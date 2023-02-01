ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC woman funneled $15,000 to terrorist groups in Syria using cryptocurrency, officials allege

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L12Ge_0kZLgMlb00
Around the world, investors are closely watching Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Getty Images

A New York City woman is accused of funding terrorist groups in Syria using cryptocurrency , authorities announced Tuesday.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges that Victoria Jacobs, 43, sent more than $15,000 to a training group affiliated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham , a designated terrorist group operating in Syria.

The six-count indictment , filed in New York Supreme Court, also alleges Jacobs tried to provide the group with a U.S. military handbook on how to make improvised-explosive devices and posted pictures of weapons in an online forum.

Allegations timeline

Sept. 2018- June 2019

  • Jacobs allegedly sent $5,000 to Malhama Tactical, a group known to provide military training to Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham.
  • Jacobs allegedly laundered $10,661 raised for Malhama Tactical she received in cryptocurrency, Western Union and MoneyGram wires. She sent the funds to various Bitcoin wallets.
  • She allegedly also purchased Google Play gift cards for the group. Gift cards are often used to launder money.

Dec. 2019

  • The 43-year-old allegedly provided an online group she believed to be associated with Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham and another al-Qaida affiliated organization with a U.S. military handbook on improvised munitions.
  • Prosecutors alleged this was intended to help the terrorist groups make bombs in Syria.

Aug. 2021

  • Prosecutors allege Jacobs posted photos of “military-style combat knives, metal knuckles, and throwing-stars” in an online forum where she allegedly called herself “a brother” who was “behind enemy lines.”
  • Jacobs allegedly asked the forum to pray for the “courage, strength, guidance, and wisdom to carry out certain missions.”

Jacobs was denied asylum, court records show

Immigration court records show Jacobs was born in the former Soviet Union and is a citizen of Uzbekistan.

Man who joined ISIS convicted: Michigan man faces 50 years in prison

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC woman funneled $15,000 to terrorist groups in Syria using cryptocurrency, officials allege

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
straightarrownews.com

New York City pivots, moves asylum seekers to Brooklyn amid ‘crisis’

New York City officials continue to try out new iterations of migrant relief centers as they grapple with, what Mayor Eric Adams calls, a “crisis.” This week, the city moved single migrant men out of the Watson Hotel and into the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. City officials said the move was because the hotel space was needed for families seeking asylum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Mayor Adams spends night with migrants at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he stayed overnight at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal alongside hundreds of migrants and asylum seekers last night. Adams posted parts of his visit with the migrants at the facility to Twitter, including a video of him playing a video game with one of the men staying there.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams joins asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spent Friday night alongside asylum seekers at the new Brooklyn shelter.Adams shared video of his experience on Twitter.Activist Shams DaBaron and State Assemblyman Eddie Gibbs joined the mayor at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.Some asylum seekers and activists had raised concerns about temperatures at the new shelter as some of the men camped outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown to protest being moved.Adams explained the visit in a statement, saying in part, "I'd never ask anyone to do something I wouldn't be willing to do myself."
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

‘Last straw’: NYC Democrats at war over ‘virtue-test’ mission to ‘defund’ NYPD

A renewed push to “defund the police” threatens to divide the City Council’s dominant Progressive Caucus, with at least one member jumping ship and others ready to bolt, The Post has learned. “This is the last straw,” one disgruntled Council Democrat said. “A bunch of people are leaving the caucus entirely and are fed up and have had it.”Another caucus member called the plan to “reduce the size and scope of the NYPD” an “inflexible virtue test” and said it showed the growing influence of pols aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America. “It leads one to believe the Progressive Caucus is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Rep. George Santos' office vandalized

NEW YORK - Embattled Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens has been vandalized. A photo provided to FOX 5 shows several words written in gold paint on the window. Santos released a statement about the vandalism, saying "This act of cowardly behavior is beyond unacceptable and compromises the safety of my staff as well as my constituents."
QUEENS, NY
brickunderground.com

Manhattan has one-third of the priciest zip codes in the U.S. for renters

If you rent in New York City, you are in good company. Renters outweigh owners here by two-thirds, an inverse of the national ratio, where two-thirds are owners. You also pay a lot to rent here—and so do your neighbors, especially if you live in Manhattan, where the median rent exceeded $4,000 for the first time in July, and has hovered close to that height ever since. NYC rents last summer became the most expensive in the U.S., outpacing San Francisco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island leaders ask 'Where is Santos?'

NEW YORK - Some Long Island leaders in Rep. George Santos’ district feel like they’re in limbo. East Hills Mayor Michael Koblenz says Santos and his office have been silent since he was sworn in last month. "We have no representation," he said. "I’ve been mayor for more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Trooper no longer faces murder charge in fatal Thruway chase

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — A judge has dropped a murder charge against a state trooper in the death of an 11-year-old girl during a high-speed chase on the New York State Thruway. Christopher Baldner still faces a second-degree manslaughter charge and other counts stemming from the Dec. 22, 2020 highway chase north of New York City that led to the death of Monica Goods. Ulster County Judge Bryan Rounds ruled Thursday that evidence was unable to prove Baldner acted with “depraved indifference to human life” when he rammed the vehicle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

Governor Hochul Proposes Banning ‘Dangerous People’ From The Subway

NYC officials have been announcing plans towards subway safety in NYC, from bringing together the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in a collaborative effort to support individuals in need, to announcing the installation of subway platform doors by 2024. And their most recent effort could ban “dangerous people” from NYC subways and buses. As it stands currently under a law implemented in 2020, sentencing judges have the authority to ban individuals from the MTA system if convicted of unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers, or MTA employees, or assault against MTA employees, according to a memo. The new proposal would build onto this law to include individuals who assault other passengers, customers, or MTA contractors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say

Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Lawsuit Filed Against Fraudulent Corporation That Impersonated BK Grocery Store

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against a fraudulent company that was found to be impersonating a Brooklyn grocery store. According to James, the fraudsters had opened up a corporation that closely resembled the local grocery store Sahadi Fine Foods Inc., naming their illegitimate company Sahadi Fine Foods Products Inc.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus

NEW YORK, NY- Police are investigating a groping incident involving a middle-aged man and a 13-year-old girl on a New York City MTA bus Thursday morning. At around 7:45 am, on her way to school, the girl was approached by the man on the M101 bus traveling westbound toward 125th Street and Lennox. According to police, the unidentified male individual touched the victim’s buttocks. The individual then exited the bus at 125th Street and Lenox Avenue and entered the 125th Street subway station, where he boarded a southbound #2 train. The individual is described as a male, dark complexion, 5’7” The post 13-year-old victim of groping incident aboard NYC bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

767K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy