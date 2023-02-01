ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Here’s what’s next for Tom Brady — and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Krysyan Edler
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XavKB_0kZLgQ3H00
NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks down the red carpet at the premiere of “80 for Brady,” Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello, Invision via Associated Press

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for more than half his life. Now that he’s retired “for good,” what’s next for the legendary quarterback?

Brady may have announced his retirement on Wednesday, but football fans may still see him every Sunday next season. Instead of throwing touchdown passes, Brady could be in the broadcast booth.

In May, the quarterback and Fox agreed to a 10-year, $375 million deal for Brady to be their lead NFL analyst, ESPN reported. Brady will join play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, who currently calls games with former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

“We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at Fox Sports as our lead analyst,” Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced last May on Twitter . “We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.”

Who will play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023?

The Buccaneers now only have one quarterback on their roster: Kyle Trask. The second-year quarterback was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2021 but has only appeared in one game, where he completed just three passes for 23 yards, according to ESPN .

Tampa Bay has the no. 19 pick in this year’s NFL draft and could draft a quarterback if the team wants to undergo a complete rebuild. Trading for an established quarterback could be an option, too.

Prior to Brady’s announcement, a panel of seven NFL experts at ESPN mulled potential replacements for Brady. Four said the Buccaneers should trade for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, while one suggested they trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

“If they want to go outside the organization, Derek Carr — who is likely to be traded or cut by the Raiders — could be a fit. He’s a pure pocket passer with an affinity for the deep ball — Mike Evans’ specialty — but he’ll cost more than Gabbert or Trask,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in his prediction for the panel .

Related

There are also free agent options, including Baker Mayfield , Jimmy Garoppolo and Daniel Jones. But Brady’s retirement could hamper the Buccaneer’s free agency additions with $35.104 million of dead money against the cap, CBS Sports reported.

Mayfield is a former No. 1 overall pick. After being waived by the Panthers, he was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams and led the team to an impressive win after only being with the organization for 48 hours. But he didn’t record any touchdowns in his last two games of the season, according to ESPN .

Garoppolo was supposed to be Brady’s successor in New England, and he can take up that mantle in Tampa Bay now that San Francisco has options with Lance and Brock Purdy . Coach Kyle Shanahan signaled the end of Garoppolo’s time in San Francisco on Wednesday when he told reporters he didn’t see “any scenario” of Garoppolo returning to the team, Yahoo Sports reported.

The New York Giants declined to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option, making him a free agent. He finished the 2022 season with the best completion percentage and passer rating of his career and led the team to their first playoff game in five years, according to ESPN .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement

On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video.  "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, highlighted in retirement announcement

Tom Brady took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday after announcing his second NFL retirement, posting a collection of photos taken over the years that included a heartfelt moment with his ex, “Blue Bloods” actress Bridget Moynahan, and their 15-year-old son Jack. In a post shared on his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champ, 45, can be seen posing beside his eldest child and Moynahan, 51. Brady and Moynahan dated for three years before splitting up in 2006. The quarterback later moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, whom he married in 2009. The couple confirmed their divorce in October after...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Unfortunate Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game. A 23-20 win saw the Chiefs punch their ticket to the biggest game of the season. Unfortunately, that win appears to have come with a significant cost. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Megyn Kelly Said About Tom Brady

On Wednesday afternoon, Megyn Kelly blasted Tom Brady for saying he "wouldn't change a thing" about his playing career. “You wouldn’t change the part at the end where you lost your wife of 13 years because you wouldn’t retire?" she questioned, via the New York Post. "A thing that you decided to do ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On Jalen Hurts Is Going Viral

Jalen Hurts shouldn't worry about getting benched when leading the Philadelphia Eagles into the Super Bowl next Sunday. The quarterback's second season at Alabama ended with Nick Saban sitting Hurts for Tua Tagovailoa, who led a comeback to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
iheart.com

'He's a Cheater': Rob Parker Says Hall of Fame Should Keep Tom Brady Out

Rob Parker: “When we talk about Tom Brady’s glowing career let’s make sure we include EVERYTHING. Include the cheating scandals with the Patriots, include how he was suspended by the NFL for Deflategate and doctoring footballs…Make sure you do what you do to Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, and their tainted careers. Make sure that when you’re reciting the good stuff Tom Brady did, make sure you include the other stuff that was in the mix because we do it for everybody else and he shouldn’t get a pass. He shouldn’t get a pass because ultimately, he did cheat. His team cheated and Tom Brady cheated. If I’m a voter for the Pro Football Hall of Fame I would not vote Tom Brady into the Hall of Fame. I would NOT because of the steps and the things he did to get a competitive advantage over other people. What people always kill me with is ‘IT AIN’T THE SAME THING! IT’S JUST AIR IN THE BALL! HE DIDN’T DO IT, BELICHICK DID IT!’ Well, getting teams’ defensive signals would help the quarterback, wouldn’t it?? Go talk to those other players who probably got cheated out of Super Bowls. Go talk to those guys on the Rams who thought they should have won another Super Bowl, but instead it went to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. That’s what cheating is. Whether you steal $5 out of your grandmother’s purse or you steal $1 million from the bank, you’re a THIEF. Tom Brady DID cheat, why can’t we acknowledge it? Teflon Tom! All we ever do is ‘TOM IS THE GREATEST! HE’S THE GOAT!’ He marred and tainted his career being a part of that. We’re not going to let Tom Brady skate and act like nothing else happened other than sunshine and lollypops and championships. That’s not what his career is totally about. I know the pro football writers won’t do it, but if you’re going to hold the athletes to a high standard like they do in baseball with Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens than do the damn same thing to Tom Brady.” (Full Segment Above)
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys' Kicker Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a different kicker next season. According to Owner Jerry Jones, the team will be "starting over" at the position for next season after Brett Maher struggled down the stretch. Maher had a wild card game to forget against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he missed ...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Tom Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement

The GOAT is angry. Tom Brady was photographed screaming into his cellphone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday — just hours after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was seen smiling, applauding and filming his 10-year-old, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, before stopping to take an increasingly heated phone call with AirPods in his ears. It’s not clear what Brady was saying during the call, which was caught on video, but his whole body looked tense as he talked with his hands and even ended up spitting at one...
MIAMI, FL
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy