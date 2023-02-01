1 dead after SUV slams into tractor-trailer in Lincoln Co.; no charges, troopers say

One person died after crashing into a tractor-trailer on a Lincoln County highway Wednesday afternoon, investigators said.

According to the highway patrol, around 1 p.m. that day, a 2014 Hyundai Tucson was driving north on North Carolina Highway 16 near NC-16 Business when it drove off the right side of the road, hit the guardrail several times, and collided with a 2014 Freightliner truck that was parked on the side of the road.

ALSO READ: 1 taken to hospital after SUV crashes in southwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

The driver of the SUV, 37-year-old Ryne Francis Elzer, of Denver, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt, troopers said.

Investigators said Elzer was wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said they don’t believe impairment contributed to the crash, and added no charges will be filed in the case.

The road was partially closed for about two hours while troopers investigated.

(WATCH BELOW: Three lanes of traffic blocked after crash involving school bus in Clover, deputies say)