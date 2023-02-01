ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale, IA

KCCI.com

Fire near Cownie Baseball Park under investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines investigators are trying to uncover the cause of a house fire on Southeast 18th Court. The fire wasn't far from the Cownie Baseball Park. Firefighters say a house was fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. No...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two men arrested for allegedly setting a Des Moines home on fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly pouring gas in multiple places in a home and setting it on fire Thursday night. Aaron Michael Rodriguez, 42, and Jesus Antonio Avila Fuentes, 30, were both charged with first degree arson. Rodriguez also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views

An Iowa college student whose YouTube video of a police traffic stop generated 1.6 million views is now suing the city of Newton for false arrest. In a lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tayvin Galanakis, 19, of Newton alleges the city and its police department are […] The post Newton police sued over traffic stop that generated 1.6 million YouTube views appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

Denver Foote announces run for Des Moines mayor

DES MOINES, Iowa — The race for Des Moines mayor is heating up. Denver Foote announced a run for the office on Thursday. Foote hosted a "Denver for Des Moines" mayoral launch online. Foote is a local activist who is currently suing Des Moines police after an incident during...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two people die in Boone County car accident

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Two people died in a car accident in Boone Friday evening. At around 5:11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of an accident at the intersection of Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Pamela Mary Borkowski, 55, was stopped at a stop […]
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man accepts plea deal in homicide case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man initially charged with a Des Moines man's murder has accepted a plea deal. Christopher Wessels Jr. pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in connection to the killing of 22-year-old Dok Nyok Akol Dok in October 2022. In October, police say they had responded...
DES MOINES, IA
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray

The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
ANITA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fallen Iowa Boy’s Mother to Plead Guilty To Selling Drugs to Undercover Officer

An Iowa woman whose young son disappeared in 2021 is expected to plead guilty to a drug charge later this year in a 2022 case. Sarah Harrelson was arrested on October 31, 2022, on a charge that she and another woman attempted to sell methamphetamine to an undercover police officer in Des Moines. KCRG says that even though Harrelson was arrested on Halloween, the incident with the officer actually happened in February of 2022.
MONTEZUMA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Raging River Ride at Adventureland closing for good

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland in Altoona is officially closing its Raging River ride permanently. In a letter posted on its website, general manager Bill Lentz wrote the decision comes after months inspecting the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to figure out what improvements are needed to meet operating standards.
ALTOONA, IA

