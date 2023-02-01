Read full article on original website
In funeral for Tyre Nichols, a public expression of Black America’s grief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The sound of the djembe drums started as a low tremble and grew more distinct as the musicians drew closer to the hundreds gathered inside the Memphis church. “We love you, Tyre,” the drummers chanted, referring to Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man whose beating...
WATCH: Tyre Nichols laid to rest in funeral ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tyre Nichols’ family and friends gathered Wednesday for a funeral that blended a celebration of his life with outrage over the brutal beating he endured at the hands of Memphis police and heated calls for police reform. Watch the funeral in the player above.
House Republicans prepare to kick off investigations into Biden White House
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Fear, violence and chaos grip Haiti as gangs seize control
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Democrats vote to change order of 2024 presidential primary
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Democratic Party on Saturday approved the reordering of its 2024 presidential primary, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support. Although changes are still...
WATCH: White House calls vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee a ‘political stunt’
The White House is calling Thursday’s House vote to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar from the chamber’s Foreign Affairs Committee “a political stunt,” after lawmakers voted along party lines 218-211 to bar her from the House panel. Watch the event in the player above. Republicans cited her...
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and...
Some Capitol rioters apologize in court for Jan. 6, downplay crimes after
WASHINGTON (AP) — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.”. Less than a year later, Evans...
Families spend ‘exorbitant rates’ to call their incarcerated loved ones. A new law aims to change that
This story was originally published by The 19th on Jan. 31, 2023. Ulandis Forte had to adjust to a lot of changes during his 18 years of incarceration. From the time he was 20 years old, he moved from facility to facility, in states as far apart as Virginia, Ohio, Arizona and Pennsylvania. One constant in his life, however, were Sunday phone calls with his grandmother Martha Wright-Reed.
WATCH: Trump pleads the 5th in deposition for New York attorney general’s office
The New York Attorney General’s office released video of a deposition given by Donald Trump last August in its civil fraud investigation against the former president. Watch the released video in the player above. Trump opened the deposition clarifying past public statements that he intended not to use his...
No classified documents found in FBI search of Biden’s beach house, lawyer says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday without finding any classified documents, the president’s attorney said. Agents did take some handwritten notes and other materials relating to Biden’s time as vice president for review. The search,...
WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage
Ahead of the Feb. 7 State of the Union address, President Joe Biden has renewed calls for political unity, something he’s acknowledged being unable to achieve despite his promises to do so as a candidate in 2020. But those appeals haven’t tempered Biden’s broadsides against his predecessor, Donald Trump, and the Republican Party’s continued fealty to the former president’s “Make America Great Again” movement.
WATCH: Biden urges unity at prayer breakfast meeting
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden delivered a message of unity at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, the first time the annual event has been held since its leadership and structure were overhauled to distance it from a controversial private religious group. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player...
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will visit Biden on Feb. 10
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for meetings on Feb. 10, the White House announced, a month after the storming of government buildings in the Brazilian capital by far-right protesters. Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the leaders would discuss U.S....
New York man pleads guilty to threatening Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has pleaded guilty to making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, federal prosecutors announced. Joseph Morelli, 51, admitted to threatening to harm Greene in several March 2022 calls to her Washington, D.C., office, the U.S. attorney’s...
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
