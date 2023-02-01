Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $105.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.4% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently benefiting...
NASDAQ
Rocket Companies (RKT) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Rocket Companies (RKT) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $10.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
NASDAQ
HSBC Initiates Coverage of Globant (GLOB) with Buy Recommendation
On February 2, 2023, HSBC initiated coverage of Globant with a Buy recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Globant is $243.47. The forecasts range from a low of $206.04 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.32% from its latest reported closing price of $169.88.
NASDAQ
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for TFX - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for TELEFLEX INCORPORATED (TFX). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, TFX rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
NASDAQ
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.68, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
NASDAQ
Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) with Overweight Recommendation
On February 3, 2023, Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Agios Pharmaceuticals with a Overweight recommendation. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agios Pharmaceuticals is $36.92. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 22.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.20.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Nextier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.12MM shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX). This represents 5.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.79MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Franklin Covey (FC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Franklin Covey Co. (FC). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.34MM shares and 9.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $80.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Insiders Buy the Holdings of EWCO ETF
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (Symbol: EWCO) shows an impressive 13.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months. Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR), which makes up 4.26% of the Invesco...
NASDAQ
Wall St Week Ahead-Signs of market strength cheer U.S. stocks bulls
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock bulls are taking heart from a range of market signals pointing to an upbeat year for Wall Street, as equities sit on impressive gains despite worries that the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy tightening may plunge the economy into a recession. Among...
NASDAQ
KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Declares $1.30 Dividend
KLA-Tencor said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share. At the current share price...
NASDAQ
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Declares $0.38 Dividend
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.53 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share. At the current...
