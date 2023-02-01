NYC officials have been announcing plans towards subway safety in NYC, from bringing together the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in a collaborative effort to support individuals in need, to announcing the installation of subway platform doors by 2024. And their most recent effort could ban “dangerous people” from NYC subways and buses. As it stands currently under a law implemented in 2020, sentencing judges have the authority to ban individuals from the MTA system if convicted of unlawful sexual conduct against passengers, customers, or MTA employees, or assault against MTA employees, according to a memo. The new proposal would build onto this law to include individuals who assault other passengers, customers, or MTA contractors.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO