ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Studio Ghibli and Luxury Fashion House Loewe Team Up for One Final Collaboration

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Studio Ghibli has had a successful run in the coveted fashion world but it’s coming to a (temporary) close with one final collaboration with the Spanish luxury house Loewe . Following capsule collections inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro” comes one more limited-edition lineup, this time inspired by “Howl’s Moving Castle.” The collection dropped exclusively on Selfridges.com on Wednesday and will hit Loewe.com on Feb. 2.

What’s great about the Studio Ghibli x Loewe collections is that you don’t have to be a super-fan to find a versatile piece that you can make room for in your closet. While there are some arguably kitschy items that only avid devotees will appreciate (like this $15,000 Frankensteined Moving Castle bag ), there are also some staple tees and accessories with more subtle nods to the beloved Miyazaki film (this flaming orange Calcifer button-down is already in our carts).

“Howl’s Moving Castle” is one of Miyazaki’s favorite creations and one of the most commercially successful films in Japan. Loosely based on the 1986 novel of the same name, the anime follows a young girl, Sophie, who gets hexed by a witch into aging prematurely until the famous wizard Howl uses his magical powers to save her.

Moments from the cult classic make their way into the clothes in a variety of ways. Scenes are printed in the lining of tweed jackets; characters such as Sophie, Howl and Heen are embossed and embroidered on everything from scarves to coats; and the fire demon Calcifer even inspired Loewe’s new scent with smoky notes of incense, patchouli, roasted hazelnut and cardamom.

Shop the entire Loewe x Studio Ghibli collection on Loewe.com starting Feb. 2, and shop some of the best pieces below:

Puzzle Calcifer Small Leather Shoulder Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXMYo_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

Loewe’s signature cuboid-shaped shoulder bag gets an upgrade with this Calcifer edition, embossed with a graphic of the Fire Demon, who appears as a teardrop-shaped flame in the original comics. The luxury bag features one main compartment, an internal slip pocket and silver hardware.

Puzzle Calcifier Small Leather Shoulder Bag £2,450 Buy Now

Heen Knitted Scarf

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ec82O_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

As always, Heen is in motion at the top of this knitted scarf which is designed with gentle embroidery of the lazy and wheezy errand dog from the film adaptation. The soft accessory is complete with fringed trims and a logo-embossed leather patch in the corner.

Heen Knitted Scarf £350 Buy Now

Calcifer Wool and Silk Wrap Mini Skirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tcj6m_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

Channel your inner fire demon with this Calcifer-inspired mini wool skirt, cut to a thigh-swimming silhouette and swathed in a subtle houndstooth pattern.

Calcifer Wool and Silk Wrap Mini Skirt £1,000 Buy Now

Crystal-Embellished Leather Boots

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l6zqN_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

These spellbinding hiking boots nod to the treasures draped across the confines of Howl’s cave. Crafted by panels of supple leather, these stompers feature a chunky lug sole and lace-up fastening and are bejeweled with precious colorful gems.

Crystal-Embellished Leather Boots £1,300 Buy Now

Calcifier Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0sFi_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

Howl’s resident fire demon playfully peeks out of the corner pocket on this classic white tee, also embroidered with the label’s iconic Anagram logo.

Calcifer Cotton-Blend T-Shirt £350 Buy Now

Magical Sky Relaxed-Fit Graphic-Print Jeans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QfA03_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

Get intergalactic with these bold pants, printed with cosmic graphics inspired by the scene when Howl catches a falling star and places it in his heart. The relaxed-fit jeans are also embellished with a logo-embossed leather patch.

Magical Sky Relaxed-Fit Graphic Print Jeans £825 Buy Now

Jewel-Embellished Wool Coat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpF1Q_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

This wool coat is the most ornate piece in this limited-edition collection. Atop a subtle houndstooth pattern, the coat is adorned with trinkets and jewels inspired by scenes in the show, scattering the length in a dégradé effect. References include Sophie’s father’s hat and Howl’s transformative feathers.

Jewel-Embellished Wool Coat £7,300 Buy Now

Calcifer Leather Card Holder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32knLJ_0kZLWrOq00
Courtesy of Loewe

Calcifer is plucked straight from the screen onto the buttery leather of Jonathan Anderson’s latest card holder. The slim wallet packs an internal compartment and four card slots at the back and features a debossed rendition of the Spanish label’s Anagram logo in the corner.

