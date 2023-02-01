Read full article on original website
Related
15-year-old arrested after leading Texas DPS troopers on high-speed chase in Frio County
The teen and a 12-year-old passenger, who was a reported runway, are accused of human smuggling after their truck carrying a migrant crashed into an overpass.
WPMI
'Operation Identification': Identifying migrants killed while crossing border into US
EAGLE PASS, Texas (TND) — The National Desk's Kristine Frazao went to the Maverick County Cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been closed for several days. She was allowed inside on Friday to get a firsthand look at a program called "Operation Identification," a small group of people -- including collage students -- who are working to identify migrants who were killed or died as they tried to make their way to the United States.
KSAT 12
1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall
PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
news4sanantonio.com
Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation receives large donation for new elementary school
UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced a noteworthy donation from the University of Texas women's basketball team Thursday. The organization received $42,706 as a donation toward building a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
