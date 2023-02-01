The crisis of homelessness and housing insecurity is a major one throughout the United States. This is not conjecture, but simple statistical fact. There are, according to a US HUD report on the topic, at least 582,462 homeless individuals across the country on a given evening – and that rough number does not even take into consideration the housing insecure, or even some alternative definitions of homeless. Millions more are added onto the nearly 600,00 people who suffer as homeless in some stereotypical sense.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO