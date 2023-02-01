Read full article on original website
N.Y. budget: Here’s how Gov. Hochul wants to reform state bail laws
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed increasing state school aid by 10%, tuition hikes for public universities and raising cigarette taxes to a nation-high $5.35 per pack as part of her budget proposal Wednesday. The $227 billion spending plan also includes a proposal to yet again revise state...
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a few tweaks to bail reform laws. If approved, these proposals would be the third change since 2019. One of the tweaks has to do with how judges handle pretrial conditions. The governor says this is less about crime rates, and more about a “deficiency” she’s […]
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
Hochul seeks changes to concealed carry law in budget
Armed security would be allowed in New York houses of worship under changes to the state's concealed carry law proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her $227 billion budget plan. Hochul's budget proposal released this week includes what were described as "technical" changes to the measure, approved last summer following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found the state's century-old concealed carry law was unconstitutional.
Rensselaer county exec accuses AG Letitia James of anti-white racism
A top New York Republican accused Attorney General Letitia James of racism toward white people. “It seems to me she targets white guys quite bit and white Republicans especially,” Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin told The Post. “Just because you’re black doesn’t mean you’re not racist. You can be black and be racist, just like you can be white and be racist.” McLaughlin, who is white, made the allegation this week during a victory lap interview after being acquitted of corruption charges James brought against him as part of a years-long probe. The AG accused McLaughlin, 59, of improperly withdrawing $5,000 from...
New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.
Rep. George Santos' New York office window vandalized: 'Beyond unacceptable'
New York GOP Rep. George Santos' district office in Queens was vandalized, but police have not reported any arrests. The graffiti had been washed off by Friday afternoon.
Hochul wants expanded data collection of gun crimes in New York
The State Police would be tasked with collecting a wide swath of data on shootings in New York under a proposal in Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget. If adopted, the measure would greatly expand the state's collection of gun violence data as Hochul seeks to address a rise in crime and shootings in New York over the last several years.
Counties could lose big if Hochul’s state budget is enacted
If Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget passes as is, New York's counties will be among the spending plan’s biggest losers. “The governor is looking to intercept almost $300 million in federal funds earmarked for local taxpayers,” said Stephen Acquario, executive director of the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC).
New York Sen. Robert Jackson: Recession means the ultra-wealthy should be taxed more
It’s one of Albany’s perennial debates — whether or not heavy taxes on the state’s highest earners is forcing them to flee to places like Florida. While there is anecdotal evidence this is taking place, there isn’t definitive data. Yet it’s one of the reasons cited by Gov. Kathy Hochul for not raising taxes on the wealthy this year.
SNAP skimming prompts response in budget proposal
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget included a provision to help New Yorkers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Progam (SNAP) who've fallen victim to recent card skimming scams to be reimbursed. According to No Kid Hungry, the move would allow the state to implement the federal reimbursement process instated under the federal omnibus appropriations bill that was passed by Congress in December.
Hochul's budget weighs body scanners at prisons, detention facilities
State officials would set regulations for when body imaging scanning equipment would be used to screen visitors at local and state correctional facilities, detention facilities and at facilities for youth who have been placed there by the Office of Children and Family Services under a provision proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
A new solution for New York’s gun problems: Enforcement and punishment
One of the great stupidities of New York’s current gun-law debate is that existing laws merely required a couple of tweaks for them to prove effective — nowhere more so than in the need for a license-to-carry rule based on objective criteria rather than bias and favoritism. New York could have a sensible and effective gun-regulation regime — one that honors Second Amendment rights while recognizing that New York is not Wyoming. And this could happen tomorrow — if only local leaders had something in their heads besides gubernatorial ambitions. New York’s old gun-control laws, rooted in the infamous Sullivan Act of...
NY home care exec sentenced to prison in $100M fraud scheme
A Brooklyn, NY, home care executive was sentenced to 54 months in prison earlier this week for a scheme that defrauded the state’s Medicaid program out of more than $100 million. U.S. District Judge John Cronan handed down the decision Wednesday, following Marianna Levin’s guilty plea for wire fraud...
Governor Hochul Proposes Banning ‘Dangerous People’ From The Subway
NYC officials have been announcing plans towards subway safety in NYC, from bringing together the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in a collaborative effort to support individuals in need, to announcing the installation of subway platform doors by 2024. And their most recent effort could ban “dangerous people” from NYC subways and buses. As it stands currently under a law implemented in 2020, sentencing judges have the authority to ban individuals from the MTA system if convicted of unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers, or MTA employees, or assault against MTA employees, according to a memo. The new proposal would build onto this law to include individuals who assault other passengers, customers, or MTA contractors.
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
Plan to ban gas stoves in New York? Hochul’s bill would only impact new construction, not existing homes
Gov. Kathy Hochul, who wants to remove fossil fuels from buildings to fight climate change, unveiled proposed legislation Wednesday that lays out details and answers a question many have asked: What about cooking with gas?. In short, Hochul’s new bill would ban cooking equipment that uses natural gas or other...
