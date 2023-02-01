ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Free pet vaccinations and microchipping available

SAN ANTONIO — The Animal Defense League of Texas and Animal Care Services will be hosting free pet vaccination and microchipping events. The organizations hosted their first event Saturday and plan to have another on February 18th. Clinic services will be available for San Antonio residents only with proof...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio fire crews battle East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO – Fire fighters battled a blaze on the East Side of town early Saturday morning. Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Kenmar Dr. at around 10 a.m. According to fire crews, the blaze started in the bedroom. No one was inside the home when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Habitat for Humanity begins building eight homes for families

SAN ANTONIO — Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio and Guadalupe Valley began the start of the construction of eight homes Saturday. The organization at the event was comprised of volunteers, sponsors, and Habitat homebuyers and started building around 9:30 a.m. The houses built will be for eight hardworking...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather. Subfreezing temperatures combined with rain to produce a nasty storm that coated much of the Texas Hill Country in ice, toppling...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence

SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Slick roads causes rollover accident near Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - A man walked away with just a minor head wound after his car rolled over on the slick roads late Wednesday night. The accident happened around 11 p.m. along Interstate 35 South near the South Alamo Street. Police said he was driving when he lost control and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Popular lifestyle show host charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO – ‘Daytime with Kimberly and Esteban’ co-host Esteban Solis was arrested early Friday morning. According to police records, Solis was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated. Police tell us they responded to a major accident near Loop 1604 and Culebra...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery

The super bowl is less than two weeks away and Pasha Mediterranean Grill and Baklovah Bakery has you covered. Take a look to check in with Christen for all the details!
news4sanantonio.com

Musical talent from around the world perform at the 2023 Unityfest

SAN ANTONIO - A local music and arts nonprofit is celebrating its 25th-year jubilee with a weekend of world music. Unityfest celebrates the international flavors of San Antonio, bringing together artists from countries like France, Russia, and South Korea, as well as plenty of world-class local talent. The non-profit, Musical...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Out of the shadows: finding and helping child trafficking victims

SAN ANTONIO – New numbers paint an alarming picture of how sex traffickers operate. More than half of victims as young as seven to eleven are recruited through social media apps and websites, according to United Against Human Trafficking. The Trouble Shooters show you the effort here in San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

USAA Bank cuts 130 jobs due to slow housing market

SAN ANTONIO — USAA announced that there have let go of 130 employees in its real estate lending group Thursday. The employees were let go due to the result of the slowing national housing market. The USAA Corporate Spokesperson, Bradley Russell shares that the hard business decision was to ensure that they are adapting to USAA members' needs and changes in the marketplace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio Police Chief's SUV burglarized, ballistic vest stolen

SAN ANTONIO - Even the San Antonio Police are not immune to being burglarized. Chief William McManus's 2021 Chevy Tahoe was broken into around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Monte Vista neighborhood. Witnesses told police that when they were driving by they saw someone with a red hoodie inside the vehicle. When the suspect saw the witnesses' headlights, he jumped out of the Chief's SUV and fled in a grey vehicle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with family-assault after hitting ex-girlfriend in the face

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrest a man with several family violence convictions after they say he hit his ex-girlfriend. According to his arrest warrant affidavit, 34-year-old Charles Sepulveda was at the home of his ex-girlfriend when he received a phone call from another woman. Police say when the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

