NFL Rumors: Jim Irsay Wants to Hire Jeff Saturday as Colts HC, is 'Expected Outcome'
Jeff Saturday's 1-7 record as interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts apparently isn't going to dissuade Jim Irsay from wanting to bring him back on a full-time basis next season. Per The Ringer's Benjamin Solak, the sense from NFL personnel and people close to the Colts' coaching search is...
Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl
Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns
The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
Dallas Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer will replace Kellen Moore, who mutually agreed to part ways with Dallas and was hired to be the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience and...
NFL Draft Rumors: QB Hendon Hooker 'Impressed' During Team Interviews at Senior Bowl
Amid questions about his health and age heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker may have helped himself with in-person meetings at the Senior Bowl. Per The Athletic's Jeff Howe, the 25-year-old Hooker "impressed" teams in his interviews in Alabama this week. Hooker is still recovering after...
Raiders' Josh Jacobs Rips New NFL Pro Bowl Format: 'This S--t Is Stupid'
Count Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs among those who aren't in favor of the NFL's new Pro Bowl format. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Jacobs said Saturday of the Pro Bowl Games, "This s--t is stupid." Since the finalization of the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, the...
Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout
The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
Aaron Rodgers: Raiders Fans Most Noticeable at Pebble Beach Pro-Am amid Trade Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been included in trade rumors this winter as the franchise could look to make the switch to backup signal-caller Jordan Love in 2023 following a disappointing 2022 campaign. Rodgers hasn't shied away from those rumors, either, and he could have one particular team...
Senior Bowl 2023 Takeaways: Blockers Dominate During All-Star Event
The Senior Bowl serves as the unofficial start of the NFL's offseason. With only the Super Bowl left to be played, the rest of the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama, to watch the top upperclassmen compete against one another during the practice week through the actual contest. While the NFLPA...
Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K
Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'
As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
NBA Trade Rumors: Mavs 'Confident' in Jason Kidd Coaching Kyrie Irving, Luka Dončić
If the Dallas Mavericks did acquire Kyrie Irving to play alongside Luka Dončić, perhaps the biggest test would be for head coach Jason Kidd to handle the dynamic between two ball-dominant superstars. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavs have "contemplated" a trade for Irving dating back to...
Kyrie Irving Rumors: Mavs' Chances of Trading for Nets Star 'Downplayed' by Insiders
The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Kyrie Irving since the guard's trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, but the two sides are still far from an agreement. "League sources with knowledge of the Mavericks' thinking downplayed the team's chances of landing Irving in a trade," Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported.
NBA Insider: How Kyrie Irving Trade Request Impacts Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons Future
If the Brooklyn Nets do trade Kyrie Irving, it could signal the start of a full rebuild for the organization and lead to questions around the futures of Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. ESPN's Nick Friedell broke down the situation Saturday on SportsCenter:. "That's the biggest problem for Brooklyn right...
Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest
The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB
Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood Monitored Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been "monitoring" both Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported the Clippers, entering Saturday fifth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, were hoping to upgrade both...
Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline
The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
Report: Texans Hiring DeMeco Ryans from 49ers as HC Draws 'Rave Reviews' Around NFL
The Houston Texans seemingly made a good call in hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the team's next head coach. The move has "drawn rave reviews around the league," according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic on Saturday. Ryans led a defense that ranked No. 1 in...
Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator
With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