Calcifer Leather Card Holder £350 Buy Now

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Andrew Gumpert Exits as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios

Andrew Gumpert is departing his role as COO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Studios. CEO and president Brian Robbins confirmed the news in a memo to staff on Thursday night, writing that Gumpert has “decided to leave” the studios. “Since joining Paramount as COO in 2017 and expanding his responsibilities to include Nickelodeon last year, Andrew has successfully strengthened our relationships across all aspects of our business–overseeing negotiations with our strategic, creative, and financial partners and licensees, and collaborating with our teams to expand and evolve our revenue sources,” Robbins said in the memo. Gumpert added, “The opportunity to lead and work alongside...
Variety

‘Outlander’ Editor Jack Goessens Sets Out for Directorial Debut With Trans Coming-of-Age Project ‘Boifriend’ (EXCLUSIVE)

It was director Jack Goessens’ own experience as a trans man that inspired his feature debut, “Boifriend.” “The story is based on my personal journey as a trans man figuring out my identity. When I started my transition, I was often asked: ‘How do you know? And how did you get to that conclusion?’ And I thought this was interesting because trans films usually start from the beginning point of the transition and don’t often talk about how trans people figured out they were trans.” One of 20 projects selected at this year’s CineMart — the co-production market at the International...
Variety

Matthew McConaughey Says Fortune Teller’s Prophecy Led Him to Accept ‘How to Lose a Guy’ Offer: ‘Did the Studio Hire This Guy?’

Matthew McConaughey was a king of the romantic-comedy genre in the early 2000s, and it turns out it’s all thanks to a fortune teller. The Oscar winner already had one rom-com hit under his belt with 2001’s “The Wedding Planner” when the offer to star opposite Kate Hudson in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” came along. Did McConaughey really want to dive right into another rom-com? “I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Blvd.,” McConaughey told Vanity Fair as part of a new “How to...
Robb Report

Prada Replaces Gucci as the World’s Hottest Fashion Brand in New Rankings

If you’re looking to keep up with the cool kids, you better get yourself some Prada. The Italian brand came out on top of the Lyst Index’s ranking of the hottest brands in the fourth quarter of 2022, Hypebeast reported on Thursday. It moved up from No. 2 in the third quarter of the year, and unseated Gucci as the reigning brand. From October to December, searches for Prada products increased by 37 percent. That was in addition to a number of big changes for the company: In Q4, Prada launched its first fine jewelry collection, made of recycled gold; named the...
Hypebae

Take a Closer Look at Gentle Monster and Maison Margiela's Upcoming Collaboration

Gentle Monster is adding to its already extensive list of collaborators, including the likes of Moncler and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie, with an all-new collaboration with Maison Margiela. Marking the brand’s first partnership of 2023, the joint venture was first teased during Maison Margiela’s Co-Ed 2023 showcase, which took place earlier...
WWD

Tiffany & Co., Chanel Stores to Land on Milan’s Via Montenapoleone

MILAN — A change of the retail scene is taking shape on Milan’s tony Via Montenapoleone. The luxury shopping destination is poised to see a few new openings and some tenant changes, and that’s all happening in the street’s very first portion adjacent to San Babila square and neighboring Corso Matteotti.More from WWDSportmax Pre-Fall 2023Chanel Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2023 Louis Vuitton’s longstanding flagship store is under renovation and while a timing for its reopening has yet to be confirmed, the adjacent spaces, also part of the stately Palazzo Taverna, could soon bear the Tiffany & Co....
Vogue

Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show

It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
architecturaldigest.com

Paco Rabanne: 10 Vintage Photos of the Late Fashion Designer’s Fascinating Life

Paco Rabanne was known for working in unusual materials to make dresses as well as bags. Among his many contributions, his disco-era sequined dresses and his iconic 1969 metallic bag stand out, as the designer worked in materials no longer as popular today. These festive, brilliant and unique fashions were made in the image of the designer. The great Spanish fashion designer and perfumer died on February 3, 2023 in Portsall, Brittany, France at the age of 88. Below, look back on moments from his life.
Footwear News

Tilda Swinton Gleams in Smoky Sequins & Bow Pumps at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Tilda Swinton took sharp neutrals to new heights for Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Swinton arrived in a two-toned Chanel outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a dark gray high-collared plaid sequined jacket with black buttons, crafted in the shape of woven tweed. Paired with long black satin trousers, the Oscar-winning actress’ ensemble was finished with a thin ear cuff, delicate gold and diamond necklace and knit star-shaped black Chanel handbag. When it came to footwear, Swinton simply completed her outfit with a set of round-toed heels....
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
Variety

‘The Army Is Not What We Think’: How Prime Video’s ‘Dark Hearts’ Provides a Nuanced View of French Special Forces in Iraq

After exploring the tumults of French politics in “Baron Noir,” Oscar-nominated French-Lebanese filmmaker Ziad Doueiri (“The Insult,” “The Attack”) immerses audiences into the rough world of French Special Forces in Iraq in “Dark Hearts.” Ordered by Amazon Prime Video in France, “Dark Hearts” is set on the eve of the battle for Mosul in October 2016 and follows the lives of men and women who are part of a commando group deployed in Iraq to fight ISIS. They are tasked with exfiltrating the daughter and grandson of an important ISIS leader who will only cooperate with them on this condition....
WWD

