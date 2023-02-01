ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATCH: Tyre Nichols laid to rest in funeral ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends gathered Wednesday for a funeral that blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police and heated calls for police reform. Watch the funeral in the player above.
MEMPHIS, TN
Democrats vote to change order of 2024 presidential primary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although changes are still...
GEORGIA STATE
Families spend ‘exorbitant rates’ to call their incarcerated loved ones. A new law aims to change that

This story was originally published by The 19th on Jan. 31, 2023. Ulandis Forte had to adjust to a lot of changes during his 18 years of incarceration. From the time he was 20 years old, he moved from facility to facility, in states as far apart as Virginia, Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania. One constant in his life, however, were Sunday phone calls with his grandmother Martha Wright-Reed.
ILLINOIS STATE
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Ahead of the Feb. 7 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden has renewed calls for political unity, something he’s acknowledged being unable to achieve despite his promises to do so as a candidate in 2020. But those appeals haven’t tempered Biden’s broadsides against his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the Republican Party’s continued fealty to the former president’s “Make America Great Again” movement.
WASHINGTON STATE
WATCH: Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the first time the annual event has been held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
ARIZONA STATE
Arlington, VA
