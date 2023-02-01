Read full article on original website
2news.com
Fernley Man Booked on Multiple Charges after Five Hour Standoff
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has identified the man who barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times earlier this week. Lakhvir Singh was booked with discharging a weapon where people were present, attempted home invasion, resisting a police officer with a...
mynews4.com
Sparks Police arrest registered felon for possessing guns, illegal contraband
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police Department officers on the graveyard team arrested a man after he was found to be in possession of firearms and illegal contraband. Sparks Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The...
2news.com
Sparks Police: Recent Traffic Stop Reveals Multiple Firearms, Illegal Contraband
The Sparks Police Department says a recent traffic stop by deputies found that a registered felon was in possession of multiple firearms and illegal contraband. The police department says deputies on their weekend graveyard team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle related to a domestic disturbance investigation. The driver...
2news.com
Barricaded Suspect Taken into Custody, Shelter in Place still in effect
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has taken into custody a man in his 30s that barricaded himself in his Fernley home after shooting a firearm in the street multiple times. The shelter in place order will be removed after deputies clear the area. LCSO issued a shelter in place...
2news.com
Sheriff Brad Pope Gives Update on Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Restructure
During a Board meeting in Lyon County on Thursday, February 2, Sheriff Brad Pope provided an update on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office patrol zone restructure. As a result of the restructure, January 2023 response times significantly improved across the county compared to January 2022. Sheriff Pope noted response...
2news.com
Two men arrested for allegedly stealing a car by force in Spanish Springs
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested for allegedly stealing someone's car through the use of force last month. On January 12, 2023, deputies in Silver Springs took a "robbery" report, in which the victim's vehicle was taken from him through the use of force. The two...
2news.com
3 Reno Police Officers Nominated for Rise Awards
On November 26, 2022, three Reno PD officers jumped into freezing water to help two citizens after they were involved in a crash. The three officers, Officers Peralta, Muhlenberg, and Schmidt, have been nominated to receive an award from Axon which is the company that services our body cameras and cameras across the country.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department Seeking Information for Arson Investigations
Reno Fire investigators have released the cause of three separate fire incidents that occurred in Reno yesterday, Thursday, February 2, 2023. They are currently seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects. Firefighters responded and extinguished fires at the following times and locations:. 10:41 a.m. at 1595 Sky Mountain Drive:...
2news.com
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno to consider $250K settlement for wrongly shooting BLM protest observer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Reno is scheduled Wednesday to consider a $250,000 legal settlement after police shot a Black Lives Matter protest legal observer in Reno three times with a non-lethal weapon called pepper balls. The Reno City Attorney’s Office recommends that the Reno City Council approve the...
KOLO TV Reno
Staff at local church report anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Staff at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd say their church was the victim of an act of anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism. They say that when they arrived at church Sunday morning, they saw their pride flag had been ripped down and stolen, and an anti-LGBTQ sign was left at the front door of the church.
FOX Reno
Carson City man killed when struck outside his disabled vehicle on I-580
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was killed in Washoe County when he was hit by a truck while outside his disabled vehicle on I-580. The Nevada State Police responded to a reported crash at the location of southbound I-580, north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 24.
2news.com
Man Arrested In Fatal Carson City Crash
Edward Barbosa is facing multiple charges including Driving under the Influence causing death. The crash happened Saturday night at the intersection of U.S. 50 and College Parkway.
2news.com
Three U-Haul Box Vans Intentionally Set on Fire, RFD says
Reno firefighters knocked down a fire at a U-Haul facility on Silverada Blvd. The call came in at 8:40 p.m. One RFD chief on scene told our crew that three U-Haul box vans did catch on fire and are likely a total loss. The fire did not reach the U-Haul building itself.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City’s Carmine St. shooting: gang rivalry set up
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -It was, by all evidence, a surprisingly violent end to a gathering of local youth at the dark dead end of Carmine Street on Carson City’s northwest side early on the evening of January 24th. As many as 17 shots were fired, some hitting vehicles...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
KOLO TV Reno
Shelter in place recommendation in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has asked people in the Royal Oaks subdivision south of Fernley High School to shelter in place. Additionally, they have asked that all Lyon County School District students scheduled to be dropped off in the subdivision to held on the bus until the shelter-in-place has been lifted.
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
mynews4.com
Residents displaced after Reno apartment fire tears through several units
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Residents from at least three apartment units are without a place to live after a structure fire broke out near Kietzke Lane late Thursday night. The fire broke out at a complex off the 2300 block Orange Lane just before 8...
2news.com
Carson City District welcomes K9 to BLM Law Enforcement
Ranger Chase Walden and K9 Eljay are the newest addition to the BLM K9 program and will be stationed in the Carson City District. The team recently passed all required certifications and testing after spending eight weeks together in an intensive training program. “We are very excited to resume this...
