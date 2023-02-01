ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Teen suspect in shooting of 15-year-old NYC boy caught upstate after months on run: sources

By Larry Celona, Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qo5DW_0kZLceJj00

A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday.

Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post.

He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation , sources said.

Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was sitting on a bench inside McLaughlin Park with two school-age girls around 1:40 p.m. when the suspects questioned him, authorities and sources previously said.

“Words were exchanged and a fist fight ensued,” Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a press conference. “The male – who is described as wearing all black and a black mask – removed a firearm firing one time and striking our victim.”

The two suspects then fled the park on Tillary Street towards Adams, Essig said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sInv_0kZLceJj00
A suspect has been busted in Binghamton in connection to the September shooting death of Unique Smith, 15.

There were at least 30 others in the park at the time, Essig said.

The teen was rushed to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith’s grandfather, Kenneth Davis, told The Post at the time that he was offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who turns over the boy’s killer.

“Put that in your paper: A $5,000 reward from the grandfather,” he said.

Davis said the teen’s family – including his mother – were “falling apart” at the news of his death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jvfvo_0kZLceJj00
The teen victim was questioned about his gang affiliation before he was shot, sources have said.
William Farrington for NY Post

“He’s a terrific young man,” Davis said about Smith. “He helps around the house. He’s energetic. He’s just an average 15-year-old. It’s sad.”

Davis said he didn’t know why someone would do this to his grandson.

“I just hope we catch these idiots that are running around with these guns,” Davis said. “It’s just sad that these guns are flooding into the community. The police are doing everything they could but guns just keep pouring in here.“

Police have said there was no indication that Smith was a gang member.

The teen’s neighbor Mary Beloti, 64, agreed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGqxk_0kZLceJj00
Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was “just an average 15-year-old,” his grandfather said.
William Farrington for NY Post

“Definitely not,” she told The Post in September. “I can’t wrap my head around it, I really can’t. He’s a wonderful young man. Very respectable young man. He went to school, played his music, played his video games, never bothered anybody.”

However, Beloti said locals did worry about Smith’s new batch of pals.

“He was not in trouble,” she said. “I think it was the company he kept. We were all very concerned about these boys he hung around.

“These new boys,” she added. “Not his friends, but these new boys.”

Comments / 12

PAUL MILLER
3d ago

so they go em. but its NY..LIBERAL JUDGE will give them 15 years. 7 on good behavior. but most walk in 3..then they get welfare for life

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Woman shot multiple times in NYC, police say

A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said. Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m.  When police arrived at the scene they found the woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said. She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police. No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Off-duty cop charged with drunk driving in NYC, NYPD sources say

An off-duty NYPD officer was charged with driving drunk after slamming his vehicle into several parked cars in Brooklyn, police sources said. The off-duty cop, Efrain Alejandro, is assigned to the 40th Precinct stationhouse in the Bronx, the sources said. Alejandro got himself into hot water, the sources said when he crashed his own vehicle into the unoccupied parked cars at around 2:10 a.m. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Saturday. The crash left Alejandro’s vehicle damaged and unable to drive, the sources added. Cops responding to shots fired on the 100 block of Tompkins Avenue, near Vernon Avenue, found the off-duty officer, who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of an Uber driver that had pulled up behind him, the sources said. Alejandro agreed to take a Breathalyzer and the results ended with the allegedly inebriated off-duty cop removed to Brooklyn Hospital and placed under arrest, the sources said, adding he now faces an aggravated DWI charge. No one was injured in the incident. Investigators recovered the off-duty cop’s gun at the scene. The NYPD confirmed Saturday afternoon that Alejandro was charged with assault, menacing and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Family of stabbed Bronx teen demand justice

NEW YORK - The family of a Bronx teen who was badly injured when he was stabbed earlier this week is demanding justice, as the 16-year-old clings to life. 16-year-old Jacob Fermin was stabbed near his school in the Bronx on Tuesday and is now in the intensive care unit, fighting for his life.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man who attacked beloved 90-year-old East Village candy store owner arrested: police

An ex-con described as “next level crazy” has been apprehended for an ugly beatdown of a beloved, 90-year-old East Village candy store owner, police said Saturday. Luis Perozo, 39, was charged with assault after he was grabbed up by cops late Friday, NYPD officials said. Perozo was wanted for attacking Ray Alvarez, who has owned Ray’s Candy Store on Avenue A since 1974. Alvarez was left with a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

14-year-old gangbanger arrested in shooting of teen boy on NYC bus: cops

A 14-year-old gangbanger has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a teenage boy — the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official — on an MTA bus in the Bronx, authorities and law enforcement sources said Thursday. The teen suspect — a member of the ruthless Mac Baller gang — was picked up Wednesday evening after threatening someone with a gun at a Bronx bus stop, according to cops and the sources.  He was then linked to the Jan. 21 shooting of a 17-year-old boy on board a Bx5 bus. The victim — who, according to sources, is the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Man repeatedly slashed in Manhattan subway station attack: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pocket knife-wielding attacker repeatedly slashed a man on a Midtown subway platform, police said late Thursday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 37, was on the southbound platform in the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street station on the E and M lines around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant approached […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Two women, man stabbed in domestic dispute at NYC public housing complex

Two women and a man were stabbed during a domestic dispute inside a Manhattan public housing complex Friday night, police said. The mayhem unfolded at a building at the Polo Ground Towers on Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 10:30 p.m., cops said. A 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the torso, according to cops. A 23-year-old woman and a 41-year-old were slashed in the hand and the head, respectively. All three were taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. The male suspect, who suffered a laceration to the knee, was arrested after the attack. He hadn’t been charged by early Saturday, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops

A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Firefighter, Jose Valdez, 37, Arrested

On Friday, February 03, 2023, at 2144 hours, the following 37-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Jose Valdez. NYPD Firefighter. Charges:. DWI;. DWAI by alcohol;. refusal to take breath test;. operator leaves scene with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Owner of Ray’s Candy Store has broken face bones after vicious NYC attack

The elderly owner of Ray’s Candy Store has numerous broken bones in his face and is only able to eat through a straw after a vicious attack earlier this week. Ray Alvarez told The Post Friday he finally received medical attention, checking himself in Thursday night to Beth Israel Hospital, where doctors treated him for extensive injuries. “I have three broken bones, one here [the side of his face], one in my cheek, one in my eye, my jaw is dislocated,” said Alvarez. “I can’t eat solid food, I only drink through a straw.” “No pain,” he added. “Just my jaw. When I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Body of NYC woman strangled in apartment found after ‘foul odor’ reports

A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday. Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said.  Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found. An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday.  No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects. 
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
181K+
Followers
77K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy