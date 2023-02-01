Read full article on original website
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Sewer rates to increase for Wausau residents in coming year.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents in Wausau will be paying more for their wastewater bills due to the city needing to fund new projects including new communications and equipment to upgrade the existing sewer treatment plant. “We’re looking on the sewer side at five percent in 2023 and a proposed...
Our Town: TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live broadcasted live to start Our Town 2023 with a great spot all year round – TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh. Kristin and Mary spoke with us with...
As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
Wausau residents will see rate increases on their waste water bill
Vilas Co. Sheriff's Office tells snowmobilers to slow down, drive safely. Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project.
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
Wausau Police help man in wheelchair, stranded in sub-zero temps
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police officers helped a man whose wheelchair had malfunctioned and was stuck on the sidewalk along Grand Avenue. According to a post on the department’s Facebook, it happened earlier this week. Officers got a call about a report of a man who “appeared to be stranded in their motorized wheelchair.”
UW-Stevens Point food pantry helping students facing food insecurities
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The spring semester is in full swing at campuses across the state as students have returned to classes, but some students face food insecurity. Since 2011, The Cupboard at UWSP has helped students with food insecurity and the staff at the UWSP food pantry are trying to spread the word on how people in the community can help. Donations can be dropped off any time outside the pantry for staff to collect or brought to the reception desk. Perishable items should be brought in to staff during operation hours.
Multiple Crews Respond to Fire at Wisconsin Rapids Factory
Multiple fire crews responded to a fire at Wisconsin Dehydration and Processing, a pet food plant. According to the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department, the fire occurred inside one of the dryers. Multiple crews responded to the fire including Wisconsin Rapids, Grand Rapids, Rudolph, Biron, Port Edwards, and Nekoosa. There were...
REGI informing, educating public to help birds survive in frigid temperatures
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - For the Raptor Education Group Inc., or REGI, the winter season is their busiest time of the year. Because of the frigid temperatures, there’s no more important time to keep birds fed. “They really count on having food and extra calories at your feeder,” said...
Thompson Steps Down as NFHF President
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Never Forgotten Honor Flight in Central Wisconsin will have new leadership. WAOW TV reports that Mike Thompson, the first and only President in the group’s 11-year history, is stepping down from the position. Thompson says he would like to spend more time with...
Founder’s grandson to reopen Angelo’s in Wausau
The fate of a storied Italian restaurant in Wausau appeared sealed last May and many patrons mourned the loss of their favorite pizza – and gathering spot. But now, nine months after Angelo’s Pizza Villa closed its doors, the original owner’s grandson is preparing to reopen the bar and restaurant, ensuring the Volpe tradition lives on. Elliott Johnson, grandson of founder Angelo Volpe, will relaunch the business in early March and will work alongside the rest of the family as they renew the restaurant’s legacy.
Athens Community Hall bathrooms not handicap accessible
People who’ve attended a middle school basketball game at Athens Community Hall, which was built in 1937, know it’s a chore to access the original bathrooms. They are located on each side of the stage, in which you need to go down two flights of stairs to the basement. Humidity over the years has taken a toll on the sand plaster walls and the original plumbing fixtures in the bathrooms. It’s certainly not possible for a person in a wheelchair to use the bathroom while attending an event in Athens Community Hall.
Wausau area obituaries February 1, 2023
It is with heartfelt sadness that the family of Wallace “Wally” Louis Streich shares the news of his death on January 31, 2023. Wally was 97 years of age this past October. He has been a vital and uplifting part of all our lives. Wally was preceded in...
UPS driver credited for saving Juneau Co. woman who fell into a creek
UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juneau County woman credits a UPS driver with saving her life after she fell into a creek last week and couldn’t stand up. Union Center 76-year-old Mariann Rott was taking the trash to her burn barrel Tuesday, Jan. 24, when she lost her balance, fell into her backyard creek, crawled out and spent 45 minutes stuck laying down in the ice and snow. She said her legs were numb and her clothes were dripping with water.
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids had a record year with 400 people participating in this year’s 2023 Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge. Whether it’s a huge group of people working together or just one dedicated veteran, it’s all for a good cause. “I raised...
Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Cautiously Optimistic About Shared Revenue
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) According to Mike Leischner with WSAU, Wisconsin Rapids Mayor Shane Blaser said he's cautiously optimistic about Governor Tony Evers' plan to distribute more shared revenue in the next two-year budget, which could involve reserving one percent of the state's sales tax revenue for distribution to counties and municipalities.
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
Pro Vintage Racing series shows fun competition with classic snowmobile rides
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For Pro Vintage Racing, they are no strangers to flying on the ice of the Wausau 525 racetrack, a hot commodity within the industry. “It’s one of them establishments that if you ain’t ran here, you wanna run here,” says Steven Perik Jr., President & Driver, Pro Vintage Racing. “And if you have ran here, you wanna keep coming back.”
Questions swirl over Wausau School District restructuring, from busing to timing to board member attitudes
Parents, educators and other Wausau community members are continuing to ask questions over an ambitious proposal to restructure schools, while emails suggest discussions were underway well before the public was engaged in the process. Meanwhile, a consultant for the district told officials last week they were given the green light...
