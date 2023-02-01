STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The spring semester is in full swing at campuses across the state as students have returned to classes, but some students face food insecurity. Since 2011, The Cupboard at UWSP has helped students with food insecurity and the staff at the UWSP food pantry are trying to spread the word on how people in the community can help. Donations can be dropped off any time outside the pantry for staff to collect or brought to the reception desk. Perishable items should be brought in to staff during operation hours.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO