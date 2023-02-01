ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

By Darrylin Horne
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces.

When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire.

Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much gone.

Randy says the most devastating part of everything was losing his laptop since he just went back to school at the beginning of this year.

“I’ve started over a lot in my life, I grew up in foster care. So it sucks man my biggest devastation is losing my computer, to be honest with you. College is a big thing for me right now. I’m trying to further my education and whatnot,” said Dewey.

“I’m just grateful we didn’t lose each other or our dog,” said Herbst.

Both say they believe the fire was caused by a broken furnace.

Right now, the Red Cross is helping them out by providing a hotel.

Comments / 2

A Girl Has No Name
3d ago

Peeps!!! Listen up! Renters Insurance/Home Owners Insurance cost pennies. It is so cheap no one should be without it. Homes get destroyed and robbed all the time. Renters insurance would have replaced everything that is replaceable. Be proactive and don't think "Oh I'm careful. It won't happen to ME".

Reply(1)
10
 

