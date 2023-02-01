ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

Dozens of police officers surround home in Fayetteville neighborhood

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago

Dozens of Fayetteville police officers are currently responding to a situation inside a Fayetteville neighborhood.

NewsChopper 2 flew over a house inside the neighborhood off of Redwine Road and found dozens of police units.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 that they were conducting an investigation that was “resolved” just before 6 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more information about what led to the heavy police presence.

NewsChopper 2 spotted officers talking to someone in the back of a police car, but has not confirmed any arrests.

