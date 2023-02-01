Read full article on original website
wach.com
Orangeburg man arrested, faces multiple crime, conspiracy charges
ST. MATTHEWS, SC (WACH) — An Orangeburg man arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office on Saturday faces several charges related to recent incidents in the St. Matthews area. 20-year-old Al'Jameek Duquan Butler was formally charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of carjacking, armed robbery, possession...
wach.com
Columbia man arrested in connection with neighborhood shooting incident
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department arrested a Columbia man Saturday in connection to a shooting incident in a local neighborhood. 22-year-old Darian Krisopher Riley was served with warrants for Assault and Battery, 1st degree and Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling. LPD officials say they responded...
WLTX.com
Columbia man charged with firing into Lexington home over money dispute
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities say a Columbia man is facing numerous charges after allegedly opening fire on a home in Lexington on Thursday. The Lexington Police Department said that Darian Kristopher Riley was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on Saturday after an investigation led to charges of assault and battery in the first degree and discharging a gun into a dwelling.
WIS-TV
Lexington County Deputies searching for suspects in connection to Molotov cocktail thrown on school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help identifying three men in connection to a Molotov cocktail throw at Pleasant Hill Elementary on Sunday, Jan. 29. Deputies say the three men walked up to the back of the school and climbed...
abccolumbia.com
Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
Fires damage two homes in Richland County on Saturday morning
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say homes were damaged by separate fires that happened in Richland County on Saturday morning. The first of the fires happened around 1:30 a.m. on Park Shore Drive West north of Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the department, the house was heavily damaged but there were no injuries reported.
WRDW-TV
Family seeks federal probe of jail where Orangeburg inmate died
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of an Orangeburg man who died last year in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is requesting a U.S. Department of Justice investigation. Attorneys for the family of Lason Butler, 27, want the investigation of the detention center and Richland County for...
21-year-old woman killed in Manning drive-by shooting
MANNING, S.C. — Investigators are searching for the person responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting in Manning on Thursday night. Manning Police said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Reardon Street in the city of Manning. Based on what police have uncovered so far, the shooter fired multiple shots at a home from an unknown vehicle.
wach.com
Columbia man with gang affiliation given 15 years for firearm, drug offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 24-year-old Columbia man and street gang affiliate has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having a weapon as a felon, and trafficking drugs. Officials say Marek Brewer Jr. was found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm at...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man sentenced 15 years on firearms, drug offenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man was sentenced to 15 years after he plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, was arrested after having illegal possession of...
WIS-TV
Man sentenced to 74 years in prison in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County was sentenced to 74 years in prison in connection with the home invasion and rape of an elderly victim. According to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Tamar Nance was convicted of 1st degree burglary, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct,1st degree kidnapping and FTC theft.
wtoc.com
Hampton County cases connected to the Murdaughs
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - While the murder trial is playing out in Colleton County, the killings at the Murdaugh family property there sparked a second look at several investigations connected to the family in their home county – Hampton County. These cases started popping-up about 6 years before...
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for two suspects in connection with Baymont Inn shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection with a shooting incident. Officers said the male is accused of shooting into an occupied room at the Baymont Inn on Jan. 23, the female was with the male suspect.
WIS-TV
Suspects in Sumter County arrested and charged with robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects are being charged in connection with multiple robberies in Sumter County. The Sumter Sheriff’s office reports 31-year-old Travis Pollock and 41-year-old Andrew Thomas Scurry are accused of stealing a pressure washer, customized bicycle, truck, and cash. Authorities said on Sunday, Jan. 29, at...
coladaily.com
Columbia man previously arrested five times to serve 15 years in federal prison
Marek Cortez Brewer, Jr., 24, of Columbia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and to possession of a firearm in connection with drug trafficking. Evidence presented in Court shows that between February 2020 and...
WRDW-TV
Body discovered in room at Augusta motel
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious. The male body was reported at 12:31 p.m. in a room at the Motel 6, 201 Boy Scout Road. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen responded to...
WIS-TV
One killed after collision on Clarendon Co. highway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers are investigating a Clarendon County collision where the driver of a pickup truck died after the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, a 2010 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on I-95 near the 133-mile marker when one of the pickup truck’s tires blew out said troopers.
Shooting death under investigation in Olar, S.C.
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Authorities in Bamberg County are investigating a shooting death. Bamberg County Sheriff, Kenneth Bamberg, tells NewsChannel 6 that shortly after 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31st, law enforcement responded to 5th Street in Olar, South Carolina in reference a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man in […]
Suspicious death investigation underway at Motel 6 in Augusta
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a room at the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road in Augusta.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner identifies 70 year-old victim of hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the identity of the 70 year-old man who died following a hit-and-run incident in the 7500 block of Garners Ferry Road on Jan. 31. The victim was Frank S. Baker Jr., of Columbia. The Coroner is working with Columbia Police...
