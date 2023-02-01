ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's what happens when US Navy special operators go up against dolphins trained to keep them out of sensitive bases

By Stavros Atlamazoglou
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BOoM_0kZLXJVb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNLon_0kZLXJVb00
Zak, a California sea lion in the US Navy's Marine Mammal Program, in the Middle East in January 2003.

US Navy/PH1 Brien Aho

  • The US Navy has been training dolphins and sea lions to detect undersea threats since the 1960s.
  • Over the years, the Navy has put those animals up against its most skilled human operators.
  • "Those mammals were very real and very scary," a former US Navy SEAL officer told Insider.

At the height of the Cold War, the US Navy turned to an unlikely source to protect its prized warships: dolphins and sea lions.

Beginning in the 1960s, the Navy implemented the Marine Mammal Program to defend ports and the important ships berthed there, especially nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines , both of which are key to US power-projection and deterrence.

The program tested out a number of animals but found dolphins and sea lions to be the best suited for the mission. Their biological sonars enable them to detect things that electronic sonar might miss, such as enemy mines or lost equipment, and sea lions have sensitive hearing and acute eyesight that allows them to monitor the murkiest water for threats like enemy divers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nJtI4_0kZLXJVb00
Marine Mammal Program members demonstrate the capabilities of a dolphin in Corpus Christi in May 2009.

US Coast Guard/PO Renee C. Aiello

To track the dolphin underwater, the handler will attach a "pinger" device on the pectoral fin of the dolphin that will show the mammal's position. If the dolphin detects something, it will either attack it or surface to alert the handlers, who roam the surrounding waters in small boats.

The Navy has deployed its dolphins in war zones, such as Vietnam, and to hot spots, like the Persian Gulf, to guard against sea mines and intruders.

The US military wasn't the only one using dolphins and sea lions to protect its warships and ports. The Soviet military and its Russian successor also employ mammals for maritime security.

In order to find ways to defeat Soviet dolphins and sea lions and to ensure its own mammals were effective, the Navy turned to an elite human force: US Navy SEALs .

'Very real and very scary'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=196UcW_0kZLXJVb00
A marine mammal handler with a trained dolphin during an exercise in May 2005.

US Navy/Illustrator Draftsman 1st Class Pierre G. Georges

As the US military's prime maritime special-operations forces, Navy SEALs spend a lot of time in the water. The elite frogmen of US Naval Special Warfare Command are proficient in maritime insertion and an array of special-operations missions.

The Navy will often task SEALs to "attack" its most prized warships while they are in port to determine "if their force protection plan is functioning," and mammals and their handlers will play defense and try to "kill" or capture the "enemy" combat swimmers, a former Navy SEAL officer told Insider.

"This is good training for us because we might be called one day to place a limpet mine on an actual enemy ship," the former SEAL officer said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they still work with the US government.

It is also good training for the ships and sailors of " Big Navy , because they are tasked with defending some of our military most valuable assets," said the former frogman, calling it "a win-win situation."

"It's scary when you're in the dark, cold water and you know that there is a huge dolphin somewhere out there. It's definitely a gut-check," the former frogman added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jnFUg_0kZLXJVb00
A Marine Mammal Program sea lion attaches a recovery line to a piece of test equipment.

US Navy

The former SEAL said that it is hard to determine the effectiveness of dolphins and sea lions as military assets in actual wartime conditions. Technologies continue to evolve and emerge, and a way to "circumvent or neutralize" the mammals could arrive before any conflict with China or Russia breaks out.

The Navy's marine mammals have another role, and it's not one directed against enemy forces. During training, "those mammals were very real and very scary," the former frogman said.

Candidates in the Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL course — a notoriously tough, and sometimes fatal , assessment that has attracted increased scrutiny for its brutality — have to complete several open-water swims in the Pacific Ocean.

During the swims, which can be as long as 5 miles, the candidates and their swim buddies are alone in the ocean.

BUD/S course instructors "have a sadistic tendency to scare the shit out of students before open-water swims," the former Navy SEAL officer said. "They will make us watch 'Shark Week' or tell us horror stories about killer dolphins and humongous sea lions that escaped from the Navy's pens and are swimming around looking for their next prey."

Into the future

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07AgIs_0kZLXJVb00
US sailors with a Mark 6 swimmer-defense dolphin in the Persian Gulf in August 2003.

US Navy/PH2 Veronica Birmingham

Should a war with China or Russia break out, US special operators would be called upon to tackle conventional threats in support of other US forces, and they might encounter militarized mammals.

Russia's and China's navies would both pose a threat to the US military, but the Chinese Navy — the largest in the world — would be the more serious challenge because the conflict would mainly take place in vast ocean and coastal areas of the Indo-Pacific region.

US special-operations forces would be tasked with trying to disrupt, delay, or destroy Russian and Chinese ships in their ports. Navy SEALs, as the US's primary naval special-operations unit , would take the lead in any underwater special-operations mission against Chinese warships.

If the Chinese military employs dolphins or other mammals in force-protection roles, then US Navy SEALs might finally put their skills to the test against the real thing.

Stavros Atlamazoglou is a defense journalist specializing in special operations, a Hellenic Army veteran (national service with the 575th Marine Battalion and Army HQ), and a Johns Hopkins University graduate. He is working toward a master's degree in strategy and cybersecurity at Johns Hopkins' School of Advanced International Studies.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ships in the US Navy

The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
RadarOnline

Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'

President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Business Insider

The US Army has to rename its new rifle after accidentally using the name of another gun

The Army is changing the name of its new rifle after accidentally taking a name from an unrelated existing weapon, the service announced Wednesday. The service's upcoming M5 from Sig Sauer will now be called the M7 after it was discovered Colt Industries also makes a weapon called the M5. The light machine gun set to replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon, or SAW, the M250, will not change.
msn.com

The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important

Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
Larry Lease

Unidentified Aerial Phenomena: Top US Spy Agency Reveals 366 New Reports of Bizarre Aerial Activity

The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has reported that 366 new cases of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) have been reported to U.S. intelligence agencies since March 2021. NBC 5 reports this brings the total number of reported cases to 510, with 144 cases documented over the previous 17 years. The majority of the reports came from U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force aviators and operators who witnessed the UAPs during their service duties.
DOPE Quick Reads

3 USAF Airmen's bodies lie unrecovered for 2 days after the Soviets admit to shooting down an AF T-39 jet that was lost

On January 28, 1964, three Cold War Air Force Airmen were tragically killed after their T-39 jet was shot down over Erfurt, East Germany, by the Soviet Union. During this period in history, tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were heightened. As a result, outrage spread quickly regarding the incident, with many calling the downing of the plane a “shocking and senseless act.” [i] [ii]
Business Insider

Business Insider

853K+
Followers
49K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy