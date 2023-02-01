ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollock, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people were arrested in Alexandria after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Kees Avenue on Jan. 24. Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute. Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute. Possession of CDS IV...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested after drug complaints on Browns Bend Road

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit began receiving complaints about illegal drug activity on Browns Bend Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that Richard Scott Dauzart, 43, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested after complaints were made about fentanyl and meth being sold from a home on Radio Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that John David Dorsey, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and the possession of drug paraphernalia.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Authorities warn of new scam call impersonating law enforcement officers

SOUTHWEST, La. (KPLC) - Multiple individuals are identifying themselves as Sheriff’s Officers and scam-calling area citizens for money. The first report came from the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. VPSO said the individual identifies himself as Sgt. Taylor, and calls in regards to active warrants for missing court. The...
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect wanted in connection with Pineville house fire investigation

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshall’s Office is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a house fire in Pineville that threatened the lives of two people who were sleeping inside. The Pineville Fire Department responded to a fire around 3:15...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

4 suspects arrested following RADE investigation in Lakeshore Drive area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Four people have been arrested following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation into narcotics activity in the Lakeshore Drive area of Pineville. Complaints indicated that the owner of a Lakeshore Drive residence, Raegan Alan Boone, 63, was allowing people addicted to illegal narcotics to live...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating burglary in Cotile Lake area

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of an aggravated burglary that happened in the 8700 block of Hwy 1200 near Cotile Lake. RPSO said the crime happened sometime between Dec. 12 and Dec. 15, 2022. A Springfield Hell Cat 9mm caliber...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Missing La. fire truck found, 2 juveniles arrested

Two juveniles have been arrested and released into the custody of their parents in connection to the theft of a Natchitoches Parish fire truck. Missing La. fire truck found, 2 juveniles arrested. Two juveniles have been arrested and released into the custody of their parents in connection to the theft...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

WATCH: 4-H District Livestock Show 2023

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sat. Feb. 4, the 2023 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Simsboro traffic stop yields wanted man

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Winnsboro man Monday night after a traffic stop in Simsboro. James Hollis, 32, was arrested after he was stopped on U. S. 80 for an equipment violation at about 11:30 p.m. A records check showed Hollis did not have a driver’s license and was wanted on bench warrants from Third District Court.
SIMSBORO, LA
kalb.com

Pineville Fire Investigation

La. Senate Finance Committee advances $45M insurance incentive bill. Senate lawmakers on the finance committee have advanced both bills appropriating $45 million to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Fund on Thursday, Feb. 2. There were a few changes, though. Rapides Parish school calendar options go into runoff vote. Updated: 23 hours...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

AG’s Office teams up with sheriffs to pass out child ID kits

The calendar for Rapides Parish schools for the 2023-2024 year has come down to two options. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Peabody High School - Gary Stewart!. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast. Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's JAM...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

2 teens arrested for shooting outside Alexandria IHOP

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a shooting that happened outside the IHOP on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria on Friday, Jan. 27. According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:27 p.m. Upon arrival, APD located two 17-year-olds who had been shot by an unknown person in the parking lot. One of the victims had been struck in the hip and the other in the leg. Both were treated at a hospital and later released.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Kent Plantation House Black History Month

Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Nightside Forecast. On Sat. Feb. 4, the 2023 4-H District Livestock Show and Sale of Champions was held at Louisiana State University of Alexandria’s Dewitt Livestock Facility LSU AgCenter. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening Forecast. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Saturday Evening...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

5th annual ‘Educators Rising’ addresses Cenla teacher shortage

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Enrich, ensure and encourage was the message hundreds of students heard before competing in the fifth annual Educators Rising competition. The event is designed for students aspiring to be teachers. It is a day of competition, where students demonstrate their education knowledge and hear from guest speakers who stress the importance of education, while inviting them into the education field.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

LCU spotlights heart health Feb. 8 with Dr. Gary Jones

PINEVILLE, La. - Louisiana Christian University will host Dr. Gary Jones, a Louisiana cardiovascular surgeon, on Feb. 8 to discuss his campaign to “Keep Louisiana Walking.”. “February is Heart Health Month, and walking is an easy way to start and maintain a physically active lifestyle,” said Dr. Sonia Tinsley,...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Mobile home in Natchez suffers heavy damage from overnight fire; man injured

NATCHEZ, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man was treated at a medical facility after a mobile home caught on fire Wednesday night around 10:20 p.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and several units from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #5 with assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #6 responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Sam Clark Road in Natchez.
NATCHEZ, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy