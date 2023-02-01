Read full article on original website
Top 7 Attractions | Visit Seattle in Washington State
Seattle, Washington is a city that offers a perfect blend of modern urban living and breathtaking natural beauty. From its iconic Space Needle to its vibrant music scene, Seattle has something to offer for everyone. Here are seven top attractions you must visit when in Seattle:
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Thai Food in West Olympia
Whether students at The Evergreen State College are looking for lunch on the go in between study sessions or to enjoy a hearty meal after class, Thai food is a great choice with large menus, budget-friendly choices and dietary options. Evergreen students are in luck because there are a few places to find Thai food in West Olympia.
urbnlivn.com
West Seattle bungalow with Scandinavian flair
Built in 1945, 7339 29th Ave. SW is a cozy West Seattle bungalow with tons of charm and Scandinavian-inspired updates. Meticulously cared for by its owners, an architect and designer, the 1,515-square-foot home boasts a plethora of functional, thoughtful updates—it was even featured in Sunset Magazine. On the main...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Mall | Shopping mall in Olympia, Washington
Capital Mall is a shopping mall located in Olympia, Washington. The anchor stores are REI, Total Wine & More, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, JCPenney, Best Buy, and Century Theatres. The mall was known as Westfield Capital from 1998 to 2013, when it was owned by the Westfield Group. In 2013,...
thurstontalk.com
Home is Where You Hang Your Hat: Beloved Radio Station KGY Dives Into a New Era Even As It Faces Losing Its Historical Home On the Waterfront
KGY has long been a beloved staple of Thurston County, dating back to 1922 when its very first AM signal brought to folks the miracle of a new medium called the radio. General Manager Nick Kerry wants everyone to know that the best is yet to come for the 100+ year institution, even as he eyes the very real possibility of having to relocate KGY from its home of the last 63 years.
MyNorthwest.com
Bizarre structure in Kent is forgotten futuristic parking prototype
An unusual structure in Kent built more than 40 years ago may be a one-of-a-kind prototype for a futuristic automated parking garage. The structure is located in Kent, on a piece of industrial property just off East Valley Highway on the south side of S 266th Street. Many details of the structure’s origin are still a little sketchy, though it appears to be a squat, cylinder-shaped concrete structure that’s likely one of the most futuristic-looking buildings in King County – perhaps right up there with the Space Needle (though nowhere near as tall or as visible).
KOMO News
Seattle's legendary Beth's Cafe reopens after 2.5 years
Seattle's beloved 24-hour breakfast diner is reopening, although it's no longer open 24 hours. Beth's Cafe, known as the place for a greasy spoon at 3 a.m., closed in September 2020 amid coronavirus restrictions. The diner posted to social media Wednesday announcing their reopening in the same location at 7311...
Lovable radio host Frasier returns, but not to Seattle
Frasier, the lovable but loveless radio host who put Seattle on the map will not be returning to the Emerald City. In a reprise of the role that began on the TV series “Cheers,” actor Kelsey Grammar will return to his original home, Boston. CBS and Paramount+ have...
Unearthing Seattle's Finest Pizza Oasis
The streets of Seattle are lined with the smell of delicious pizza, and as I wander through the cobblestone alleyways on the search for the perfect pie, the scents take me through a heavenly journey. Every turn reveals a new slice of cheesy heaven, promising an unforgettable feast. But how could I possibly decide which pizzeria serves the best pizza in Seattle? After tasting slices from some of Seattle's most renowned pizzerias, my quest for the perfect pizza has come to its delightful conclusion—the best pizza in Seattle comes from 'Little Italy'.
Tacoma Library installs Narcan vending machine
The Tacoma Needle Exchange and the Dave Purchase Project are setting up three vending machines with free naloxone, known as NARCAN, in the Tacoma Moore Library this February. “The pandemic increased overdose deaths significantly, and public services like the library see patrons struggling with addiction every day,” the library said in their announcement.
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
The Stranger
After Suddenly Closing in 2021, Seattle’s Most Hallowed Breakfast Sanctuary Has Reopened
Three weeks ago an ad appeared on Craigslist Seattle looking for servers and kitchen staff for Beth’s Cafe—the crunchy 1950s diner at 73rd and Aurora that closed suddenly around Labor Day of 2021, to great local heartbreak. "We will be reopening on or around January 25th," it read, but then the day came and went and the doors stayed shut.
kentreporter.com
Kent middle school teacher fatally stabbed at her Tacoma home
Gail Gese, a teacher at Cedar Heights Middle School in the Kent School District, was found fatally stabbed Tuesday, Feb. 1 in her Tacoma home. Michael Gese, 31, the son of Gail Gese, 66, is charged with first-degree domestic violence murder for allegedly stabbing his mother inside their home in the 800 block of South Anderson Street, according to Pierce County Superior Court documents.
gotodestinations.com
Exploring Seattle’s Italian Cuisine: The Best Italian Restaurants in 2023
Seattle is known for its diverse culinary scene, offering a variety of international and local cuisine. Italian food is one of the city’s most popular choices among foodies and restaurant-goers. With its rich history, unique ingredients, and flavorful dishes, Italian cuisine has captured the hearts of many. We’re giving...
waldina.com
Happy 102nd Birthday Carol Channing
Today is the 102nd birthday of Seattle’s very own Carol Channing. Do yourself a favor and watch the 1967 version of Thoroughly Modern Milly sometime, it is brilliant and Carol rips through every scene she has. Watch the clips below and just let yourself smile and silently promise yourself to let more Carol Channing into your daily life. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has left.
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Fire battles blaze in basement of boarded-up house set to be demolished for new apartment building across from Broadway Hill Park
A boarded-up 1904-era house on the list for years for demolition to make way for new development next to Broadway Hill Park burned Friday night as Seattle Fire battled a stubborn basement fire. Seattle Fire was called to the southwest corner of Federal and Republican around 10:30 PM to the...
‘Recycle, don’t throw out’ newest message from King County initiative
Are you throwing items away that could have a second life?. King County is starting a new initiative to get people to stop and think before automatically throwing something in the trash. The goal of the Re+ program is to make it easier for people to recycle or repurpose an...
Washington City Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
Bankrate ranked this destination at No. 3!
How Issaquah, Federal Way are tackling shopping cart theft
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Many cities in western Washington are dealing with shopping cart theft and abandonment. It's a problem that cities want solved and stores need help with. Shopping cart theft used to be a major issue for the City of Issaquah. “We would drive by the transit center,...
KOMO News
'We're tired': 116-year-old Seattle business to close shop over encampment safety concerns
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A business in Seattle's SODO neighborhood has survived everything from world wars to the Great Depression and even multiple pandemics, but says it can't continue to stay open anymore due to the homeless crisis downtown. Thea Sand, the fifth-generation owner of Emmanuel's Rug and Upholstery Cleaners...
