Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Pho King Orem Serves Pho and Other Vietnamese FoodS. F. MoriOrem, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Related
Parents irked as Alpine School District cancels 3rd grade gifted program
On Jan. 13, Alpine School District sent an email to parents at Foothill, Highland, and Saratoga Shores elementary schools informing them that the 3rd grade Advanced Learning Lab program was canceled. Five parents spoke out during the Jan. 24 school board meeting against the cancellation. ALL is the gifted student...
KSLTV
Utah teens learn more about healthy relationships at youth summit
OGDEN, Utah — Sitting in a conference room or classroom isn’t what most teenagers have in mind when they think about the weekend. Especially when the topics they were learning about were as dark and heavy as those being talked about. “Like, if a guy wants your phone...
uvureview.com
University policy changes passed unanimously by Student Council
The UVUSA Student Council voted unanimously to approve several changes to university policy regarding digital transformation and university-sponsored foreign travel. Meeting on Feb. 2, the council heard from Joe Belnap, Senior Director of Special Projects for IT, who spoke about changes being made to policies 441-443 and 457. These policies are being done away with or consolidated for simplicity.
The 7 strangest places to visit in Provo, Utah
Provo is full of wonderful, strange and quirky history. Get off the beaten path and explore these hidden gems.
A Utah lawmaker and her sister at odds: Should rape victims need to contact police before getting an abortion?
A bill from Rep. Kera Birkeland would require women to report a rape to law enforcement to receive an abortion under Utah’s abortion ban. Her sister, a rape survivor, says it strips away choices.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
ABC 4
Missing Herriman girl located safe, police say
HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – Herriman Police Department has said that Corvin has been found and is safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 14-year-old Herriman girl missing, police seek help. HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Herriman Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly gone missing.
KSLTV
Utah sisters disagree passionately about new abortion bill
SALT LAKE CITY — Rep Kera Birkeland, a Republican representing Morgan, has introduced HB-297 that she claims addresses the issues of abortion access and services for rape victims in Utah the Deseret News reported Friday. Read the full story here. Her sister, Samantha Hansen, is a rape survivor. She...
Gephardt Daily
Update: 14-year-old girl who left Herriman middle school found safe
HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who left a Herriman middle school Friday has been located and is safe. Police asked for help locating the teen who left Fort Herriman Middle School, 14058 Mirabella Drive, about 10 a.m. and was considered at risk, the Herriman Police Department stated in a social media post.
kjzz.com
Reporting of missed, failed drug tests not mandated by State of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Nine months ago, two three-year-old boys were killed when a parolee with a documented history of meth addiction slammed through a horse stable and hit them. 2News chief investigative reporter Wendy Halloran uncovered failures in the supervision of Kent Cody Barlow that could have...
ksl.com
As Riverdale trailer park closure approaches, some residents left with big fees and few options
RIVERDALE — Jason Williams has lived at Lesley's Mobile Home Park in Riverdale for about 22 years. On May 31, however, the park will no longer exist. City officials rezoned the park for development last summer, Williams said, and residents were given a nine-month notice to move out. Park management offered some financial assistance — $3,000 for those who moved out by the end of January — but Williams said that amount doesn't nearly cover the cost of moving a trailer to a new park. His own costs have been around $11,000 to move his trailer just 12 miles, he said.
KUTV
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
ksl.com
Missing Arizona girl found in home of West Valley man convicted of child sextortion
WEST VALLEY CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been found in Utah in the home of a man convicted of sexually extorting a teenage girl in 2020. Agents from Adult Probation and Parole received information from authorities in Arizona that a 14-year-old runaway girl was missing from that state and was possibly with 26-year-old Jordan Daniel Sorenson, according to the Utah Department of Corrections.
KSLTV
Utah man ordered to stand trial in killing of University of Utah football player
SALT LAKE CITY — Buk Mowat Buk was ordered Friday to stand trial for aggravated murder in the killing of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe at a party after a 2021 game. Third District Judge Paul Parker ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
kpcw.org
Elk still complicating commute for drivers on I-80
The recent wildlife crowds on the East Bench started Feb. 1 near the I-215/I-80 interchange and have continued through the week as officials try to move an elk herd to areas safer for motorists and animals. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said about 60 elk have been migrating down...
KSLTV
New Salt Lake salon moves away from gender-specific cuts to be more inclusive
SALT LAKE CITY — When stylist Joshua Lucero looked into opening his own shop, inclusivity was top of mind. The 31-year-old has been a stylist for a decade, and in that time learned the importance of making his clients feel comfortable in the chair. “For me, I just want...
Gov. Cox issues executive order to raise Great Salt Lake causeway berm
Gov. Spencer Cox has issued an emergency order to raise the Great Salt Lake causeway berm to decrease the salinity of the lake effectively immediately.
Poor air quality Saturday, storm Sunday
Happy weekend, Utah! We've been battling bad air for the last several days, and our inversion doesn't budge for the first part of our weekend.
Comments / 1