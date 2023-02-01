Read full article on original website
OZZY Osbourne has been seen for the first time since cancelling his upcoming shows and retiring from touring. The 74-year-old singer made the announcement this week and said he's "not physically capable" after a recent operation. Black Sabbath icon Ozzy was today photographed looking frail as he walked with the...
Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
Ozzy Osbourne was seen looking frail in his first outing since announcing his retirement from touring. In images captured by Fox News, the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, relied on the help of a cane as he walked from a parked vehicle to the entrance of a medical center in Los Angeles Wednesday. The singer was dressed in black pants and a black turtleneck underneath a long gray dress coat. He accessorized with several rings and a watch. The “Crazy Train” rocker appeared to be in good spirits despite pulling the plug on all of his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe just hours...
How did Ozzy Osbourne stick it out this long? And would you really bet on his retirement from live performance being permanent, given the vicissitudes he has already weathered? The irrepressible 74-year-old former Black Sabbath frontman has dealt with decades of drug and alcohol addiction; coped with Parkin syndrome, a form of Parkinson’s; and the quad bike accident in 2003 that nearly killed him. Certainly, though, in both the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes, the TV series that turned him from moral threat to cuddly hero, you could always see the frailty only just below the surface.
A heavy metal icon. Ozzy Osbourne has sold over 100 million records worldwide between his solo career and his days as a member of Black Sabbath. The England native got his start in 1967 when he joined bassist Geezer Butler’s first band, Rare Breed, as a vocalist. Although the group didn’t last long, the duo […]
The heavy metal icon announced on Feb. 1 that his touring career is over.
"Right now we’re looking at feasible opportunities to see each other again"
Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Ozzy Osbourne has has cancelled all upcoming concerts due to his physical condition. Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, says his days on the road are over. In a Twitter post Thursday, the madman of metal said he is physically unable to withstand the impact of tour-related travel and has cancelled all upcoming concerts.
Ozzy Osbourne announced to fans that he will no longer be touring due to health-related issues. Here's more about the health challenges the rocker has faced.
As the rocker announces he retirement from touring, a look back at some of Ozzy Osbourne's colorful performance moments.
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British rocker Ozzy Osbourne said he was "not physically capable" of going on a European and UK tour this spring, as he was too weak for all the necessary travel involved in live shows.
Ozzy Osbourne essentially announced his retirement from touring in an emotional statement earlier this week, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t play any more concerts. In fact, his guitarist Zakk Wylde is primed to take the stage with the Prince of Darkness whenever the latter is “ready to roll.”
