WNBA Powerhouse Breanna Stewart to Sign With the New York Liberty

The two-time Olympic gold medalist made her exciting announcement on social media.

Breanna Stewart. Joshua Huston/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart is signing with the New York Liberty. The free agent forward who won two WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm made her announcement on social media today.

In an Instagram post, Stewart wore a yellow jersey that read, “I want to do my part to make this world a better place.” She smiled at the camera and tugged at the garment, which smoothly transitioned to another clip. In it, the 28-year-old revealed a long-sleeved blue Liberty shirt and a huge grin. She soundtracked her video to “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys.

The Syracuse, N.Y., native captioned her major announcement with a simple Statue of Liberty emoji. The post racked up more than 11,000 likes in under an hour.

“YASSSSSS🔥🔥 front row and center hunnayyyy,” wrote NWSL player Ali Krieger, while retired soccer champ Ashlyn Harris added, “LFG 🗽🔥.”

“Welcome Home!!! 🗽 🍊,” said Broncos running back Latavius Murray, and PUMA Basketball’s official IG account piped in with, “LETS GOOOOO 🗽🍎.”

Several days ago, it was reported that Stewart had narrowed down her free agency destination to either Seattle or New York. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told ESPN that Stewart’s free agency represents “the story of the WNBA at an inflection point.”

“[Stewart] owned the process and the responsibility that comes with power in ways that hopefully will impact how smart free agents of all genders approach similar opportunities,” she added.

Stewart, a four-time NCAA champion with UConn, was selected by the Storm as the No. 1 pick in the 2016 WNBA draft. That year, she was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. Stewart went on to win two WNBA championships with the Storm in ’18 and ’20.

