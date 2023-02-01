ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WNBA Powerhouse Breanna Stewart to Sign With the New York Liberty

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23HTvH_0kZLgPAY00

The two-time Olympic gold medalist made her exciting announcement on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EABZW_0kZLgPAY00
Breanna Stewart.

Joshua Huston/Getty Images

Breanna Stewart is signing with the New York Liberty. The free agent forward who won two WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm made her announcement on social media today.

In an Instagram post, Stewart wore a yellow jersey that read, “I want to do my part to make this world a better place.” She smiled at the camera and tugged at the garment, which smoothly transitioned to another clip. In it, the 28-year-old revealed a long-sleeved blue Liberty shirt and a huge grin. She soundtracked her video to “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys.

The Syracuse, N.Y., native captioned her major announcement with a simple Statue of Liberty emoji. The post racked up more than 11,000 likes in under an hour.

“YASSSSSS🔥🔥 front row and center hunnayyyy,” wrote NWSL player Ali Krieger, while retired soccer champ Ashlyn Harris added, “LFG 🗽🔥.”

“Welcome Home!!! 🗽 🍊,” said Broncos running back Latavius Murray, and PUMA Basketball’s official IG account piped in with, “LETS GOOOOO 🗽🍎.”

Several days ago, it was reported that Stewart had narrowed down her free agency destination to either Seattle or New York. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, told ESPN that Stewart’s free agency represents “the story of the WNBA at an inflection point.”

“[Stewart] owned the process and the responsibility that comes with power in ways that hopefully will impact how smart free agents of all genders approach similar opportunities,” she added.

Stewart, a four-time NCAA champion with UConn, was selected by the Storm as the No. 1 pick in the 2016 WNBA draft. That year, she was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. Stewart went on to win two WNBA championships with the Storm in ’18 and ’20.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, NY
The Comeback

Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game

Duke lost to Florida State 70-57 last Sunday, and head coach Kara Lawson was still upset four days later about what happened in that game. Lawson revealed Thursday night that men’s basketballs were used for the first two quarters of their women’s basketball game and slammed those responsible for the oversight. Lawson said, “This would Read more... The post Kara Lawson makes shocking allegation about Duke-FSU game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Former Duke one-and-done asks for trade

Duke basketball product Kyrie Irving, now in his 12th season as a pro following his one-and-done collegiate campaign in Durham, will be a free agent this summer. So the 30-year-old guard, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, could leave the Brooklyn Nets after the season without the franchise getting ...
DURHAM, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team

After less than eight months together, the Dallas Mavericks may be giving one player his walking papers. Morten Stig Jensen of Sports Illustrated reported on Thursday that Mavs big man Christian Wood may no longer be on the team past the trade deadline. Jensen said that he will be surprised if Wood is still on... The post Report: 1 Mavericks starter unlikely to remain with team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Fired Commanders OC lands new job

Scott Turner was not out of work for long. The Washington Commanders fired Turner as their offensive coordinator after the team’s season ended last month. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Turner is traveling to Las Vegas next week to meet with the Raiders. Turner’s role with the team is expected to be as passing game... The post Fired Commanders OC lands new job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Bucks, Nets Eyeing Trade For Wizards’ Will Barton

This NBA offseason the Washington Wizards made a trade with the Denver Nuggets that many people thought would help balance out their roster. They traded Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith in exchange for Monte Morris and Will Barton. In search of help at the point guard position and ball-handlers, this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire

A new report suggests that some Carolina Panthers players are not terribly impressed with the team’s new head coach. Some Panthers players privately believe owner David Tepper made the wrong hire and should have stuck with interim coach Steve Wilks instead of hiring Frank Reich, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Players had... The post Report: Some Panthers players unhappy with head coach hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet Big Ten Football's Newest Sideline Reporter

NBC introduced its broadcasting team for its first season of Big Ten football coverage. Kathryn Tappen, who has spent nearly a decade at NBC, will work as the sideline reporter for the network's weekly Saturday showcase. She joins a team featuring play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle and analyst Todd ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Celtics legend may join Kentucky coaching staff

One of the top defensive players in recent NBA history may be coming back to his alma mater to be an assistant coach. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim reports that Rajon Rondo is “working” toward joining John Calipari’s coaching staff at the University of Kentucky starting in the 2023-24 season. Rondo would be a student Read more... The post Celtics legend may join Kentucky coaching staff appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

NBC officially announces broadcast team for weekly primetime Big Ten matchup

NBC officially announced the broadcasters who will lead its coverage of the Big Ten this fall. Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Noah Eagle (play-by-play) will work the booth while Kathryn Tappen serves as the sideline reporter. Beginning in 2023, NBC will air 1 primetime Big Ten game each week as part...
Yardbarker

Yankees’ 1st round pick from 2022 is primed for a huge 2023 season

When the Yankees drafted Spencer Jones with the 25th pick in the first round in the 2022 MLB Draft, following the pick, they stated that they got exactly who they wanted. Jones, a 6’7 outfielder that has already been dubbed a “lefty Judge,” is sure to turn heads even more with a full year’s worth of playtime this season. Though Jones may be a few years away from cracking the MLB roster, it’s going to be quite the ride to see him progress and improve during that stretch.
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
494
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy