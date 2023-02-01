Read full article on original website
thelivingstonpost.com
Howell superintendent to give updates, answer questions at Feb. 9 coffee chat
Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor has scheduled his next Coffee Chat of the school year from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the Meabon Room of the Howell Carnegie District Library at 314 W. Grand River Ave. During the chat, MacGregor will share general district updates and provide an...
Michigan’s New 679 Area Code Isn’t Iconic. Is It Silly To Care?
Growing up around Michigan some people had telephone options consisting of "party lines," then private numbers with rotary phones. Things got very "techy" when touch tone service was available. While landlines are long gone for a lot of folks, one thing has rarely changed: Our area codes. That's about to change for another chunk of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
wcsx.com
Is Michigan Going to Be a Climate Haven?
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
washtenawvoice.com
Dental clinic reopens, offers low prices
The on-campus dental clinic at WCC will open its doors again this winter during the months of February and March. The clinic is run by WCC dental assisting students who work with other dental students at the University of Michigan. Services are provided by the students, who are overseen by a licensed dentist. In most cases, cash or check payment is expected. Anyone 18 and up living in the Washtenaw County area is welcome to be seen. Students under 18 at Washtenaw Technical Middle College, the high school at WCC, are also welcomed if accompanied by a parent or guardian.
WOOD
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses initiatives for older adults on AARP Real Possibilities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In Oct. 2019, Michigan joined the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities. As the first state in the MidWest to be declared an age-friendly state, a movement began to ensure communities across Michigan are more livable for people of all ages. During a new...
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Michigan university near Lake Superior gets a snow day
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – Wintery weather on Michigan’s northern coast means a snow day for some college students. Lake Superior State University announced Friday morning, Feb. 3, that campus is closed today due to weather conditions. The university is in Sault Ste. Marie, which is experiencing wind chills as low as –30 degrees.
Detroit News
Ann Arbor students demand more mental health resources after classmate's death
A group of students from Ann Arbor Pioneer High School walked out of class on Thursday to raise awareness of the need for more mental health resources in school, just days after their 15-year-old classmate was found dead on school grounds. Ximena Rowe Avila, a 10th grader at Pioneer, was...
WWMTCw
More than 1/2 million Michiganders approved for student loan forgiveness before pause
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1/2 million Michigan residents were approved for federal student debt forgiveness in 2022 before a court order stopped the federal plan from going into effect, according to new data released by the White House. That data shows that 864,000 Michiganders applied for or were...
Several Michigan museums free for Bank of America cardholders this weekend
(CBS DETROIT) - Bank of America cardholders can get free admission to several Detroit museums this weekend thanks to the company's Museums on Us program.During the first full weekend of every month, Bank of America cardholders have the opportunity to choose from 225 cultural institutions across the country to visit for free. This program is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit holders. For more details on eligibility, visit here. Here are the museums in Michigan that participate in this program:Arab American National MuseumHenry Ford Museum of American InnovationCharles H. Wright Museum of African American HistoryMichigan Science Center Flint Institute of Arts Grand Rapids Art Museum Grand Rapids Public Museum Cardholders can get free admission this weekend on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
northernexpress.com
The Well-Groomed Gentleman
The modern man of 2023 is putting some work—and time, and money—into his look. The stereotype used to be that men could roll out of bed and be ready to head out the door in five minutes flat. But according to a new survey, the times they are a-changin’. And by “the times,” we mean the number of minutes it takes the average dude to get all gussied up for a night out on the town.
WLNS
Michigan couple creates the cutest school bus on Earth
SKAGWAY, Alaska. (WLNS) – In Skagway, Alaska, you can find a magical school bus that takes students on the trips of their dreams each and every day, but it’s not your typical class of students. In fact, they’re a lot furrier. For Moe Thompson, it started with...
Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
legalnews.com
Whitmer encourages Michiganders to check state website for unclaimed assets or property
Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to conduct a simple search online to see if they have any lost or abandoned property as a part of National Unclaimed Property Day. To find out if you have cash or property, go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website (https://unclaimedproperty.michigan. gov),...
Multiple Ross Dress for Less locations coming to Michigan
Michigan will soon be home to multiple Ross Dress for Less locations, 7 Action News has learned. According to the discount retailer's store locator map, there are currently no Michigan stores.
