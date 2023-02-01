Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces.

When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire.

Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much gone.

Randy says the most devastating part of everything was losing his laptop since he just went back to school at the beginning of this year.

“I’ve started over a lot in my life, I grew up in foster care. So it sucks man my biggest devastation is losing my computer, to be honest with you. College is a big thing for me right now. I’m trying to further my education and whatnot,” said Dewey.

“I’m just grateful we didn’t lose each other or our dog,” said Herbst.

Both say they believe the fire was caused by a broken furnace.

Right now, the Red Cross is helping them out by providing a hotel.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.