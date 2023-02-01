ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle crash with 2 people trapped in northeast Baltimore Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two people were trapped after a vehicle crash in the Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Fire Union. Fire crews on the scene used specialized equipment to free the victims trapped, said the city union. Authorities say medics were on...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one man unconscious in Southeast D.C. On Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. At the scene, officers discovered a man not breathing and unconscious...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC man killed in Capitol Heights shooting

A D.C. man was shot and killed early Friday in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to authorities. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1000 block of Balboa Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers discovered 21-year-old Neeko Dukes, of...
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Man in critical condition after shooting outside a restaurant in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. — A shooting in Arlington, Virginia, sent a man to the hospital early Saturday morning, authorities said. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Columbia Pike around 12:53 a.m. According to Arlington County police, responding officers found a man on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately began rendering aid.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday

WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'Saved my life' | Metro passengers reunite after deadly shooting

WASHINGTON — Stories of compassion have emerged following a deadly shooting at a D.C. Metro stop. The Metropolitan Police Department said 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman opened fire at the Potomac Avenue Metro station Wednesday morning, ultimately killing 64-year-old Metro employee Robert Cunningham. Just after the shooting, a train approached the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Kidnapping suspect dies in DC jail cell, police say

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video first aired in July of 2022. A man died in his D.C. jail cell on Thursday after getting arrested merely four hours prior for armed kidnapping, police claim. Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, officers conducted a check of the prisoners...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland man dies after being hit by car

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 67-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County Wednesday night. According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD), officers were called to the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road around 7:30 p.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
hstoday.us

Metro Transit Worker Fatally Shot While Protecting Commuters from Gunman

A Metro transit system employee in Washington, D.C., was shot dead while trying to protect commuters from a gunman on February 1. Robert Cunningham intervened to protect travelers at Potomac Avenue Station and became a victim of senseless gun violence. Mr. Cunningham was 64 years old and a mechanic in Metro’s power department. In his remembrance, Metro has lowered its flags to half-staff during this time of grief.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth

Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
