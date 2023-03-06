20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Spring Break is on the horizon! If you’re staying put or traveling to Tampa and looking for some fun things to do, check out The BEST Things to Do this Spring Break in Tampa Bay with the Kids. There’s also still time to enroll your kids in camp for the week. We’ve got our list of The Best Spring Break Camps in Tampa Bay .

It should be a beautiful weekend to be outdoors and attend the Florida Strawberry Festival! This is the final weekend so make sure to head over if you haven’t had the chance to yet! Speaking of strawberries, u-pick season is officially in full swing with some places already offering strawberries. For a list of where to go and what you can pick, visit U-Pick Farms in Tampa Bay: Where to pick strawberries, citrus and MORE right now!

There are also a few St. Patrick’s Day kicking off this weekend. If you’re looking for something fun to do with the family on March 17, take a look at The Best St. Patrick’s Day Events in Tampa Bay for Families.

Our Weekend Guide is divided up into multiple sections since there are SO many fun things to do around Tampa Bay! Scroll down for New Fun Things to Do This Weekend, What’s on Exhibit, Ongoing Events, Parent’s Night Out, and Save the Date!

So, keep scrolling to find your best day ever!

MORE Tampa Bay family-friendly fun we think you’ll love:

Zubrick Magic Theatre: Get tickets to Tampa Bay’s ONLY magic show!

BUGTOPIA invades ZooTampa: Shrink down to size and walk among giant bugs!

New FUN Things to Do This Weekend in Tampa Bay

Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature | Now through March 18, 2023

Bradenton

LAST CHANCE! Towers of Tomorrow features 20 astonishing and dazzling skyscrapers from North America, Asia, and Australia constructed with the world’s most popular brick! The exhibit is created in breathtaking architectural detail by Ryan McNaught, one of only twelve LEGO-certified professionals in the world.

Explore Measurement Rules at Glazer Children’s Museum | Now through April 14

Tampa

There’s a new exhibit on the second floor of Glazer Children’s Museum that’s all about measuring in a hands on and super fun way for kids! They can pull out a life-sized tape measure, find out how many chickens they weigh and so much more!

Bay Area Renaissance Festival | Now-April 2 (weekends only)

Dade City

Join the Villagers of Fittlesworth as they invite one and all to the magical 16th Century European village featuring 15 stages of exciting entertainment including: musicians, magicians, jugglers and jousting. Over 100 artisans will fill the Festival marketplace to display and sell their handcrafted goods for a truly fabulous and endless shopping experience. Patrons will interact with memorable characters and enjoy full-contact live armored jousting, 7 theme weekends, and fabulous food fit for royalty!

BUGTOPIA at ZooTampa | Now through April 30, 2023

Tampa

Giant larger-than-life BUGS have taken over ZooTampa! Guests will shrink down and be immersed in BUGTOPIA, the fantastic world of animals that slither, crawl, and fly. Join Professor Mo Alexander and his research assistants as they explore the important and fascinating role these tiny creatures have on the preservation of the world we share. Included with general admission. Member previews will take place February 24-26.

Florida Strawberry Festival | March 2-12

Plant City

LAST CHANCE! Eleven days of music, food and fun for all ages with paid concerts, free entertainment, shows, contests, pig races, livestock and much more. The Midway is packed with games and over 80 rides for the kids to enjoy or try the Kiddie Korral for youngsters and Moonlight Magic for the night owls. Don’t forget the awesome festival foods including Florida Strawberry Festival’s winning strawberry shortcake! Admission and ride discounts are also available. Visit flstrawberryfestival.com for details and Midway hours. Admission required.

WICKED at the Straz Center | March 8-22

Tampa

The enchanting Tony-award winning sensation returns to Tampa! See what really happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives comes the story of two unlikely friends – Galinda and Elphaba. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED tells the untold true story of the Witches of Oz.

A Day Out with Thomas | Friday, March 10-Sunday, March 12 and Saturday, March 18-Sunday, March 19

Parrish/Florida Railroad Museum

Get ready for a full day of fun! Thomas the Tank Engine is rolling into town for a day of BIG dreams and even BIGGER smiles. Jump on board Thomas for an interactive train ride, pick up your Dream Pass and head to the Play Pod or say Hello to Sir Topham Hatt. For the little engineers who want a little more excitement, check out the Dream Big Corner for photos ops, lawn games & more. And don’t forget to head to the Exclusive Pop-Up gift shop for toys and swag! Bring the whole family & imagine how far you will go!

Rockin Roller Rink Opening at The St. Pete Pier | Friday, March 10 from 10:00am-10:00pm

St. Pete Pier

Locals and tourists alike are invited to roll over to the St. Pete Pier for the grand opening of the first ever Rockin Roller Rink. The 6000 square foot rink will be open through April 9 and will host musical theme nights, live dj’s, disco ball, lights, and more. Tickets to the Rockin Roller Rink include skate rentals and 75 minutes of skate time. Upcoming theme nights include Glow Night and Stranger Things Day.

NINTENDAY at AdventHealth Center Ice | Friday, March 10 from 6pm-10pm

Wesley Chapel

NINTENDAY is a celebration of all things Mario (Mar 10 – get it?)! AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel will be featuring Nintendo-themed skating sessions at 6:30 and 7:45pm, Captain Toad’s Scavenger Hunt, Yoshi Eggs-pedition, and gaming tournaments—Mario Kart from 6:00-8:00pm and Super Smash Bros. from 8:00 – 10:00pm.

Art Play Date with Tampa Museum of Art | Saturday, March 11 from 10am-12pm

Tampa

Bring your favorite youngster to the museum to make some art together. This course will explore artmaking for ages 4 and up. It’s a chance for children and their caregivers to make collaborative work together. Forget fridge-worthy; create memories & art with a special place in your heart and on your wall. Each Art Play Date Session is a stand-alone session for caregivers and child artist to play with materials and create a collaborative project. Each registration covers 1 caregiver artist and 1 child artist. Projects will vary by session and will include a variety of art-making media such as mixed media, paint, 2D, and 3D forms.

Tours at Fat Beet Farm | Saturday, March 11 from 10am-11:30am

Oldsmar

Join Fat Beet Farm for an exclusive peek at the inner workings around the farm, including sustainability initiatives and wildlife preservation/restoration projects! This 1-hour walking tour includes vegetable gardens, composting and vermiculture, chickens, the biodigester, bees, microgreens, aquaculture systems, wetland, and coastal preservation areas, and more!

After the tour, you can shop their Market and Bakery to see how their chefs use all the produce from the farm.

Weekend Workshop at Bricks 4 Kidz | Saturday, March 11 from 10am-1pm

South Tampa

Bricks 4 Kidz offers Weekend Workshops at several locations all over Hillsborough County, where on Saturdays children can come for a Saturday full of LEGO building, LEGO Challenges, games, arts and crafts, and much more! Each workshop will be completely different, so you can come to one or all of our Weekend Workshops and it will be a brand-new experience each time! On Saturday, March 10, create special LEGO City Engineers!

PBS Kids “Healthy Family” Workshop at Land O Lakes Library | Saturday, March 11 from 10:30am-11:30pm

Land O Lakes

Join Land O Lakes Library to learn about all the educational resources PBS Kids has to offer for children aged pre-school through first grade.

Shamrock Festival on The Riverwalk | Saturday, March 11 from 11am-6pm

Tampa/Waterworks Park

Head over to Water Works Park to have some shamrocking fun! This festival is free and open to all, offering live music, artisan foods, and a market full of local artists and businesses.

Paddyfest Family Fun Day at Irish 31 | Saturday, March 11 from 12pm-4pm

Westchase

Grab the kiddos and head to Irish 31’s Westchase location for a FREE Paddyfest Family Fun Day where they’ll take over the West Park Village green with games, inflatables, a giant obstacle course, A ZORB, prizes and more!!

