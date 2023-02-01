Read full article on original website
Community surprises woman who found & turned in bag filled with almost $15,000
If you shop at the VC Fresh Marketplace on M-59 in Waterford, Dianne Gordon may have helped you at the deli counter.
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
State trooper fatally shoots suspected drunk driver during interaction in Northern Michigan: MSP
An alleged drunk driver is dead in Northern Michigan after a trooper fired his weapon and struck the man on Friday night, authorities said..
Over 5,000 human trafficking survivors identified in Michigan, more likely unreported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 5,000 human trafficking survivors have been identified across the state of Michigan since 2007, according to the Human Trafficking Hotline. Attorney General Dana Nessel said there are likely many more. She wants to see laws changed so survivors of human trafficking don’t have to be afraid to report their trafficker. And advocacy groups said these changes are needed.
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Michigan Woman Finds Mysterious Package On Street While Walking To Work
Here's what was inside.
Tragic Discovery in Michigan: Bodies of Missing Rap Artists Found in Abandoned Apartment
The families of three missing rap artists received the news they had feared the most: their loved ones' bodies were found in an abandoned apartment in Michigan. The police think that there was foul play involved in the deaths of the three musicians. An investigation is being done to find out what happened.
‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Chesterfield Township police searching for missing teen
Chesterfield Township police are seeking help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Ana Thompson was last seen on Wednesday at L’Anse Creuse High School North on 21 Mile Road in Macomb Township. It is believed she ran away with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Brian Conrad, of Eastpointe, and is hiding out in Detroit, police said. Neither has been home since Wednesday.
Impact Designs and Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis. A new poll indicates many MI nurses would be more likely to stay at their patients’ bedside if there was a law limiting how many patient's they're assigned.
Oxford school staffers break silence on what happened as the shooting unfolded
Barricaded in her classroom while a gunman fired away, Oxford High School teacher Allison Karpinski says she had no idea who the shooter was until she later saw the looks on the faces of two colleagues — people she had alerted that morning about a student named Ethan Crumbley watching a violent video in her class.
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Lock Your Doors: Michigan Gun Thefts On The Rise
No one wants to be the victim of theft. Not only is it terrible to lose something you paid for with your hard-earned cash, but sometimes it can leave you feeling violated knowing someone was digging through your stuff. And while no theft is good, an alarming report from the...
Nurse-to-patient ratio law could address staffing crisis
Here are some of the top stories we're following today. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist spent his afternoon in Mid-Michigan. Pain has found a permanent home in Artecia Howard’s heart. Rep. Kildee re-introduces bill to restore benefits for Delphi salaried retirees. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The fight for salaried...
Michigan Veteran Homes looking for volunteers for No Member Dies Alone program
Michigan Veteran Homes is looking for volunteers to join the No Member Dies Alone (NMDA) program. They are looking for volunteers in Grand Rapids, Chesterfield Township, and Marquette.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
SNAP of Michigan: Pet adoption event Saturday at Petsmart
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Spay Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) of Michigan Adoptable Pets is holding an adoption event at the Petsmart on Ireland Road Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Both cats and dogs are up for adoption. Their website is temporarily unavailable, according to their Facebook page. To read more...
