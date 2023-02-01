ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

wclo.com

Craig hosting business program for students

Janesville Craig high school will host a one day program being put on by Wisconsin Business World, which is a program of the WMC foundation. Senior Director Michelle Grajkowski says students will break into small groups and will come up with a new business idea and figure out how they would fund the business and get a product out to market.
JANESVILLE, WI
news8000.com

Teachers are leaving, forcing this school to cancel classes. Lowering professional qualifications does not fix shortage, educators say

It's January, the middle of the school year, and yet tenth grader Lala Bivens is preparing for her first day at a new school. Bivens started fall classes at One City Preparatory Academy, a new charter middle and high school in Madison, Wisconsin, but on January 13 a teacher shortage forced the school to shut down classes for more than 60 9th and 10th graders, including Bivens, who then had to switch schools.
MADISON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County has worst job-home ratio in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA COUNTY — There’s 1.37 jobs for every one home in Waukesha County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—the worst rate in the state. 42% of renters in Waukesha County are considered cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income toward housing, and the county’s vacancy rate is less than 5%, census data shows.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Suspicious Chinese balloon grabs the attention of experts in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China’s firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions. The balloon also grabbed...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | UW's failure to field a baseball team is embarrassing

We're only a few hours beyond Groundhog Day, and our local groundhog, Jimmy, thinks winter will be around for a few more weeks. But nevertheless it's February, and you know what that means: Baseball is just around the corner. A sure sign of that is the Dugout Club's annual baseball...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Red Cross encourages people to donate blood

February’s unpredictable winter weather cane cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments. Regional Communication Manager Laura McGuire says that’s why the American Red Cross – Wisconsin likes to show its appreciation. McGuire says people who donate blood in...
JANESVILLE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Breakwater development one step closer to reality

RACINE — Hovde Properties of Madison is prepared to move forward on the project that will transform what was brownfields on the city’s lakefront to market-rate apartments. However, the developer’s agreement with the city will need to be amended for an additional $3.5 million from TID 14.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Game Preview: Wisconsin vs Northwestern Wildcats

After a huge road win Thursday night, Wisconsin returns home to face the Northwestern Wildcats tomorrow night. The Badgers fell to Northwestern 66-63 on January 23 in Evanston. This is a big game for both teams. Northwestern fell to Michigan Thursday at home 68-51. Tip time is 5:30 on BTN. Here is a preview of tomorrow night’s game.
MADISON, WI
oregonobserver.com

The end of an era: Bill’s Food Center closes after 44 years in business

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, two of Bill and Dorothy Faust’s four children–Michael Faust and Linda Stace–sat down with the Observer to discuss their parents’ legacy. Michael Faust and Stace reminisced in an elevated office that overlooked the aisles and cash registers of Bill’s Food Center, the last independent grocery store in the Village of Oregon. The fact of its forthcoming closure on Sunday, Jan. 29–about 44 years after their late father had opened it–created an environment filled with inevitable, unignorable nostalgia.
OREGON, WI
tourcounsel.com

East Towne Mall | Shopping mall in Madison, Wisconsin

East Towne Mall is an enclosed shopping mall owned by Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners, in Green Bay, Wisconsin in the United States. It is the only enclosed shopping mall within the city of Green Bay. A mall on the east side of Green Bay was first proposed...
GREEN BAY, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Badgers Receive Crystal Ball for Fantastic 2024 WI Recruit

The Wisconsin Badgers football team recently received a crystal ball prediction from 247 Sports. Evan Flood announced a crystal ball projection for a recruit from Green Bay who has been quite overlooked. Perhaps Wisconsin will move quickly to secure their great in-state talent before other schools join in. The Badgers...
MADISON, WI

