news4sanantonio.com
Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available
SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
news4sanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families
SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
news4sanantonio.com
Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm
Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
news4sanantonio.com
WEEKEND GUIDE: 4 fun family-friendly events this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It’s Friday, which means it’s time to get a jump on those weekend plans! Don’t have any? We’ve got you covered with some fun and exciting events happening around town. Calling all car enthusiasts! Saturday is the second Alamo City LX Mopar Car...
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels Utilities lifts boil water notice for Riverchase customers
SAN ANTONIO — The New Braunfels Utilities announced that the boil water notice has been rescinded for the Riverchase Pressure Zone Friday. The public water system has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use on February 3rd. The...
news4sanantonio.com
'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
news4sanantonio.com
Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
news4sanantonio.com
Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery
The super bowl is less than two weeks away and Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery has you covered. Take a look to check in with Christen for all the details!
news4sanantonio.com
Musical talent from around the world perform at the 2023 Unityfest
SAN ANTONIO - A local music and arts nonprofit is celebrating its 25th-year jubilee with a weekend of world music. Unityfest celebrates the international flavors of San Antonio, bringing together artists from countries like France, Russia, and South Korea, as well as plenty of world-class local talent. The non-profit, Musical...
news4sanantonio.com
City says new 'hot spot policing' effort different from the Memphis SCORPION unit
SAN ANTONIO - Tensions are high after videos showed Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop. The officers were members of the department's SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods. The unit was created in 2021 to help reduce violent crime in Memphis.
news4sanantonio.com
Out of the shadows: finding and helping child trafficking victims
SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
news4sanantonio.com
Robber on the run after demanding money but leaves with beer instead
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is on the lookout for a suspect that robbed a convenience store on San Antonio's South Side. Police say the robbery happened at 7223 Somerset Road on January 19th. The suspect entered the store and demanded money from the register while...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio teenager charged with murdering man after he kept asking him for money
SAN ANTONIO - A teenager was charged with murder after he shot a man last year after he "felt very disrespected" when the victim "kept asking for money" outside a West Side restaurant. Julio Cesar Ramirez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday and booked for murder. The deadly shooting happened just...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shoots family member twice on front lawn following an argument
SAN ANTONIO - A family fight leads to one man being shot and another on the run. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a home off Villa Del Sol near U.S. Highway 90 on the West Side. Police said it started with two men fighting earlier in the...
news4sanantonio.com
USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market
SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect arrested after crashing following a high-speed chase in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - Reports of shots fired at a home leads to a high-speed chase outside Bexar County and ends with one man in custody. The incident started just after 12:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Southeast Bexar County when deputies got a call about shots being fired at a home after some sort of argument.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen
SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
news4sanantonio.com
Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
