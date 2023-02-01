Read full article on original website
WKRC
Cincy Winter Beerfest returns for 15th year
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The 15th annual Cincy Winter Beerfest is back. You can try out more than 300 different kinds of beers and enjoy activities. The event kicked off Friday and continues Saturday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. Tickets are available at the door, and if you say "Local...
WKRC
Travel agent provides tips to navigate a Disney vacation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Taking the family to the most magical place on earth sounds great but when the bill comes the magic may be lost. Mandy Duff from LoveLand and Sea Travel is an expert when it comes to planning trips to the Disney parks.
WKRC
Massive development anchored by labs planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A development group has submitted plans to the city of Cincinnati for a major project on 7.8 acres in Uptown, with commercial development and research labs, up to 400 housing units and street-level retail space. The 5.85-acre project, which will be developed by Queen City...
The 20 Best Airbnbs In Cincinnati, Ohio
Cincinnati is home to some incredible old-school architecture -- evidenced by its eclectic Airbnb market. Here are 20 of the best homes to rent in the city.
OnlyInYourState
This Walkable Stretch Of Shops And Restaurants In Small-Town Ohio Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination
There’s nothing like exploring one of Ohio’s charming downtowns on foot, wandering without aim or purpose, and stopping into whatever shops or restaurants catch your eye. There are many walkable downtown districts in Ohio, but today we’re going to introduce you to Maderia. This small town north of Cincinnati, Ohio, is home to a vibrant downtown that’s walkable, charming, and teeming with all sorts of shops and spots sure to capture your attention.
WKRC
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
Two area companies either closing or laying off workers; What this says about the region’s economy
Just this week, News Center 7 has learned that two Miami Valley companies are either closing or laying off workers.
Two Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
WKRC
Chase ends with crash in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Police released few details about a chase that ended with a crash in Westwood. A driver struck a pole and snapped it in two on Montana Avenue near Felicity around noon Friday. The vehicle wound up on its side. As a safety precaution, Gamble Montessori School...
WKRC
Molly Wellman hosts Fire and Ice dinners in February
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's cold outside, but an event series this month will heat up your weekends. Celebrity bartender Molly Wellmann talks about all the fun you can have during Fire and Ice weekends at Moerlein Lager House.
Fox 19
The green comet reaches nearest point to earth: How to see it in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare green glowing object will soon be visible across Greater Cincinnati for the second time in as many days. Through partly cloudy Tri-State skies Wednesday night, the newly discovered comet—charmingly dubbed “C/2022 E3 (ZTF)”—will appear to the naked eye as a blurry green smudge with a streaking hoary tail.
WKRC
Expert says organize your storage space like a store
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - We all have that junk room that turns into a catch-all. And if we are being honest. some of us may have two or three. Founder of the site Organize 365, Lisa Woodruff, talks about ways to make the most of your storage space.
WKRC
'What a glorious feelin': NKY theater puts on 'Singin' in the Rain'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Singin' in the rain, it's a glorious feeling. And a show playing in Northern Kentucky will have you feeling happy again. You have a little more than a week left to catch "Singin' in the Rain" at the Carnegie Theatre in Covington. Theatre director Tyler Gabbard and actor Logan Anthony talk about this production.
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, likely river foam
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River on Thursday, officials now say the suspected sewer leak is likely just natural river foam.
WKRC
Group wants congestion charges on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The Brent Spence Companion Bridge Project is getting bipartisan support, but a local group wants the project abandoned in favor of adding congestion charges to the current bridge. Matt Butler, with the Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, is spearheading the effort. Last week, he...
US Marshals still searching Westwood for man after police chase
U.S. Marshals are searching the area of Montana Avenue and Felicity Drive for a man who is wanted for charges related to assault, breaking and entering, domestic violence and a parole violation.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy An Authentic Kentucky Breakfast With A Heaping Side Of Southern Hospitality At Covington’s Y’all Cafe
There are lots of options when it comes to epic brunch spots in Kentucky. Whether you’re craving biscuits and gravy, a classic Kentucky hot brown, or sweet start in the form of a donut or pastry, you’ll find many delicious reasons to spring out of bed in the morning here in the Bluegrass. And if you’re looking for an authentic Kentucky breakfast plate with all the fixins, there’s a new brunch spot in Covington that delivers… with a heaping side of Southern hospitality.
Fox 19
3 Cincinnati restaurants named among most romantic spots in the country
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - If you’re looking for somewhere extra romantic to take your partner this Valentine’s Day, look no further than Cincinnati. Three restaurants from the Queen City appeared in a list of OpenTable’s 100 most romantic restaurants in America released ahead of Valentine’s Day, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
