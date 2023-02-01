ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candidate interest apparently lacking in Macoupin County

There are a number of hotly-contested races in the coming election in Madison County, but that is not the case just one county to the north. In the Big Z listening area of Macoupin County, the only contest with more candidates than spots available is for the Southwestern School Board.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
Assault weapons ban challenged in Decatur courtroom

DECATUR (25 News Now) - A lawsuit against the assault weapons ban was heard Friday in Macon County Court, and the judge pledges to make a quick decision. The lawsuit was filed by Republican State Rep. Dan Caulkins, whose district includes parts of McLean County. It is the eighth legal challenge so far.
DECATUR, IL
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
DECATUR, IL
Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.)

Pritzker Administration Announces Inaugural Cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.) SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Central Management Services (CMS) announced today the participants of the inaugural cohort of the Governor’s Office Academy of Leadership (G.O.A.L.) program. The highly-competitive program was designed to provide a robust professional development opportunity for a population of State mid-level leaders that maintain critical roles in advancing key initiatives and maintaining optimal operations for the State.
ILLINOIS STATE
A discussion with Director Josh Sabo of Springfield’s own Heartland HOUSED: Part One

The crisis of homelessness and housing insecurity is a major one throughout the United States. This is not conjecture, but simple statistical fact. There are, according to a US HUD report on the topic, at least 582,462 homeless individuals across the country on a given evening – and that rough number does not even take into consideration the housing insecure, or even some alternative definitions of homeless. Millions more are added onto the nearly 600,00 people who suffer as homeless in some stereotypical sense.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Mayor Langfelder continues dialogue concerning emergency ambulance services

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder says he continues to talk with the fire department and the city’s major hospitals about the best way to provide emergency ambulance services in the future. The fire department routinely responds to medical emergencies, along with private ambulance companies, raising questions about whether that’s the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Riverton man gets federal prison time for fraudulently preparing taxes

RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Riverton man has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for fraudulently preparing taxes. Jason Hines, 50, was sentenced Wednesday for fraudulently preparing 34 federal tax returns for 20 clients resulting in a state and federal tax loss of $194,910. He was also ordered...
RIVERTON, IL
Arrests on various charges made at recent traffic stop

Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop conducted as part of a Sangamon County drug investigation. In the course of that investigation, members of the county’s DIRT Team made that traffic stop Tuesday in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue East. The driver, 37-year-old Amber Czerniak,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Two Taylorville Residents Arrested On Various Methamphetamine Charges

Two Taylorville residents were arrested after the Emergency Response Team and Community Action Team executed a search warrant. 40 year old Justin L. Moma and 39 year old Casey D. Moma of Taylorville were both arrested and charged with armed violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to deliver, aggravated unlawful use of a firearm by a felon, and other charges expected, according to Christian County State's Attorney John McWard.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Convicted insurrectionist from Springfield says he didn’t do anything wrong

A Springfield man may be in more hot water because of comments he made in an interview after his conviction on charges related to the January 6 insurrection. Thomas Adams, Jr. is awaiting sentencing after his conviction in a bench trial in which he stipulated that he had done the things that federal prosecutors accused him of, including entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ADM workers go on strike at Decatur plant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Union members of Teamsters 916 are on strike at the Archer Daniels Midlands plant in Decatur. The union declared a strike 7 p.m. Thursday, after ADM did not agree to a pay increase of 12 percent over three years, according to a news release from the union. Workers say they deserve […]
DECATUR, IL
Rivian, State Farm layoffs create recession worries

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Large layoffs at Rivan Automotive and State Farm Insurance, among others, have sparked concern that the U.S. economy is heading for a recession. Rivian announced that 6% of its workforce will be let go, but the electric vehicle maker is keeping its assembly line employees.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Wind Chill Advisory prompts remote learning on February 3

Illinois Public Media is tracking closings, delays, and school remote days due to bitterly cold weather on February 3. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has placed Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Piatt, Vermilion counties under a Wind Chill Advisory from Thursday 11:00 p.m.-Friday 10:00 a.m. This story will be updated.
PIATT COUNTY, IL
Springfield comes in at 17 on new WSJ emerging housing markets list

Springfield has jumped into the top 20 in a new ranking of emerging housing markets from the Wall Street Journal and realtor.com. The ranking looks at the 300 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and ranks them based on the overall cost of living and the cost of housing, as well as the stability of the real estate market and the health of the local economy.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Amazon to open in North Pekin next week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One of the nation’s largest online retailers - Amazon - will open a fulfillment center in North Pekin on Feb. 9, creating more than 200 jobs, according to local economic development leaders. The fulfillment center serves as a distributor for packages coming in and...
NORTH PEKIN, IL

