ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County completes purchase of new warehouse

By Katherine Worsham
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p27JP_0kZLXIcs00

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has purchased a new warehouse in southern Santa Barbara County.

The Foobank raised $20 million through community donations to purchase the Sharehouse facility in Goleta. The funds will also pay for retrofitting, repairs, modifications, and equipment.

Some of the planned building modifications include the construction of freezer and cooler space, a new Nutrition Promotion Center and Volunteer Center, and administrative offices.

"This facility is going to enable us to ensure that our community members are able to receive healthy food," said Laurel R. Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Associated Director of Development. "It's going to enable us to serve more people county-wide and accept much-needed donations."

The Sharehouse is expected to open in the fall.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Prime Ag Lands Near Lompoc Saved from Housing for Now

Housing, farming, pesticides, schools, and Lompoc’s “desperate need to move into the 21st century before it’s gone” were weighed against the failings of urban sprawl during a four-hour LAFCO meeting on whether to turn 148 acres of prime agricultural land into something like 2,700 homes and 228,000 square feet of commercial space.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Murder Is Still on Our Minds in Santa Barbara

Thank you to the more than 100 Noozhawk readers who have emailed, written and texted me about my last three Best of Bill columns addressing the murder of Rob Gutierrez:. I may not have responded to each message yet, but I’ve read them all — including the pain-filled and heartfelt three- and four-pagers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology

If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy