found abandoned on Ozark Lane off Old Hwy. 21 west of Arnold and south of Fenton. No one was shot during the incident, spokesman Grant Bissell said. At...
ARNOLD, MO
5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in hit-and-run Thursday night in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A truck drove off after hitting a pedestrian, killing him, Thursday night in St. Louis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that William Woolford, 47, was struck and killed shortly after 9 p.m. on Midland Blvd. at Goodale Ave. The agency described the vehicle that hit him as a full-size black pickup truck.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured in Crawford County Crash

(Steelville) Two people were injured Wednesday night in a one vehicle accident in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place at 304 West Highway 8 just west of Steelville when a Mazda van driven by 22-year-old Aleczander Thunder-Mathews of Steelville suffered a blown tire on the van he was driving.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol

On Saturday, January 28, 2023 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Javen W Wolford , age 18 of Independence, MO was westbound on M 7. Vehicle 1 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top. The crash was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department. The driver was transported to Cass Medical Center by Garden City EMS with moderate injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, MO