Rough Riders St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Saturday, March 11 at 7pm

Ybor

The annual parade starts at 7pm and will march down Ybor City’s 7th Avenue. You can even take a Streetcar from downtown after the River O Green Fest and head to Ybor to continue to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Given the start time of the parade, it’s probably best for older kids or even a date night after dropping off the kids with a sitter!

City of Temple Terrace Chalk Festival | Sunday, March 12 from 10am-3pm

Woodmont Park

The City of Temple Terrace will host its 2nd Annual Chalk Festival, held in conjunction with the Temple Terrace Garden Club’s Spring Market. Watch the artists create their whimsical chalk designs and then shop the Market for a variety of plants, garden items, jewelry and crafts, all tucked under a canopy of old oaks. Plus food trucks and a delicious bake sale!

Family Fun: High Tea Treats at Sur La Table | Sunday, March 12 from 10am-12pm

Tampa

Bake scrumptious springtime snacks alongside the whole family in this class! You’ll practice making teatime favorites. Thier chef instructor will walk you through mixing pie dough for tasty jam tarts and transforming puff pastry into palmier cookies. Plus, they’ll show you a British take on grilled cheese called “toasties,” starring English cheddar and ham. Join them for a fun-filled afternoon of making delicious food and precious memories. Menu Rainbow Jam Tarts Cinnamon Sugar Palmiers English Cheddar and Ham Toasties. Ages 7+

Family Axe Throwing at Highland Axe Throwing | Sunday, March 12 from 1pm-5pm

Tampa

This Sunday, all lanes will be open to parents and kids! You can have your kids come and watch or they can throw! Children ages 6+ are welcome – parents or guardians must accompany throwers under 18 years of age. All throwers must sign a Waiver to participate and parents need to fill out and sign a waiver for throwers under 18 years old.

Pi Day Pie Fight at Glazer Children’s Museum | Tuesday, March 14 at 3:14pm

The most epic pie fight is back this year at Glazer Children’s Museum! Head to Curtis Hixon Park in front of the museum to take part on this awesomely messy event to celebrate Pi Day and Einstein’s Birthday! The event is free for kids ages 5 and older. The museum provides the pies and rain ponchos, but bring some goggles just in case.

Paws for Literacy at Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:45pm – 4pm

Tampa

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay gives children who love animals a chance to spend time with them while catching up on their reading or improving their reading skills. Children are paired with homeless pets who love to hear the stories and look at the pictures. The program offered for children ages 5 and up. They’ll provide reading stools, books and treats (for the animals), but children are welcome to bring their own books if they wish. Books provided include animal tales, stories of the animal-human bond and books that teach empathy to young readers. Supervised by a Florida state certiﬁed teacher.

Save the Date!

2nd Annual Tampa Bay Water Days at MOSI | March 25

Tampa Bay Water Days 2023 is a community event to celebrate water conservation, storm water management, and environmental stewardship. Guests will learn why being a good steward of our Tampa Bay waterways is so important! Guests will able to explore the MOSI Backwoods, learn about local resources and participate in hands-on, environmental science activities with MOSI Educators and local partners. Come out early to get a fabulous goodie bag, including a Tampa Bay Water Days reusable water bottle! While supplies last! Registration is required as spots are limited. The first 1000 people to register on Eventbrite will get FREE ADMISSION TO MOSI. This event is generously funded by Tampa Bay Water and Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council.

