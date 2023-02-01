ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Audit reveals millions of dollars in mismanaged Williston School District funds

(Williston, ND) -- A report from a state auditor is raising more concerns over the Williston School District. Back in 2021, the public took issue with how accounts were settled during the merger of Williams County Public School District 8 and Williston Public School District 1. The report released Wednesday...
KFYR-TV

Williston officers involved in December shooting cleared of any wrongdoing

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department says two officers who shot back at a suspect in December have been cleared to return to work. Officers Tyler Iwen and Jordan Patton were called to investigate a report of a car blocking an intersection on December 9. They said Eric Obregon, the driver, fled and exchanged gunfire with them. Obregon was shot in the leg, while Iwen and Patton were not harmed. They were placed on paid leave until an investigation was completed.
WILLISTON, ND
roundupweb.com

Sidney Woman Sentenced To 100 Years

On Monday, Jan. 23, Lyndsee Brewer was sentenced to 100 years in the Montana Women's Prison, with 30 years suspended, for the deliberate homicide of Christopher Wetzstein. A year ago last January, Brewer left her Forsyth home, drove to Sidney, and entered Wetzstein's apartment with a key he had entrusted to her. She hid behind his couch for hours, until Wetzstein fell asleep, and then went into his room and shot him in the head. Judge Katherine Bidegaray listened to letters of support from both the prosecution and the defense.
SIDNEY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Sheriff’s office warns residents of moose moseying around Bainville

BAINVILLE, Mont. - Residents in Banville are being warned of a moose moseying about in town. The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office says the moose was spotted in town Wednesday. If you spot the moose, you should keep a safe distance and keep pets away from it. The sheriff’s office says...
BAINVILLE, MT
keyzradio.com

Some Unique And Unusual Job Listings In Williston

You may almost always see "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" signs outside of businesses. Many applicants aren't applying for traditional employment, despite the fact that businesses are looking to hire a ton of people. When I started to put this article together, I went to indeed.com to see just who was hiring, and for what positions they need to fill. As of today, they have 1239 jobs that need to be filled.
WILLISTON, ND

