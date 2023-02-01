Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
State Auditor finds 21 areas of concern in Williston Public School audit
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The State Auditor has released his report on a petition audit of the Williston Public School #1 District prior to their merger with the Williams County School District #8. The report, which covers the 2020-21 school year, shows that the district had 21 areas of concern,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Audit reveals millions of dollars in mismanaged Williston School District funds
(Williston, ND) -- A report from a state auditor is raising more concerns over the Williston School District. Back in 2021, the public took issue with how accounts were settled during the merger of Williams County Public School District 8 and Williston Public School District 1. The report released Wednesday...
KFYR-TV
Williston officers involved in December shooting cleared of any wrongdoing
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department says two officers who shot back at a suspect in December have been cleared to return to work. Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton were called to investigate a report of a car blocking an intersection on December 9. They said Eric Obregon, the driver, fled and exchanged gunfire with them. Obregon was shot in the leg, while Iwen and Patton were not harmed. They were placed on paid leave until an investigation was completed.
Williston police officers cleared in Dec. 9 shooting incident
The Williston Police Department, with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, says two police officers followed proper procedures in a December shooting incident and have been cleared to return to duty.
roundupweb.com
Sidney Woman Sentenced To 100 Years
On Monday, Jan. 23, Lyndsee Brewer was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana Women's Prison, with 30 years suspended, for the deliberate homicide of Christopher Wetzstein. A year ago last January, Brewer left her Forsyth home, drove to Sidney, and entered Wetzstein's apartment with a key he had entrusted to her. She hid behind his couch for hours, until Wetzstein fell asleep, and then went into his room and shot him in the head. Judge Katherine Bidegaray listened to letters of support from both the prosecution and the defense.
Wrestling: Williston spoils Senior Night for Minot, Bismarck sweeps Century
Two of the top three WDA teams faced each other in the Magic City while a big rivalry between Bismarck and Century took place in the Capital City. Bismarck 57 Century 23 Girls Final Bismarck 45 Century 17 Boys Final Minot 19 Williston 32 Boys Final Dickinson 6 Minot 72 Girls Final
montanarightnow.com
Sheriff’s office warns residents of moose moseying around Bainville
BAINVILLE, Mont. - Residents in Banville are being warned of a moose moseying about in town. The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says the moose was spotted in town Wednesday. If you spot the moose, you should keep a safe distance and keep pets away from it. The sheriff’s office says...
keyzradio.com
Some Unique And Unusual Job Listings In Williston
You may almost always see "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" signs outside of businesses. Many applicants aren't applying for traditional employment, despite the fact that businesses are looking to hire a ton of people. When I started to put this article together, I went to indeed.com to see just who was hiring, and for what positions they need to fill. As of today, they have 1239 jobs that need to be filled.
Comments / 1