Join Tall Ships® for a 4-day maritime celebration as the Port St. Pete becomes an Official Host Port of the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Gulf Coast Series! Don’t miss this rare chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on their 2023 fleet of tall ships. Kids of all ages will love touring and exploring these majestic tall ships. Enjoy fine festival foods and food trucks, craft beers, music, street performers, kids activities and festival marketplace. Tall Ships® St. Pete promises to be an experience you and your family will never forget! Tickets are selling fast! Reserve yours now! Festival Tickets starting at $9.95. tallshipsstpete.com

10,000 rubber ducks will race down the Hillsborough River in front of Curtis Hixon Park to compete for amazing prizes. The family event will feature games, food, and entertainment leading up to the big race. Ducks can be purchased in advance for $5 at TampaDuckRace.com, you don’t have to be present to win. Benefiting The Tampa Kiwanis Foundation, which supports many local children’s programs.

Bluey’s Big Play is coming to the Straz Center | April 29-30

When Dad feels like a little bit of Sunday afternoon time out, Bluey and Bingo have other plans! Join them as they pull out all of the games and cleverness at their disposal to get Dad off that bean bag. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy® award-winning children’s television series, with an original story by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, and new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush. Join the Heelers in their first live theatre show made just for you, featuring brilliantly created puppets, this is Bluey as you’ve never seen it before, brought to real life! strazcenter.org

THINGS TO DO: See What’s on Exhibit in Tampa Bay

Toothpick World: Wonders of the World at MOSI | Now

See the world’s largest buildings made entirely out of toothpicks and glue at a 1:64 scale! The exhibit expands the entirety of the museum. It’s one of the many new things at MOSI you can experience with the kids.

DINO RESCUE at Clearwater Marine Aquarium | Now through April 15, 2023

Experience Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s largest rescue mission ever! Dino Rescue will bring guests up-close to life-size dinosaurs, some as tall as 35 feet and 65 feet long. As guests walk throughout CMA, they will encounter prehistoric dinosaurs, which move and roar, as they rehabilitate from various ailments today’s animals face – like habitat loss and entanglement. Dino Rescue is included with admission and roaring now!

LEGO City Space at LEGOLAND Florida | Now on Exhibit

Celebrate all things space at LEGOLAND and head to the Imagination Zone to fully immerse yourself on a LEGO Moonbase where you’ll be challenged to build a rover or a rocket. This is not only a great way to inspire kids to use their imaginations, but also cool off in the air-conditioning!

Hop on over to the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center at The St. Pete Pier and learn about native and invasive frog and toad species in thematic displays in their all-new permanent exhibit. The Ribbit Exhibit will feature Florida’s native frogs and toads, including green tree frogs, barking tree frogs and southern toads, which are increasingly threatened by invasive species, such as Cuban tree frogs and cane toads. In addition to The Ribbit Exhibit, the Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center also hosts interactive programs such as mollusc and lionfish dissection, field trips, classroom visits, and sensory-focused events.

Florida Aquarium Penguin Habitat

The Florida Aquarium has a new African penguin habitat! Located in the outdoor plaza, guests now have the opportunity to engage with penguins any time, included with general admission! African penguin populations are declining rapidly and it is The Florida Aquarium’s goal to help save the species from extinction.

Fairgrounds St. Pete | Open Thursday-Sunday

A new immersive art experience has made its mark in Tampa Bay! Fairgrounds St. Pete recently opened its doors with a exhibit like you’ve never seen, heard or even smelled before! More than 60 artists were commissioned during the pandemic to bring it together. You can go and simply enjoy the whimsical art that celebrates weird, wacky, wonderful Florida or choose a different adventure and try to crack the codes and mysteries you’ll find throughout. Learn more about what it’s like here!

MORE Ongoing Events in Tampa Bay

Experience wonder in St. Pete’s only magic theatre! The Zubrick Magic Theatre is a spectacular venue that gives audiences an intimate and unforgettable evening of magical entertainment. Illusionists Chris & Ryan Zubrick conjure up an exhilarating blend of sleight-of-hand, family-friendly comedy, and breathtaking grand-scale illusions in a 70-minute performance that captures hearts and imaginations. Conveniently located in downtown St. Petersburg, FL., the Zubrick Magic Theatre guarantees to stretch smiles and drop jaws with a performance that will leave you walking away scratching your head in disbelief saying, “How did they do that?!” Get your tickets now before they all… DISAPPEAR!

