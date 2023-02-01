ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zavala County, TX

WPMI

'Operation Identification': Identifying migrants killed while crossing border into US

EAGLE PASS, Texas (TND) — The National Desk's Kristine Frazao went to the Maverick County Cemetery in Eagle Pass, Texas, which has been closed for several days. She was allowed inside on Friday to get a firsthand look at a program called "Operation Identification," a small group of people -- including collage students -- who are working to identify migrants who were killed or died as they tried to make their way to the United States.
EAGLE PASS, TX
KSAT 12

1 killed, 2 injured in pipeline explosion in Pearsall

PEARSALL, Texas – An explosion in Pearsall has left one person dead and two others injured, a federal official said. According to an email from Juan J. Rodriguez of the US Department of Labor, the explosion happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t indicate where. The injured were...
PEARSALL, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation receives large donation for new elementary school

UVALDE, Texas — The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced a noteworthy donation from the University of Texas women's basketball team Thursday. The organization received $42,706 as a donation toward building a new elementary school in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (UCISD) following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX

