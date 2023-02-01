ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Whole Foods in Bozeman opens its doors to dozens of eager shoppers

By Edgar Cedillo
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PevOY_0kZLWf3M00

There is a new option for groceries in Bozeman as of Wednesday, Feb. 1. The new 30,000-square-foot Whole Foods store opened its doors to customers for the first time.

“ I came out three times since 2 a.m.,” says Bozeman Resident Jodina Ardito. “I've been planning this for weeks now."

Ardito was the first customer to walk through the doors, a moment she had been waiting for all night.

Dozens of people braved the cold temperatures and waited in line, dancing and warming their hands a couple of hours before the store opened at 9 a.m.

“I parked at 4:30 a.m. I was going to stay up all night so I parked there for a bit. I just took a nap until I saw more people show up,” says MSU student Owen Cantrell.

Cantrell grew up in the area and says he’s excited about this new addition to Bozeman.

“I think it's just awesome. I love seeing the growth in Bozeman. I mean, some people don't like it, but I'm all for it,” says Cantrell.

Kate Hensley Luna, the store manager, says they have worked to create relationships in town.

“We've got a really great partnership with HRDC. As part of the Nourishing our Neighborhood program we actually donated a van where they can actually redistribute food to those in need,” says Luna.

Luna says the store hired around 130 employees many of them were thrilled to see the line forming outside the store.

“It feels really awesome, you know, to be well received. Our intention is to help nourish this community and so it's really awesome that other people are really excited to have us here as well,” says Luna.

Ardito says she's thrilled to get to be a part of something special in the community.

“It's like history in the making. The very first Whole Foods in Montana and I got to be here for it,” she says.

The store is located at the Gallatin Valley Mall and will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