Ruskin Family Drive-In | Wednesdays-Sundays

The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre has over 50 years of continuous service to the Ruskin and South Hillsborough County. It’s been a community gathering place since its first movie, “Singing in the Rain” played in 1952. They offer great movies, good food, and peace and quiet on a continuous basis with a 2000 square foot screen, clean restrooms, snack bar and clean parking lot. Please note: you must bring a portable radio with you or use the radio in your car to hear the movie. There will be no showings on Monday and Tuesday.

The first weekend of every month, active Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit cardholders with photo ID will receive one free general admission to the Tampa Museum of Art and The Florida Aquarium. This offer applies to the cardholder only and excludes ticketed and special exhibitions and fundraising events.

Parents’ Nights Out!

While family time is fun, it’s also important to carve some time out for yourself, whether it’s a night out with your significant other, friends, or some solo time. Several places around the Tampa area are hosting Parents’ Nights Out! For a fee, you can drop your kids off for some fun activities and playtime while you get an evening out!

Playgrounds of Tampa | Second and Fourth Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 10pm

For four hours, your kids will be entertained with games, movies and bounce houses galore (maybe even with some pizza) while you do whatever you want. Participants must be potty trained, ages 4 and up. Cost is $30 per child. Click here to register.

Humane Society of Tampa Bay | Last Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 10pm

Kids ages 5 and up will enjoy playing with the shelter animals, dinner, and watching a movie with furry friends! This program takes place monthly and registration is required. The dogs and cats can’t wait to party! Cost is $50 per child. Includes pizza dinner and drinks. To register, click here.

Jubilee Gymnastics | Second and Fourth Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 9:30pm

Drop off the kids to eat, play, and have fun at Jubilee Gymnastics in Ruskin while you enjoy a night out. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as these will fill up quickly. For kids ages 4 and up. Cost is $30 per child for members/$35 for non-members. Includes pizza and drinks! Click here to sign up.

Cypress Forest Park | Last Friday of Every Month from 6pm – 10:30pm

Take a night off while your children enjoy themed fun at Cypress Forest Park in Oldsmar! Pizza dinner are included. For kids ages 5-12. Cost is $10 for kids with a rec card and $15 for kids without. Click here to learn more.

More ideas to spark a weekend of lifelong memories!

Paddle Pals with Get Up and Go Kayaking in St Pete

Get Up and Go Kayaking in St. Pete is offering a new kayaking tour designed just for kids and their families called Paddle Pals. The tour is an educational adventure with tour guide Hannah as you explore the mangroves and Shell Key Preserve. See what the experience is like here!

If you’re planning a day at ZooTampa, we love upgrading our experience with the kids with an animal encounter like feeding the giraffes or rhinos. We recently booked a time to feed a Jamie the Indian White Rhino with our 5 year old and he had a great time. Baby rhino Gronk even hung out for snacks! You do have to wear a face mask during the encounter, but you can remove it for a photo. Learn more here.

Snap a mural selfie and help provide a free eye exam and glasses for a local child!

Head over to Armature Works to check out the NEW mural on the north end of the property created to promote the Glazer Vision Foundation’s “Glasses For All Children” campaign. All you have to do is share a photo of the mural, a selfie in front of the mural, or selfie wearing any type of glasses, tag @glazervisionfdn, hashtag #OneShareOnePair and the foundation will give a local child a free eye exam and pair of glasses! Easy peasy! Learn more.

Eat, drink, shop and play at the new St. Pete Pier. The new playground area is quickly becoming a family favorite in Tampa Bay, just make sure to bring plenty of hand sanitizer and/or hand sanitizing wipes with you. Stay late and look up to see the Bending Arc light up in a spectacular display. You will need to wear a mask inside the stores, restaurants and Tampa Bay Watch Discovery Center. The Glazer Vision Foundation just announced it is contributing $1.5 million to the Glazer Family Playground at the Pier to support the space for years to come! Learn more.

We’re sharing some of our favorite spots to sit back and relax on a tube whether it’s at a Florida natural spring or lazy river at a nearby water park. It’s the perfect way to wrap up the lazy days of summer.

FREE Resources to Explore!

Children’s Board Family Resource Centers

The program provides parents and caregivers and their children an opportunity to participate in parent/child developmental playgroups, developmental screenings, and health and safety education classes at no cost. In addition, pediatric well-child visits, immunizations and hearing or vision screenings are provided for qualifying families. To sign up for programs and services, and to find your neighborhood Children’s Board Family Resource Center visit familysupporthc.org .

Learn & Play Tampa Bay Playgroups

The program provides quality early learning experiences at no cost at the seven children’s Board Family Resource Centers and other designated Hillsborough County sites. The program also delivers weekly in-person and online virtual developmental classes and provides take home activities that promote early learning and school readiness at no cost. tampabayparenting.com/lets-play-tampa-bay/

Outdoorsy Things to Do in Tampa Bay

Head to the beach!

The beaches are open, but you’ll see plenty of reminders about social distancing. You’ll also want to pack some extras in your beach bag like hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Cloth masks are also a good idea in case you decide to visit an establishment that requires them. We’re sharing some of our favorite family-friendly beaches in Tampa Bay here.

Go for a hike!

Lace up the hiking shoes and spend the day in nature with the kids! Many preserves and conservation parks are now open in Tampa Bay. Find a park near you or discover a new one:

Weekend Farmers Markets in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Saturday Morning Market at Williams Park in St. Pete | Saturdays from 9am -1 pm

Experience one of the top farmers markets in the U.S.! Expect an estimated 170 vendors selling their goods and artisans selling their crafts. Add stellar food choices for dining and live music for entertainment and it’s a perfect day in the Florida sunshine. Their Summer Market, located at Williams Park, typically runs from June to August.

Dunedin Downtown Market | Saturdays from 9 am-1 pm

The Dunedin Downtown Market at John Lawrence Pioneer Park features 40+ local merchants and vendors including fresh fruits and vegetables.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel | Select Saturdays from 10am-2pm

There are 60+ vendors expected at the Fresh Market at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel including organic and hydroponically grown produce.

Corey Avenue Market in St. Pete Beach | Sundays from 9am- 1pm

Corey Avenue Market features more than 70 local vendors and merchants selling everything from crafts, art, food and locally grown produce.

Ybor City Saturday Market in Tampa | Every Saturday from 9 am-1 pm

The Ybor City Saturday Market is the largest continually operating outdoor market in the Tampa Bay Area. Centered in Tampa’s Historic District, the market is one of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay Area. Features locally made arts, crafts, and gourmet foods representing the area.

The Market Elaine at Wesley Chapel | First Friday of Every Month

Head to The Grove in Wesley Chapel for a unique evening market featuring tons of local businesses! Enjoy local vendors, live music, food, and more. themarketculture.com

Hyde Park Fresh Market in Tampa | First Sunday of Every Month from 10 am -3 pm

Hyde Park Fresh Market features over 80 local vendors including produce, handcrafted goods, plants, and more. While you shop, enjoy live music by Gasparilla Music in Village Circle.

Carrollwood Market | Select Saturdays from 10 am-2 pm

Head to the Carrollwood Cultural Center to explore 60+ local vendors and businesses.

Westchase Locale Market | Every Second Saturday from 10am – 3pm

Enjoy live music and over 30 vendors in Westchase Town Center every second Saturday of the month.

Celebrate the weekend in Orlando!

Want MORE ideas for fun adventures in Orlando or Walt Disney World? We’ve got more here!

You can also follow our media partners at OrlandoDateNightGuide.com