Studio Ghibli and Luxury Fashion House Loewe Team Up for One Final Collaboration

Studio Ghibli has had a successful run in the coveted fashion world but it’s coming to a (temporary) close with one final collaboration with the Spanish luxury house Loewe . Following capsule collections inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro” comes one more limited-edition lineup, this time inspired by “Howl’s Moving Castle.” The collection dropped exclusively on Selfridges.com on Wednesday and will hit Loewe.com on Feb. 2.

What’s great about the Studio Ghibli x Loewe collections is that you don’t have to be a super-fan to find a versatile piece that you can make room for in your closet. While there are some arguably kitschy items that only avid devotees will appreciate (like this $15,000 Frankensteined Moving Castle bag ), there are also some staple tees and accessories with more subtle nods to the beloved Miyazaki film (this flaming orange Calcifer button-down is already in our carts).

“Howl’s Moving Castle” is one of Miyazaki’s favorite creations and one of the most commercially successful films in Japan. Loosely based on the 1986 novel of the same name, the anime follows a young girl, Sophie, who gets hexed by a witch into aging prematurely until the famous wizard Howl uses his magical powers to save her.

Moments from the cult classic make their way into the clothes in a variety of ways. Scenes are printed in the lining of tweed jackets; characters such as Sophie, Howl and Heen are embossed and embroidered on everything from scarves to coats; and the fire demon Calcifer even inspired Loewe’s new scent with smoky notes of incense, patchouli, roasted hazelnut and cardamom.

Shop the entire Loewe x Studio Ghibli collection on Loewe.com starting Feb. 2, and shop some of the best pieces below:

Puzzle Calcifer Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Loewe’s signature cuboid-shaped shoulder bag gets an upgrade with this Calcifer edition, embossed with a graphic of the Fire Demon, who appears as a teardrop-shaped flame in the original comics. The luxury bag features one main compartment, an internal slip pocket and silver hardware.

Heen Knitted Scarf

As always, Heen is in motion at the top of this knitted scarf which is designed with gentle embroidery of the lazy and wheezy errand dog from the film adaptation. The soft accessory is complete with fringed trims and a logo-embossed leather patch in the corner.

Calcifer Wool and Silk Wrap Mini Skirt

Channel your inner fire demon with this Calcifer-inspired mini wool skirt, cut to a thigh-swimming silhouette and swathed in a subtle houndstooth pattern.

Crystal-Embellished Leather Boots

These spellbinding hiking boots nod to the treasures draped across the confines of Howl’s cave. Crafted by panels of supple leather, these stompers feature a chunky lug sole and lace-up fastening and are bejeweled with precious colorful gems.

Calcifier Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

Howl’s resident fire demon playfully peeks out of the corner pocket on this classic white tee, also embroidered with the label’s iconic Anagram logo.

Magical Sky Relaxed-Fit Graphic-Print Jeans

Get intergalactic with these bold pants, printed with cosmic graphics inspired by the scene when Howl catches a falling star and places it in his heart. The relaxed-fit jeans are also embellished with a logo-embossed leather patch.

Jewel-Embellished Wool Coat

This wool coat is the most ornate piece in this limited-edition collection. Atop a subtle houndstooth pattern, the coat is adorned with trinkets and jewels inspired by scenes in the show, scattering the length in a dégradé effect. References include Sophie’s father’s hat and Howl’s transformative feathers.

Calcifer Leather Card Holder

Calcifer is plucked straight from the screen onto the buttery leather of Jonathan Anderson’s latest card holder. The slim wallet packs an internal compartment and four card slots at the back and features a debossed rendition of the Spanish label’s Anagram logo in the corner.

