Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.'s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit Caps
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in Virginia
The Diary Of Lincoln's Assassin
Teen left home alone escapes house fire in Prince William County
MANASSAS, Va. — A 14-year-old who was left home alone escaped without injuries Friday when a house caught fire in Manassas, Virginia. Crews with the Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were called to a house on Gray Fox Trail, in the Lake Jackson Area of Manassas, just after 5 p.m.
foxbaltimore.com
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WTOP
DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting
A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting
WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
Kidnapping suspect dies in DC jail cell, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video first aired in July of 2022. A man died in his D.C. jail cell on Thursday after getting arrested merely four hours prior for armed kidnapping, police claim. Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, officers conducted a check of the prisoners...
popville.com
Family Fund for Heroic Metro Employee Killed at the at Potomac Ave Metro
Can we promote this GoFundMe for the family of Robert Cunningham, the metro employee killed at Potomac Ave metro station? I think we should try to go well above the donation goal…”. The GoFundMe says:. “Metro customers and employees are invited to support the family of a true hero,...
Bay Net
Woman Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Three Notch Road In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On February 3 , 2023 at approximately 6:47 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Town Creek Drive. Crews arrived and found a pedestrian laying on the road with...
Maryland man dies after being hit by car
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
hstoday.us
Metro Transit Worker Fatally Shot While Protecting Commuters from Gunman
A Metro transit system employee in Washington, D.C., was shot dead while trying to protect commuters from a gunman on February 1. Robert Cunningham intervened to protect travelers at Potomac Avenue Station and became a victim of senseless gun violence. Mr. Cunningham was 64 years old and a mechanic in Metro’s power department. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.
NBC Washington
Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth
Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
CBS Austin
'He's a hero': Neighbor remembers train station employee killed in shooting
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Already hailed a hero by police, 64-year-old train station employee Robert Cunningham is also being remembered by the community for his actions. Cunningham was trying to subdue a man on the platform of the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan...
9 people displaced after 2-alarm fire in Southeast apartment building
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Roughly 100 members of DC Fire and EMS were on the scene of a two-alarm fire at an apartment building Wednesday afternoon. When crews arrived at the building, located in the 2400 block of Alabama Ave. SE, they saw smoke coming from top floor of the three-story building. Within minutes, […]
Police: Man inappropriately touched children at community swimming pool, arrested and charged
STERLING, Va. — Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for assault after he allegedly inappropriately touched two children at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool. Friday morning around 6 a.m., deputies responded to the community swimming pool in Sterling, Virginia for a report of...
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
Six months later, family of police officer killed at Anascostia Library still seeks answers
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tributes to Maurica Manyan sit in the window of the conference room at the Anacostia Library. This is where the 25-year-old library police officer died during an August 6, 2022 training session. A bullet hit Manyan while she and others trained with police batons. Jesse Porter, 58, a former D.C. […]
WUSA9
