Auburn football QB target Walker White announcing commitment today
With Bryan Harsin as the head coach of the Auburn football program, the Tigers had already found their class of 2024 quarterback in Adrian Posse. Since Hugh Freeze was hired to take over the program, Posse has decommitted, leaving an opening for Freeze to recruit his own quarterback. Arguably the...
6-foot-6 2025 DE Malik Autry explains decision to commit to Auburn
Malik Autry announced his verbal commitment to Auburn Wednesday, accomplishing a childhood dream. Autry attends Opelika High School in Opelika, Alabama, and he is the first 2025 recruit to verbally commit to the Tigers. The sophomore feels there is something brewing at Auburn. “Auburn has something going for themselves people...
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
A college gymnastics star and her brother — who went viral for dancing at her meet — are helping to transform the sport by highlighting Black culture in her routines
A viral clip of an All-American gymnast's brother was billed as a heartwarming show of sibling support. But for the Gobournes, it's deeper than that.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Could a Babe Ruth-signed baseball be yours? State Treasurer encourages Alabamians to check for unclaimed property
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – State Treasurer Young Boozer is urging Alabamians to check if they have any unclaimed property. From valuable items to old bank accounts, there could be something waiting for you. Alabama is currently holding more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds, and some of it could...
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika
OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
Area Basketball Tournament brackets revealed
On Feb. 2, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) announced the brackets for next week’s Area Basketball Tournaments. The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans will host Greenville in the Semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 4 Tournament on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. The winners will travel to Ozark to face Carroll in the Area 4 Championship on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. The Charles Henderson boys team received a bye as the No. 1 seed and will host the Area Tournament Championship on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. Carroll and Greenville will meet in Ozark in the semifinals on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Troy man running the race of life and loving it
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you want to keep up with almost 84-year-old Luther Messick, you better be moving. He’s usually in the lead. His son calls his dad a freak who loves to compete. “Yes, sir,” said Troy resident Luther Messick. “I’ve always been, and I still do.”...
Work is now going vertical at the Enterprise VA nursing home
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Things are starting to go vertical at the construction site of the state veteran’s home. The actual buildings are now appearing on the 108-acre site off State Highway 51. Once complete in late 2024 or early 25. It will be the fifth Va home in Alabama,...
Hopes to four-lane Highway 167 from the Alabama-Florida line
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—The long desire to four-lane state highway 167 north from the Stateline to Hartford may be a little closer to reality. Two Alabama lawmakers from the wiregrass say Katie Britt’s presence now in the U.S. Senate may benefit that long-sought project. Several Alabama lawmakers met...
“Whom shall I send? Send me!” Alabama nurse takes part in “Angel Flight”
An Alabama nurse had the incredible opportunity not long ago to help a terminally ill man get home to spend his last days with family and friends. Katie Zeh-Wilcox, a registered nurse at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, explained through a social media post that pieces fell together for the entire trip so well, overcoming multiple obstacles, that it had to have been a mission from God. She used Isaiah 6:8 to explain the trip: “‘Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?’ And I said, ‘Here am I. Send me!’”
Horse rider shot; suspect captured in Houston County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A person riding a horse was shot along the Florida line south of Dothan on Saturday and a Madrid, Alabama man faces charges, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was among a group riding along the U.S. 231 at the state line...
Dothan Schools announce Teachers of the Year
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Dothan City Schools have announced their 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year nominees. The winners will represent Dothan City Schools District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The nominees for this year are:. Early Education:. Dothan City...
Georgia murder suspect indicted in death of Dothan man
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A 20-year-old Georgia man has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the case of a Dothan man who was shot in his sleep. According to court records, a Houston County grand jury has indicted Solomon Cooper, of Climax, Georgia for the murder of Sincere Tyson.
Obituaries, week of February 8, 2023
Mr. Wilbur L. Walton, Jr., age 81, of Dothan, Ala., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 after an extended illness. He was born to the late Dr. and Mrs. Wilbur L. Walton. He was a 1959 graduate of Dothan High School. He attended the University of Alabama and a member Sigma Nu Fraternity. He later became the lead vocalist in the band “The James Gang.” Their most notable recording was, “Georgia Pines,” released in November 1965, and to this day, it remains a” fan favorite.” Wilbur was a member of The First United Methodist Church of Dothan.
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
Celebrating Our People: John Glanton
Celebrating Our People: Rochester Johnson Jr. Rochester Johnson Jr. is honored by the legacy of his late father, Rochester Johnson, Sr. That legacy included being a minister at First Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Leadership Coalition (IMALC) to bring together all walks of faith and race.
