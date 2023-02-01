Foodbank of Santa Barbara County completes purchase of new warehouse

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has purchased a new warehouse in southern Santa Barbara County.

The Foobank raised $20 million through community donations to purchase the Sharehouse facility in Goleta. The funds will also pay for retrofitting, repairs, modifications, and equipment.

Some of the planned building modifications include the construction of freezer and cooler space, a new Nutrition Promotion Center and Volunteer Center, and administrative offices.

"This facility is going to enable us to ensure that our community members are able to receive healthy food," said Laurel R. Alcantar, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Associated Director of Development. "It's going to enable us to serve more people county-wide and accept much-needed donations."

The Sharehouse is expected to open in the fall.

