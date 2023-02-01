Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Jane Mann, 63, of Pembroke
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for 63-year old Jane Lee Ramsey Mann, of Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Brain Mann of Pembroke; and her brother David Ramsey and his wife Linda of Madisonville.
wkdzradio.com
Roger Waufle, 41, of Cadiz
A Celebration of Life for 41-year old Sergeant First Class Roger M. Waufle, of Cadiz, will be held at 1:00 Monday afternoon, February 6, at Hurricane Baptist Church in Cadiz with U.S. Army Honors rendered by Ft. Campbell’s 160th SOAR. Visitation will begin at 11:00 Monday morning at the...
wkdzradio.com
Ruby Hendrix, 80, of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 80 year old Ruby Nell Acree Hendrix of Cadiz will be Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Trigg Memory Acres. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Monday at King’s Funeral Home. SURVIVORS:. SON:
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital with severe injuries after a crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say a car was northbound when the driver lost control and hit a guardrail and then a tree causing the car to come to a rest on its top.
14news.com
Remains of people from mid-19th century laid to rest in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Before the sun rose on Thursday morning, genealogists, a local funeral home and business people in Madisonville were recovering the remains of 10 bodies from the mid-19th century. When a group of businesspeople in Madisonville looked a little more into their deed, they realized that within...
whopam.com
Local man injured in downtown accident
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening at East Ninth and South Main Street in Hopkinsville. A collision report from Hopkinsville police says 33-year old Arthur Tandy of Hopkinsville was eastbound on East Ninth and 33-year old KC York of Hopkinsville was westbound and attempting to make a left turn onto South Main.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Christian County Man Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing was found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10,000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm Wednesday. He was found just before 10 am Thursday.
whopam.com
Russellville man hurt in Logan Co. collision
A Russellville man was injured in a two-vehicle crash during icy conditions Tuesday evening in Logan County. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2200 block of Franklin Road around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday. Investigation determined that 25-year-old Keaton Oberhausen of Russellville was westbound when his vehicle slid into the eastbound lane of travel and struck another vehicle driven by 23-year-old Shane Hershberger of Franklin.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Country Club Lane Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car driven by 41-year-old Syedah Fitchett was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Boggess, of Hopkinsville, that was behind Fitchett at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane.
wkdzradio.com
Passenger Injured In Herndon Rollover Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car was eastbound when the driver Devlin Gillespie lost control and the vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times. Gillespie’s passenger Tanae Wilkerson was treated on the scene by Hopkinsville EMS and then transported to Blanchfield Community Hospital for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing On Greenville Road Located
Authorities have located a man who was reported missing in the Greenville Road area of Christian County Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was reported missing from the area of the 10000 block of Greenville Road. He was last seen around 11...
wkdzradio.com
Historic Phoenix Building Faces Condemnation Process
One of downtown Hopkinsville’s historic buildings has been condemned after officials deemed it unsafe to enter. The Phoenix Building located at Ninth and Main Streets was deemed condemned by the Hopkinsville Fire Department in mid-January after a structural engineer determined the building was unsafe to enter. Mayor J.R. Knight...
wkdzradio.com
CCPS Superintendent Bentzel Unveils Consolidation, Inspire Plans At Breakfast
With the 2024-25 school year quickly coming in focus, Christian County Public Schools Superintendent Chris Bentzel offered some clarity during Friday’s rescheduled “State of the Schools” Breakfast at The Bruce — as to where the district and its many campuses will be heading. Following a partnership...
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and was hit by a westbound truck. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Crosby Named Trust Administrator For Hopkinsville’s First Financial
Officials with First Financial Bank in Hopkinsville Friday announced that Lindsey Crosby has been slated to be Trust Administrator for the institution. In this role, Crosby will manage investment agency accounts, personal trusts and estate settlements for customers in both Kentucky and Tennessee. She brings close to 15 years of...
wkdzradio.com
Chamber And Bell Trexton Partner For CCPS Helicopter
Through its 501 (c)(3) foundation, a UH-1H Airframe and two salvaged T53-13B engines have been donated to the Christian County Chamber of Commerce — and all with one specific goal in mind:. That an aviation mechanics program be created within the Christian County Public Schools system and its Gateway...
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Burglary
A Pembroke man was charged with burglary after an investigation on Overby Lane in Christian County Monday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the home for an alarm activation and found 40-year-old Steven Pruitt standing at the rear of the garage with a mask over his face.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A man was charged after a pursuit on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle for an improper turn and the driver disregarded emergency lights and sirens and failed to stop. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver reportedly...
WBKO
Warren RECC responding to Bowling Green power outage impacting 15,000 members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren RECC is responding to a power outage impacting 15,000 members. Crews said the members are served the East Bowling Green substation and working to restore power now.
WSMV
Semi crashes into Kentucky home
FRANKLIN, Ken. (WSMV) - A semi crashed into a home in Allen County, Kentucky on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office. The crash happened in the 8700 block of Franklin Road and sent the driver to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately...
