St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Raymond Howard

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating an escaped inmate.

On January 26, 2023, a St Landry Parish Correctional Officer was escorting seven offenders from the courtroom back to the St. Landry Parish Jail. One offender at the front of the line, Raymond Howard, ran out of a side door and began running southwest towards the Dairy Queen. Once the remaining offenders were secured, officers began canvassing the area but did not locate him.

It is believed that Howard broke into a room at the Townhouse Motel shortly after his escape and stole clothing items, including a grey sweatshirt, in order to help conceal himself from law enforcement.

Raymond Latrelle Howard as 5’-05” and weighs 130 pounds. Howard is wanted for two counts of simple battery of the infirmed, four bench warrants, and simple escape.

If you would like to leave a tip on this crime, Use the QR code at the bottom of the video, dial **TIPS from a mobile device, or use the P3 app.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel