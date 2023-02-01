ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC faculty, student leaders caught off guard as Trustees announce new School of Civic Life

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjinS_0kZLgSoj00

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is garnering national attention over a vote last week from its Board of Trustees to develop the School of Civic Life and Leadership.

In an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal published just hours after the vote, Board Chair David Boliek and Vice Chair John Preyer, are quoted as stating the idea was to end "political constraints on what can be taught in university classes."

Boliek further delved into the topic during an appearance on Fox and Friends , saying during an interview:

"We clearly have a world-class faculty that exists and teaches students and creates leaders of the future. We however have no shortage of left-of-center, progressive views on our campus, like many campuses across the nation. But the same really can't be said about right-of-center views. So this is an effort to really remedy that with the School of Civic Life and Leadership, which will provide equal opportunity for both views to be taught at the university."

However, current student and faculty leaders expressed they were excluded from any conversations about the plans.

"I had not known anything about it prior to last Thursday when the (Board of Trustees) passed this resolution, and to my knowledge, no other faculty members had been briefed on this either," said UNC Faculty Chair Mimi Chapman.

Sam Robinson, a junior, who serves as Student Body Undergraduate Vice President, added. "Shared governance and the idea that our students and our faculty have a hand in decisions that get made here is essential, and it's essential to our campus culture. But our faculty has the final say on proposed curriculum, schools, and those ideas. So the fact that our faculty was not consulted before this resolution was put forward and passed is concerning."

Both Chapman and Robinson had questions about the decision-making process, as well as alternate voices in the conversation.

"You want to be at a place where you feel like you can have an influence in the organization and your voice is valued," Chapman said, when asked about the potential it could negatively affect faculty recruitment efforts.

"Unfortunately I think, this is another example of the trust in the trustees being broken. Right alongside Nikole Hannah-Jones , right alongside Silent Sam , right alongside a number of these other concerns," added Robinson.

The resolution cited a goal of adding 20 faculty members for the School of Civic Life and Leadership, though lacked specific details regarding timeline, administrative oversight, and scheduling; Robinson cited financial considerations as the university addresses other budgetary requirements.

"If we're talking about an intersectional kind of program, like the PPE Department, which is Philosophy, Politics, and Economics, and it's housed within the College of Arts and Sciences, that's a very different situation than a totally separate school outside the college. That encompasses massive salaries for deans, (a) number of administrators, space concerns, the office concerns, so on and so forth," said Robinson.

In a university-wide email a day following the vote, Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz wrote in part:

"Any proposed degree program or school will be developed and led by our faculty, deans, and provost. Our faculty are the marketplace of ideas and they will build the curriculum and determine who will teach it, just as they determined the capacities laid out in our new IDEAs in Action Curriculum. I will be working with our faculty to study the feasibility of such a school and the ways we can most effectively accomplish our goal of promoting democracy in our world today."

"The Board (of Trustees) has one job. They're supposed to decide who the leader of the organization is, and then they're supposed to do everything they can to support that person. They did not do the latter in this case," added former Chancellor Holden Thorp.

Thorp, an alum who served as Chancellor from July 2008 to June 2013, has been publicly critical of the vote.

"The policies of the Trustees of the University of North Carolina say that the faculty have to propose classes, and have to propose faculty hires and vote on faculty hires and that the Board then approves those, not the other way around. So the fact that the Board is not following its own policies is always a sign that there's trouble," Thorp explained, and he added that he could not recall one instance during his tenure in which he was not informed of a vote prior to it taking place.

In a statement to ABC11, Boliek wrote:

"The resolution reflects our support of the continued development of a program that would teach our students how to engage in civil discourse, debate and public speaking, which are all vital skills for students regardless of their chosen profession. This need has been in discussions for a while and will build on the great work already happening around campus, especially in the Program for Public Discourse, and it will accelerate this important part of the IDEAS in Action general curriculum."

Some are embracing the new developments as a victory for freer speech.

"The skills and the ideas we're talking about aren't just political science. They're also communication skills, they're in some ways history and civics," said Jenna Robinson, a UNC graduate school alum and President of the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal.

She applauded the proposal, saying she believed it would lead to more open dialogue on campus.

"It is explicitly going to be committed to an unfettered free expression and open inquiry, which we don't see culturally across the institution. Students say that they self-censor, that they are intimidated by saying things in front of their peers," she said.

She echoed Boliek's assertion regarding a dominant presence of left-leaning faculty across the campus.

"If fills a real need at UNC-Chapel Hill, and I think from what I've heard so far, it's going to be a positive development and a really good outgrowth for the Program for Public Discourse," she said.

The resolution comes amidst a growing national debate about representation in higher education.

"Is this really a problem or is it something that's just being invented for political purposes? It's certainly the case right now that it's a very useful political talking point for Republicans to mock and try to undermine what they see as the woke ideology of higher education," Thorp said; Sam Robinson also pushed back over widespread concerns regarding open political discussion on-campus, citing personal experience.

The Board of Trustees is comprised of 13 members - eight of which are elected by the UNC Board of Governors, four of which are appointed by the State Legislature, and the student body president, ex officio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill High Principal Blanchard Steps Down; Akins Named as Interim

Charles Blanchard, who has led Chapel Hill High School as its principal since 2018, announced Thursday he is stepping down from the role. In an announcement shared to families by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district, Blanchard said he is retiring from the district “with a heart full of gratitude and appreciation.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Ida B. Wells Society relocates from UNC-Chapel Hill to Morehouse College

The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Journalism will relocate from UNC-Chapel Hill to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia. The society, dedicated to increasing and retaining reporters and editors of color in the field of investigative reporting and promoting diverse voices in news organizations, has been headquartered at UNC-Chapel Hill since the fall of 2019. It was originally based at City University of New York’s Newmark School of Journalism before shifting to the Shorenstein Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government in 2018 and UNC-Chapel Hill a year later.
ATLANTA, GA
inforney.com

Chapel Hill's first Black superintendent makes impact on student body, aims to inspire students to succeed

Editor's Note: The Tyler Morning Telegraph is highlighting Black leaders and community members in celebration of Black History Month. Walking around the Chapel Hill ISD campuses, you can find Superintendent Lamond Dean with a huge smile. Not only does he enter classrooms and hallways with bright energy but also a sense of comfort that can be felt among the district as he greets, hugs and welcomes students and staff across campuses.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
warrenrecord.com

Fellowship named after Warren County resident

A fellowship enabling North Carolina Central University Mass Communications majors to work in Duke University communications offices each summer has been named in honor of Warren County resident Dr. S. Charmaine McKissick-Melton. This year marks the 16th year of the program, which was named the Charmaine McKissick-Melton Communications Fellowship in...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Two Wake schools under Code Red; schools say students are safe

Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings. Two Wake County schools -- East Millbrook Middle School and Zebulon Magnet Middle School -- are under a Code Red lockdown, so no one can enter or exit the buildings.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Concern mounts as teacher vacancies soar

WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. WRAL News spoke with a Durham Elementary School teacher about what changes can be made to retain more educators. Reporter: Aaron ThomasPhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Joseph Ochoa.
DURHAM, NC
nsjonline.com

Challenges to contract rejected by State Health Plan

RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced on Jan. 20 the State Health Plan (SHP) had rejected protest appeals for the Third-Party Administrative Services (TPA) contract submitted by the losing bidders; Blue Cross NC and UMR, Inc. “It’s embarrassing to see entities trying to confuse our members by falsely...
RALEIGH, NC
abc11.com

ABC11 Black History Month: Elaine O'Neal

Elaine O'Neal is the city of Durham's first Black female Mayor. O'Neal is a graduate of North Carolina Central University and the University's School of Law. She was a judge for 24 years and was the first woman in Durham County to be named Chief District Court Judge.
chapelboro.com

Interior Wall Constructed Within University Place in Preparation for Demolition

While much of the wide-spread renovation of University Place mall in Chapel Hill is seen outdoors, a very visible step in the process happened indoors this week. Contractors spent the last week building a protective wall at the entrance of the southern wing, where Wentworth & Sloan Jewelers, Chik-Fil-A and Burlington Shoes all previously had locations.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Assault Charges Dropped Against Pittsboro Elementary Teacher

A Chatham County District Court judge dropped all five charges of assault with a deadly weapon against a Pittsboro Elementary School teacher last Wednesday after reviewing the case and hearing character references from his neighbors. On July 30, Eric Hudson was arrested and charged after an incident that had occurred...
PITTSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

County Commissioners Call For Demolition Of Two Problem Houses

Usually, at the annual retreat of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, the board explores general ideas such as the long-term goals of Guilford County government. However, on Friday, Feb. 3, on the second day of the two-day retreat, the board did something very specific – voted to demolish two houses in northeast Guilford County and dedicate that property to being open space in perpetuity.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
83K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy