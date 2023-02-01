ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Landry Parish, LA

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Raymond Howard

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YNMd_0kZLX4Lx00

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an escaped inmate.

On January 26, 2023, a St Landry Parish Correctional Officer was escorting seven offenders from the courtroom back to the St. Landry Parish Jail. One offender at the front of the line, Raymond Howard, ran out of a side door and began running southwest towards the Dairy Queen. Once the remaining offenders were secured, officers began canvassing the area but did not locate him.

It is believed that Howard broke into a room at the Townhouse Motel shortly after his escape and stole clothing items, including a grey sweatshirt, in order to help conceal himself from law enforcement.

Raymond Latrelle Howard as 5’-05” and weighs 130 pounds. Howard is wanted for two counts of simple battery of the infirmed, four bench warrants, and simple escape.

If you would like to leave a tip on this crime, Use the QR code at the bottom of the video, dial **TIPS from a mobile device, or use the P3 app.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WDSU

St. Charles sheriff announces inmate death

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced the death of an inmate Thursday night. Deputies say 71-year-old Jay W. Foster was found unresponsive at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center. The sheriff said staff tried to resuscitate him until emergency services arrived. Deputies say Foster...
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

Tragedy, Motorcyclist Dies in St. Martin Parish I-10 Crash

LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) - Another traffic tragedy has happened in Acadiana according to officials with the Louisiana State Police. This time, Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says that a motorcyclist died in St. Martin Parish Friday night after a crash involving three vehicles. The...
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA
WKRG News 5

Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
SEMMES, AL
Magnolia State Live

Six arrested after drug search by Mississippi agents nets marijuana, meth, cocaine and weapons

Mississippi narcotics agents arrested six people and seized marijuana, cocaine, meth and firearms during a drug search Tuesday. On Jan. 31, 2023, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Corrections conducted a search warrant of a building at the corner of Holmes Ave. and C C Bryant Dr. in McComb. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 170 grams of Marijuana, approximately 30 grams of Cocaine, approximately 6 grams of Methamphetamines, and three firearms.
MCCOMB, MS
WKRG News 5

CPD: Fugitive arrested in Texas, extradited to Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted on home invasion charges from a Columbus incident was arrested in Dallas, Texas. Curtis Williams, 33, was taken into custody on charges unrelating to the home invasion. The Columbus Police Department was notified of his arrest due to the following warrants: These warrants stem from March 31, 2022, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS New York

New York state trooper accused of writing 2 dozen fake traffic tickets

NEW YORK - A New York state trooper is facing felony charges, accused of writing false traffic tickets - at least 24 of them - including one written last March to a man who had died earlier in the day. He patrolled busy highways in Westchester, where there's no shortage of people speeding and committing other infractions, but investigators allege State Trooper Edward Longo tried to boost his productivity by writing phony traffic tickets. "I don't think that this officer, if he's guilty of these charges, was thinking very clearly about this. It just seems so reckless," said retired NYPD Det. Phil...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
RAYVILLE, LA
KXRM

FBI warns wanted fugitive has ties to Colorado

(COLORADO) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Little Rock, Arkansas and ATF New Orleans are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest a dangerous fugitive who has ties to Colorado and Wyoming. FBI said 31-year-old Neil Ravi Mehta is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, Jan. […]
COLORADO STATE
KATC News

KATC News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy