Opelousas, LA

Colorado resident charged with 372 counts of access device fraud

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zkzAd_0kZLWu3100

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, "On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Williams obtained power of attorney of the victim in November 2020, which coincides with the beginning of the financial exploitation, authorities say.

Another family member became suspicious of the exploitation when contacted by Williams to sign for a mortgage loan being taken out on the victim’s residence. The family member’s signature was needed due to being an heir to the estate. The family member declined to sign the loan agreement.

Through investigation, it was learned that Williams gained access to a total of 7 bank and credit card accounts beginning in November 2020, having checks printed and requesting credit cards being issued with her credentials. Bank and credit card statements were obtained from several accounts indicating that Williams completed 333 credit card purchases, 39 bank account transactions and 33 wireless money transfers, all totaling $61,900.06, excluding $3,183.75 towards privately hired care for the victim, allegedly.

On November 18, 2022 an arrest warrant was issued for Williams, charging her with exploitation of the informed, 7 counts of identity theft, 372 counts of access device fraud and 33 counts of illegal transmission of monetary funds.

On January 31, 2023 Williams turned herself in to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was booked for the charges listed on the arrest warrant.

Sheriff Guidroz added, “I would like to commend our Elderly Services division for the outstanding job of investigating this case. Reports of physical abuse, financial exploitation or other concerns regarding our elderly citizens can be made with our Elderly Services by calling 337-948-6516.”

On behalf of Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, this is Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

Jonathan Harelik
3d ago

It's pretty sad that law enforcement has had to create an elderly services division because there are so many people out there to take advantage of elderly victims

Reply
10
EyeMakeMemesOuttaYou
2d ago

There needs to be a system in place for at-risk adults and elderly folks that oversees the assets and transactions similar to a guardian at lietum, (but) strictly to monitor such things to prevent such outrageous fraudulent charges. It takes a special kind of evil to even consider victimizing the elderly. I have a half-sister with whom I've never had a relationship that stole tens of thousands of dollars from my great-grandmother after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease. It's absolutely disgusting. 💯

Reply
5
 

