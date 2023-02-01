ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

Orangeburg man arrested, faces multiple crime, conspiracy charges

ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WACH) — An Orangeburg man arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Saturday faces several charges related to recent incidents in the St. Matthews area. 20-year-old Al'Jameek Duquan Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
COLUMBIA, SC
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
ORANGEBURG, SC
21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting

MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
MANNING, SC
Columbia man sentenced 15 years on firearms, drug offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years after he plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, was arrested after having illegal possession of...
COLUMBIA, SC
Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim. According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
Suspects in Sumter County arrested and charged with robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects are being charged in connection with multiple robberies in Sumter County. The Sumter Sheriff’s office reports 31-year-old Travis Pollock and 41-year-old Andrew Thomas Scurry are accused of stealing a pressure washer, customized bicycle, truck, and cash. Authorities said on Sunday, Jan. 29, at...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
AUGUSTA, GA
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
OLAR, SC
Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
COLUMBIA, SC

