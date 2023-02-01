ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

WSMV

911 calls describe urgent moments after Green Hills walker shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, WSMV4 is hearing the 911 calls made after a woman was shot and injured while walking in Green Hills. The incident happened late Monday night. The woman, a Louisiana State University medical student, was home visiting her parents when two men attacked her.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Several propane tanks explode causing fire near home in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple propane tanks exploded at a home in the 700 block of Winthorne Drive in South Nashville on Friday night. The explosion was reported just before midnight. Crews were called to the scene for an outside gas or vapor combustion explosion. When they arrived at the scene, they found a fire in one area where the tanks went off.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Black Nashville Assembly holds vigil for Tyre Nichols

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One community organization had dozens gathering in Nashville’s public square to not just honor the life of Tyre Nichols, but others killed by officers. More than 20 people stood listening as leaders of the Black Nashville Assembly lit candles in memory of Nichols. In addition...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Brentwood house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after an overnight house fire left one resident dead and injured several others, including two officers. According to Brentwood Fire and Rescue (BFRD), a 911 call came in from inside a home on Bridlewood Lane in the River Oaks neighborhood around 10 p.m. on Tuesday. Another call was made from a cell phone a short time later. BFRD crews responded along with Brentwood Police officers to the scene just after 10:30 p.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames were visible.
BRENTWOOD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Hit By Vehicle Transferred To Nashville With Severe Injuries

A man was severely injured when he was struck by a vehicle on North Drive Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Mikayvion Merritt was taken to the hospital by someone around 2 am after he was hit by a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Billy Johnson of Gracey at the 400 block of North Drive.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. Metro police say...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Car takes out two power poles in Cheatham County

BELL TOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kingston Springs Fire reported a crash involving a vehicle and two electric poles in a rural area off Highway 70 on Thursday night. According to KSFD, a small SUV hit two power poles and flipped on Highway 70 near Sneed Road around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday. The vehicle came to rest upside down on the side of the road in the front yard of a nearby home. The driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville nurse surrenders on vehicular homicide charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Nashville nurse surrendered Thursday night on warrants after police say she hit a 61-year-old woman with her car and left the scene of the crash. Julia Naldjian, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death. Naldjian was driving an Alfa Romeo sedan on Oct. 27 when police say she hit Amelia Lamping, 61, who was in the crosswalk at Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North. Lamping was visiting Nashville from Ohio.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Firefighters responding to second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) reports that their units are responding to a second alarm fire on Lebanon Pike. NFD reports that no one is inside, and there are no injuries being reported to the public or fire personnel. The fire took place at an old...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

The history and return of Snowbird

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Everyone’s favorite penguin is making its way back home to WSMV4. After a few years away, Snowbird is returning to the station to announce school closings for students and parents in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Snowbird originated as a cardboard cutout on the weather...
NASHVILLE, TN