Yoox, Coco Capitán Drop Sailing-inspired, Deadstock Home and RTW Line

Yoox’s latest capsule combines wit, deadstock and seafarer themes. The 21-piece capsule ranges in price from $41 to $199 and includes home as well as ready-to-wear and accessories.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Spanish artist and photographer Coco Capitán is the key collaborator with Yoox’s latest line. Her past collaborations include Gucci and Charles & Keith. Produced by Yoox’s in-house team 8 by Yoox in Italy, the Yoox x Coco Capitán deadstock capsule utilizes deadstock in more than 80 percent of the collection. Organic cotton was also predominantly used...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Insist This $1 Bestselling Lipstick From Amazon ‘Goes On As Smoothly’ As Ones From Pricier Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I’ve learned as a shopping writer, it’s that a product being more expensive doesn’t exactly mean that it is better. This rule especially translates over to the beauty world, where some drugstore products I’ve tried are truly superior to high-end ones. Currently, the No. 1 bestseller in the Lipstick category on Amazon is the Wet n Wild Silk Finish Lipstick; a truly incredible feat considering the high volume of lipsticks that are available on the popular...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Star Ben Aldridge Gets Emotional Recalling Coming Out as Gay: ‘You’re Going to Make Me Cry’

Ben Aldridge came out as gay not even three years ago with a post on Instagram. “The journey to pride was a long one for me,” he wrote alongside vintage photos of gay rights protests as well as a video of him playfully kissing another man on the cheek. “I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it. So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.” During an appearance on this week’s “Just for Variety,” I asked the British actor what was going through his mind when he hit the post button. “Oh,...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online

Preview of the Jewels in Christie’s André Leon Talley Auction

There aren’t many like André Leon Talley. The former creative director of Vogue (and the first African American male one at the publication), the late journalist and stylist (who died in 2022) paved the way for many to break through the notoriously exclusive fashion industry’s margins. His...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Sundance: ‘The Starling Girl’ Sells to Bleecker Street (EXCLUSIVE)

Bleecker Street has acquired Laurel Parmet’s feature directorial debut “The Starling Girl,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Last November, Parmet was named one of Variety‘s 10 Directors to Watch for 2023. Bleecker Street will release the film theatrically later this year. The deal is for North American rights. The drama follows 17-year-old Jem Starling (Eliza Scanlen), who struggles to find her place in the fundamentalist Christian community that raised her. According to the film’s official synopsis, “even her greatest joy — the church dance group — is tempered by worry that her love of dance is actually...
The Guardian

The secret life of André Leon Talley: what an auction reveals about the late fashion legend

From monogrammed luggage to unerring faith, a sale of Talley’s belongings shows the caring, complicated man behind the unforgettable image. If you’re in the market for a size 13 pair of Manolo Blahnik snakeskin evening slippers edged with crimson satin ribbon, then 15 February could be your lucky day. At an auction at Christie’s in New York of the personal estate of André Leon Talley, the former American Vogue creative director who died last year, they might be yours for a guide price of £400. A Chanel navy silk faille opera coat could be snapped up for about £3,000 (scattered “sun damage” is noted), while two extra-large Birkin bags look a steal at £4,000. There are no fewer than 29 Louis Vuitton trunks up for grabs (including one that made a cameo appearance in 2008’s Sex and the City film), along with a Prada coat in white crocodile and an orange liveried Hermès bike that Talley never rode but kept in storage at the Ritz in Paris.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Couture Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Grand Gestures

The grande dames of couture made some room this season for new blood to set up shop near the Vendôme and share their quirky, creative tastes.   Sohee Park, coming off a Milan debut, realized her dream of showcasing in Paris with a collection inspired by the changing of seasons. Among the highlights were her fuchsia bustier gown with jet-bead fringe and dip-waisted column skirt, which paired with a crop top, offered a fresh take on couture for stars like Noah Cyrus, who attended the show, remarked WWD’s Joelle Diderich.More from WWDCouture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels and Pale HuesCouture Spring 2023 Trend:...
Variety

‘Holy Spider’ Star Zar Amir Ebrahimi Preps Directorial Debut, ‘Honor of Persia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Zar Amir Ebrahimi, a best actress winner at last year’s Cannes for “Holy Spider,” is ready to move into directing, currently developing a feature debut under the working title of “Honor of Persia.” “It has been years and years that I am writing. It’s about my last year in Iran,” she told Variety at Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival where she has served as head of its Nordic Competition jury.  When a scandal derailed her career back in 2006, she fled the country, fearing for her life. But she is ready to come back to these difficult moments, she says.  “With any trauma, whether it’s rape or war,...
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy