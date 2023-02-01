ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

IndyCar's Conor Daly open to last-minute Daytona 500 ride

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B33V7_0kZLg35300

IndyCar driver Conor Daly would accept a last-minute Daytona 500 ride if offered the chance to enter "The Great American Race."

Helio Castroneves last week ruled out trying to make NASCAR's season-opening race because the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner did not believe there was enough time to prepare for the Feb. 19 event. Castroneves, after a ride failed to materialize with Trackhouse Racing, entered discussions with the team owned by Floyd Mayweather.

Daly, meanwhile, made his NASCAR Cup Series debut last October driving for Mayweather's team. Daly indicated Wednesday that talks with The Money Team Racing about the Daytona 500 opened after Castroneves pulled out.

"Who knows what will happen in the next couple days or weeks, I guess," he said. "If that opportunity were to come up, I chatted with a young man by the name of Helio Castroneves earlier, and I think for him an opportunity like that could probably come about really anytime.

"But for me, I don't know if an opportunity like that would come again. If there is a chance, I feel like I can't not do it, or not try to do it at least."

TMT last year made the Daytona 500 with driver Kaz Grala in the first NASCAR race for Mayweather's team. Grala finished 26th.

Daly's only NASCAR experience on an oval was in the Truck Series. His Cup race in the No. 50 was on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a hybrid road course that uses a portion of the oval. He finished 34th.

"Really cool to get to do that and be a part of the NASCAR Cup Series and hopefully obviously shine some light on the IndyCar Series, as well," Daly said.

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

NASCAR Driver Calls Out Fans For Mocking His Race, Appearance

Ryan Vargas had his 2023 deals confirmed, but the news was met with online hatred from fans. The 22-year-old has competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2019, and he will be a part-time driver of the No. 74 Chevrolet for CHK Racing. He will compete in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, and he also will compete part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series.
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Golf Digest

Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
Popculture

'Rowdy': NASCAR Documentary Takes Honest Look at Kyle Busch's Career (Review)

Kyle Busch is one of the best drivers in NASCAR history as he has over 220 wins across all NASCAR series. And while that should make him one of the most beloved drivers in the sport, that is not the case because Busch's antics have turned some drivers and fans off, making him one of the more controversial drivers of all time. One of Busch's nicknames is "Rowdy" which is the title of his new documentary. Rowdy is currently streaming on Amazon Freevee and it's a documentary all NASCAR fans need to see to have a better understanding of how Busch operates and why he doesn't apologize for who he is.
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage

Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be

The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
Sportscasting

NASCAR Had No Real Choice But to Ban Ross Chastain’s Widely Applauded ‘Hail Melon’ Move

The “Hail Melon” — as Ross Chastain’s video-game style move last fall at Martinsville Speedway was widely proclaimed — is in the ash heap of history. NASCAR announced earlier this week that a pass like the oh-so-popular one executed by the eighth-generation watermelon farmer turned Cup Series superstar in October’s Round of 8 elimination race is no longer considered legal, effective with the start of the 2023 Cup season.
ringsidenews.com

The Judgment Day Involved In Brawl At NASCAR Race

Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s never-ending rivalry took a new turn on Thursday night. It’s only a matter of time before the father and son face each other 1-on-1 in a WWE ring. Ahead of the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, tensions rose to new heights as The Judgment Day sparked a brawl with several babyface Superstars on the NASCAR racing track.
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Speedway Digest

Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals

Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
ESPN

ESPN

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy