Dallas, TX

Bleacher Report

Max Duggan's NFL Potential Questioned by Fans After Being Outshined at Senior Bowl

Several players stood out at the 2023 Senior Bowl as the National team earned a 27-10 win over American team, but it was a day to forget for TCU's Max Duggan. The Heisman Trophy runner-up was the biggest name in the competition and had a chance to improve his stock on Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. He instead finished 4-of-9 for 26 yards, featuring some missed throws and a brutal fumble.
FORT WORTH, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Execs View Bryce Young as No. 1 QB Despite Durability Concerns

The majority of NFL executives reportedly view Alabama's Bryce Young as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the consensus among NFL execs is that Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis make up the top tier of quarterbacks in the class, while Florida's Anthony Richardson is considered a first-round candidate as well.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WFAA

Dallas Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer will replace Kellen Moore, who mutually agreed to part ways with Dallas and was hired to be the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. Schottenheimer has 22 years of NFL coaching experience and...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Anthony Richardson Should Be in 'Conversation' as 2023 NFL Draft's Top QB, per Scout

The quarterback class at the 2023 NFL draft may lack a clear top option at the moment, but at least one player is slowly gaining traction as a consideration. According to Ben Solak of The Ringer, "Most rank Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud at the top, but I spoke to one scout who thinks Florida's Anthony Richardson belongs in the conversation."
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Senior Bowl 2023 Takeaways: Blockers Dominate During All-Star Event

The Senior Bowl serves as the unofficial start of the NFL's offseason. With only the Super Bowl left to be played, the rest of the league descends upon Mobile, Alabama, to watch the top upperclassmen compete against one another during the practice week through the actual contest. While the NFLPA...
MOBILE, AL
Bleacher Report

Sand from Beach in Tom Brady's Retirement Video Being Sold on eBay; Reaches $99K

Any sort of memorabilia that's Tom Brady-related will cost a pretty penny. That includes sand, apparently. Someone bottled up sand from the spot on the beach where Brady announced his retirement earlier this week and is selling it on eBay. As of 9:10 p.m. ET on Friday, the bidding had surpassed $99,000.
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: NFL Insiders See Jets Trading for QB; NYJ 'Will at Least Try'

As the Green Bay Packers figure out their next steps at quarterback, the New York Jets remain a popular projected landing spot if Aaron Rodgers gets moved. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter on Saturday that people around the NFL who were in Alabama for the Senior Bowl mentioned the Jets a lot as a team that "will at least try" to trade for the four-time NFL MVP.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers Rumors: 'Year-to-Year Approach' Complicates Packers' Trade Interest

The trade value of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been difficult to gauge because of uncertainty about his playing future. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, multiple NFL executives have said teams are reluctant to part with too much draft capital since Rodgers' "year-to-year approach" to playing means he could retire after the 2023 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: Trade Interest Hasn't Picked Up, Teams Expect Ravens to Tag QB

Despite being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL for the past five seasons, Lamar Jackson's trade market isn't as robust as you might think right now. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, most teams are expecting the Baltimore Ravens will use the exclusive franchise tag on Jackson and will wait to see how long-term contract talks play out before they attempt to make a trade offer for the 2019 NFL MVP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Clippers Rumors: D'Angelo Russell, Christian Wood Monitored Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers have been "monitoring" both Dallas Mavericks forward Christian Wood and Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, per NBA reporter Marc Stein. Stein previously reported the Clippers, entering Saturday fifth in the Western Conference with a 29-26 record, were hoping to upgrade both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Victor Wembanyama to Rockets in ESPN's 2023 NBA Mock Draft Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Rockets would pick French super prospect Victor Wembanyama in the latest NBA mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony. The draft order is far from set, but the Rockets have the worst record in the NBA at 13-39 entering Saturday. It would give them a 14 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Suggested as Falcons QB Option by NFL Personnel Evaluator

With two rising young quarterbacks in the pipeline, it's reasonable to believe the San Francisco 49ers will move on from the oft-injured veteran Jimmy Garoppolo this season. Well, one NFL personnel evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that he believes the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for the veteran.
ATLANTA, GA

