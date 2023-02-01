Read full article on original website
Republicans criticized for wearing ‘despicable’ assault gun pins after mass shootings
Some Republicans in Congress are wearing pins in the shape of an assault weapon in committee meetings and on the House floor. While Democrats says the pins are insensitive and out of touch, Republicans say it's their right to stand up for issues they believe in.
NEWS10 ABC
3 charged with clashing with cops in separate Jan. 6 cases
Three men have been arrested on accusations that they clashed with police officers during separate incidents at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against men from Vermont, Illinois and Pennsylvania — more than two years after the riot...
