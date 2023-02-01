ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

AHN St. Vincent kicks off Black History Month with celebration of diversity

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32M8wR_0kZLULfM00

A local hospital is kicking off Black History Month by celebrating Erie’s diversity.

AHN Saint Vincent’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Council held a special presentation in their lobby Wednesday.

Erie Rise honors Black History Month

It featured a display of key black figures in medical history and information on wellness and healthy pregnancy. There was also music and a performance from the Erie Rise Leadership Academy.

“We love holding these events that recognize the diversity of our employees. These events are always very energetic, uplifting and life-affirming. We are always excited to collaborate with the employees that help us plan these events.” Angelle Sundberg, Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Council.

The hospital’s Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Council has held similar events for the past couple of years.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Erie community celebrates ‘Wear Red Day’

February is American Heart Month and is a time to focus on cardiovascular health. Friday morning, a presentation of that proclamation was held at the Erie County Department of Health. On the behalf of Erie County Executive Brenton Davis, the Erie Heart Association is receiving an official proclamation for “Wear Red Day” for women. The […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mercyhurst students take community action painting at the Erie Zoo

Students, faculty and staff at one local university painted a display for the Erie Zoo on Friday. At Mercyhurst University, dozens participated in an effort to paint 85 posts for a new crayon jungle fence for the Erie Zoo children’s area. Students and faculty from all departments painted all day to finish the project. One […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

UPMC puts women’s heart health in the spotlight at ‘Go Red’ event

UPMC Hamot raised awareness of heart disease with a free “wear red” event Friday morning. The 16th annual “Go Red” event was held at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Erie. It’s put on by UPMC Hamot to increase awareness of women’s heart health. During the event, free health screenings were offered as well as seminars […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 3 – 5

Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend! Ales for Sails Erie’s premier craft beer event. a fun-filled night of beer tasting, great food and live music while raising funds for educational […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Events a Hub for Erie Entertainment: Community Gems

We are showcasing a handful of notable Erie entertainment venues. They are all under what's known as Erie Events. This organization is a real gem. What's more, is the man heading is in his first full week as the new director. From stage shows, minor league baseball action, a packed...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

All An Act Theater presents Agatha Christie’s ‘Verdict’

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — All An Act Theatre Production has unveiled the schedule for its newest production — Agatha Christie’s “Verdict,” a live performance about a professor that has fled persecution in his homeland with his wife and her cousin, and finds himself in London. In a release, the show is described as “not a murder mystery […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP teams up with downtown bar to raise money for the Special Olympics

Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause. At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics. One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day two of the Erie Auto Show kicks off with hometown theme

It was day two for the Erie Auto Show and Friday’s theme was “Hometown Hero Day.” On Friday only, all first responders, military and healthcare workers that attended got in with free admission courtesy of Plyer Entry Systems. The first display car lovers saw when they walked in was the antique and muscle car display. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Looking for love? Try speed dating at the Erie Humane Society

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day approaches, but that love doesn’t only have to be for humans, it can also be for our furry friends. That’s why the Erie Humane Society wants to help residents find their forever pet at their Shelter Speed Dating event on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gannon University sending 29 students to Phoenix for the Big Game

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– As anticipation grows for the big game, Gannon University will be sending 29 students to Phoenix, Arizona to work at the event. This is the fourth time Gannon has sent students to the game where they will be gaining real-world experience in hospitality, marketing, media and sport business networking through a paid work experience. […]
ERIE, PA
venangoextra.com

Welcome to River Roots Redevelopment

Here we are, a month into 2023 already, and time shows no signs of slowing down! You may have noticed that our column has taken a break over the last few months (though work certainly hasn’t!) and now we are back, with a new look, a new broader focus, and some new people behind the scenes.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Erie SeaWolves announce first wave of 2023 promotional calendar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With opening day a little more than two months away, the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have announced the first wave of their 2023 promotional calendar that includes giveaways, fireworks and community initiatives. Opening night is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 at 6:05 p.m. against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) where […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

EDDC and Gordon’s Butcher and Market team up to celebrate National Meat Week

It’s National Meat Week and The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is teaming up with a local meat market to celebrate. Gordon’s Butcher and Market is hosting a raffle to celebrate meat week. Those who participate can win hundreds of dollars of meat and cooking supplies from Gordon’s “Flagship City Public Market” location. Tickets are available […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show

Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Take Back the Site vigil held for Steve Smith

One day after an arrest is made in a local homicide case, the Erie community came together to remember the victim.  Steve Smith III, 38, was murdered at the Metroplex nightclub on Buffalo Road, on Dec. 30. Family members of Smith said that over the years, he touched so many lives in the community. A […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories

There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie shelters open their doors to those in need during cold snap

Below freezing temperatures and strong winds are posing challenges for those exposed to the elements. Local agencies said they are working to protect Erie’s most vulnerable and continue to accommodate those in need during the colder months, especially during a cold snap. The CEO of the Mental Health Association said it’s important for agencies to […]
ERIE, PA
theramblernews.com

What is the best pizza in the Erie area?

This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy