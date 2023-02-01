ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretto, PA

Saint Francis football signs six locals on National Signing Day

By Anderley Penwell
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3fKJ_0kZLdtYr00

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis Red Flash football is going local.

Six of the Red Flash’s 27 signees are from Central PA.

Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine, Altoona linebacker Manny Miller, Richland wide receiver Sam Penna, Windber linebacker John Shuster, Hollidaysburg kicker Ben Sosnowski, and Cambria Heights wide receiver Tanner Trybus are the newest Red Flash.

Local student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

The Red Flash won the 2022 NEC Title and played in the FCS Playoffs.

“It’s definitely like a a pitch,” said Manny Miller. “You know, they won the NEC this year. they went to the playoffs this year. Who wouldn’t want to compete at that level?”

“I think this area is very underrated for recruiting,” said Jeff Hoenstine. “And it was just it was great to see a lot of these local kids are getting lots and are getting to go to big time schools like St Francis and. Yeah, I feel comfortable knowing that I’m going to be familiar with some of the gossip there already.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Neil Walker visits Ebensburg Church to talk faith, baseball and life

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Former professional baseball player Neil Walker visited Holy Name Catholic Church Saturday afternoon to speak and do a meet and greet. “He’s somebody who used to have mass at PNC Park,” Father Brian Warchola of Holy Name Catholic Church said. “Who used to have priests come and help share the faith to […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Central, Johnstown continue dominance

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. BOYS BASKETBALLBald Eagle Area 52, Tyrone 51, OTCentral Martinsburg 58, Richland 37Chambersburg 58, Altoona 56, OTHollidaysburg 49, Penns Valley 19Bishop McCort 34, Greater Johnstown […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

SFU mens, womens hoops fall to Merrimack

LORETTO, Pa. and ANDOVER, Ma. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis women’s basketball fell 67-65 to Merrimack. Freshman guard Destini Ward had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Red Flash. Junior guard Filippa Goula also had 15 points. The Warriors out-scored the Red Flash 23-9 in the third quarter. The Red Flash drop to just 5-17 […]
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
WTAJ

No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey drops at no. 7 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey fell 4-2 to no. 7 Ohio State on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes on Friday night and could not pull off the clean sweep. Sophomore defenseman Cole McWard had three points for the Buckeyes. Penn State is now 19-10-1 on the season. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Rose Bowl trophy displayed at State College sports museum

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Nittany Lions won the Rose Bowl just one month ago and now the coveted trophy is returning home. The Rose Bowl trophy will be on display at the Penn State All-Sports Museum from now until Sunday, Feb. 5. The museum is open each day from 10 a.m. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

No. 1 Penn State wrestling overwhelms no. 10 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WTAJ) — No. 1 Penn State wrestling beat no. 10 Ohio State 29-9 in a Big Ten Dual. The Nittany Lions won eight of the ten bouts, and only gave up three take downs. Penn State trailed early, but Levi Haines’ victory at 157 put the Nittany Lions on top for the first […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Local student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent

High school athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Below is the list of local student-athletes who signed. Daniel Batrus (Altoona) – Penn State University-Altoona, golfEthan Black (Conemaugh Township) – Penn State University, footballIan Brandt (State College) – Old Dominion, footballZach Billotte (Clearfield) – Clarion University, footballMaddie Cowfer (Altoona) – […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Brigham’s season-high 19 leads Lady Lions to win over Northwestern

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State women’s basketball beat Northwestern 74-64 on Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Junior forward Ali Brigham had 19 points for Penn State. After the game, head coach Carolyn Kieger said she inserted Bringham into Thursday’s starting lineup hoping to get a spark from the junior. After scoring […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clifford named Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford was named the 2022 Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year. The award is given to the best player in the Northeast Region by the Maxwell Football Club. The 2023 Rose Bowl Offensive MVP joins Trace McSorley as the winners from Penn State. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Onoh caps off Nittany Lions’ recruiting class

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJT) — A season ago Drew Allar was the shinny object in James Franklin’s recruiting class, but in 2023 it all about the guys who will be protecting the young quarterback, a group that drew deeper Wednesday with the singing of Maryland native Chimdy Onoh. The 6-foot-5-inch offensive linemen is the fourth four-star […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Second half comeback leads Windber past Conemaugh Township

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLAltoona 41, Carlisle 38Johnstown Christian 41, Dubois Christian 31Penns Manor 40, Cambria Heights 31 BOYS PREP BASKETBALLAltoona 79, Carlisle 51Bald Eagle 54, […]
WINDBER, PA
WTAJ

PA Highlands to hold admissions & athletics open house

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College will be holding an Admissions & Athletics Open House at its facilities on Monday, Feb. 20th. Attendees and their guests may choose to attend one of two sessions at either 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Individuals will learn about Penn Highlands and its opportunities, including academic […]
ALTOONA, PA
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

New Black-owned business hopes to bring soul to city of Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new restaurant that will be opening soon in downtown Altoona with the goal of bringing soul food and African American culture to the city. The owner of City Needs LLC by Culture & Variety Tnasia Smith said they’re hoping to open sometime in early March. The menu will consist of […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Thanks, Joe

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Joe Murgo signed off from WTAJ after 22 years of dedication to the community. Joe joined WTAJ in 2001 and shortly became one of the most well-known media personalities in the area. For over two decades Central Pennsylvania had counted on Joe’s accurate and reliable weather forecast. In 2005, Joe was […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy