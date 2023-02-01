ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
New York Post

Frail Ozzy Osbourne walks with a cane in first sighting since retiring

Ozzy Osbourne was seen looking frail in his first outing since announcing his retirement from touring. In images captured by Fox News, the Black Sabbath frontman, 74, relied on the help of a cane as he walked from a parked vehicle to the entrance of a medical center in Los Angeles Wednesday. The singer was dressed in black pants and a black turtleneck underneath a long gray dress coat. He accessorized with several rings and a watch. The “Crazy Train” rocker appeared to be in good spirits despite pulling the plug on all of his upcoming shows in the UK and Europe just hours...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Ozzy Osbourne was the wild man of metal on stage – but vulnerability was his secret weapon

How did Ozzy Osbourne stick it out this long? And would you really bet on his retirement from live performance being permanent, given the vicissitudes he has already weathered? The irrepressible 74-year-old former Black Sabbath frontman has dealt with decades of drug and alcohol addiction; coped with Parkin syndrome, a form of Parkinson’s; and the quad bike accident in 2003 that nearly killed him. Certainly, though, in both the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes, the TV series that turned him from moral threat to cuddly hero, you could always see the frailty only just below the surface.
NME

Judas Priest share update after cancelled Ozzy Osbourne tour

Judas Priest have shared an update after Ozzy Osbourne’s revealed he could no longer tour due to his ongoing recovery from an accident. The Prince of Darkness cancelled all his upcoming shows and said it was “probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans”.
Fortune

Ozzy Osbourne says goodbye to his touring days in a heart-wrenching note to fans

Ozzy Osbourne has has cancelled all upcoming concerts due to his physical condition. Ozzy Osbourne, the Godfather of Heavy Metal, says his days on the road are over. In a Twitter post Thursday, the madman of metal said he is physically unable to withstand the impact of tour-related travel and has cancelled all upcoming concerts.
People

Blake Moynes Hospitalized After Undergoing Surgery for 'Really Bad' Infection, His Mother Reveals

The Bachelorette alum is hospitalized in South Africa, where he is expected to make a full recovery following a severe infection Blake Moynes is recovering after undergoing surgery following a "really bad" infection he got while in Africa, his mother revealed. On Monday, the Bachelorette alum's mother, Emily Moynes, got emotional on her Instagram Story while sharing that Blake, 32, was hospitalized due to the infection. The reality star has been in South Africa working on environmental conservation through his nonprofit Mowgli Moynes Fund, which supports animal education and awareness and funds...
France 24

Australia to remove British monarch from banknotes

The decision to leave her successor King Charles III off the $5 note means no monarch would remain on Australia's paper currency. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would consult Indigenous people on a new design that "honours the culture and history of the First Australians". Queen Elizabeth's...
BBC

Infected blood inquiry: Son 'will never come to terms' with scandal

A man who led calls for an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has said he will never come to terms with the events that caused his father's death. Jason Evans was four years old when his dad Jonathan died in 1993, having contracted both HIV and hepatitis C at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre.

Comments / 0

Community Policy