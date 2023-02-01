Read full article on original website
wclo.com
Rock County receives additional EFSP funds
Rock County non profits, faith based, or local government agencies can now apply for more Emergency Food and Shelter Program dollars after a new round of funding. United Way Blackhawk Region President and CEO Mary Fanning Penny says the county has been awarded more than $66,000 and people can apply for funds by visiting their website.
Red Cross encourages people to donate blood
February’s unpredictable winter weather cane cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments. Regional Communication Manager Laura McGuire says that’s why the American Red Cross – Wisconsin likes to show its appreciation. McGuire says people who donate blood in...
Female inmate dies at Rock County Jail
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Rock County Jail. According to a news release, shortly after 1:00 Thursday morning Correction Officers were conducting routine security checks in the housing units. An officer noticed a female inmate lying on the floor of...
Craig hosting business program for students
Janesville Craig high school will host a one day program being put on by Wisconsin Business World, which is a program of the WMC foundation. Senior Director Michelle Grajkowski says students will break into small groups and will come up with a new business idea and figure out how they would fund the business and get a product out to market.
Beloit Meals on Wheels hosting open house
Beloit Meals on Wheels is celebrating the move into a new building at 1534 Shore Drive. Executive Director Ellen Wiegand says an open house will take place on March 2nd from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Wiegand says last year 264 clients received about 44,000 meals. Wiegand says Beloit Meals on...
Teen homicide suspect needs more time to consider plea deal
A Beloit teen accused of shooting a 19-year-old to death in September of 2021 in a fight over a girl needs more time to consider a plea deal. In Rock County Court Friday morning, Attorney Jason Gonzalez asked Judge Karl Hanson to give 17-year-old Dante Wilson another court date next week.
Vehicle crashes into Whiskey Ranch in Darien
A 19-year-old Clinton man crashes his vehicle into the Whiskey Ranch Tavern in the town of Darien after falling asleep at the wheel. According to a news release, the Walworth county Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a vehicle crash involving a building on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 14 just before 5:00 Friday morning.
Rockford double homicide suspect arrested in Janesville
The suspect in a double homicide in Rockford, Illinois was arrested Wednesday in Janesville according to Janesville police. In a release, Lt. Mark Ratzlaff says several locations associated with 26 year old Shyron Henderson were identified and covert surveillance was conducted and officers were able to identify Henferson. Ratzlaff says...
Nature at the Confluence hosting sled day
Nature at the Confluence in South Beloit is making sure residents can have some fun in the snow Saturday afternoon. Executive Director Julie Uram says they’ll be offering free use of snowshoes and sleds from noon to 3:00pm and will be offered on a first come, first serve basis courtesy of the Beloit Public Library.
Friends of Noah partnering with Mounds in Janesville
Friends of Noah Animal Rescue and Mounds Pet Food Warehouse in Janesville are partnering up for People for Pets during the month of February. Friends of Noah Marketing Manager Dawn Espinosa says Mounds has agreed to double donations up to $5,000 and people can either round up when they make a purchase in store or choose a set amount to donate.
Tickets going quickly for 96th annual Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce Dinner
Tickets are going quick for the Greater Beloit Chamber of commerce’s 96th annual dinner. Director of Events and Marketing Kelly Bosen says the event is planned for March 7th from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Eclipse Center. Bosen says the keynote speaker is retired Navy Captain Tim Kinsella...
JPAC announces Irish Comedy Tour performance
Nationally touring Irish Comedy Tour is coming to the Janesville Performing Arts Center just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Executive Director Nathan Burkart says comedy has been doing very well at JPAC, and the four comedians as part of the tour all have ties to Ireland making it the perfect event for a March show.
