alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
mixfmalaska.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
alaskafish.news
OPINION: A modest proposal for Alaska fisheries
AK lawmakers could ban gov from naming NPFMC appointees who have conflicts of interest. (LW preliminary comment: In his “State of the State” address to the Alaska Legislature on January 23, Governor Dunleavy called fishing “the beating heart of Alaska.” He added: “It’s provided food and shaped the culture of Alaska for thousands of years. It’s the largest source of private sector jobs in the state.”
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
alaskapublic.org
Why Alaska’s homelessness experts are ambivalent about the point-in-time count
In an office conference room in Anchorage on Monday evening, volunteers loaded up 1-gallon Ziploc bags with personal hygiene products and snacks. The spread on the conference table included wet wipes, toothbrushes, socks, fruit and veggie pouches, granola bars, Pringles and Kool-Aid. “We’re making care kits for individuals who we’ll...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Pacific University addresses swimming lesson shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University has partnered with the Alaska Native Heritage Center to host swimming lessons for Alaska Native children. “This is a very important partnership because we have the opportunity to teach as many as 200 students over a span of time that belong to the Tiamuna grant, how to swim, boating safety, as well as paddle sports,” Alaska Pacific University Assistant Director of Recreational Programs Michele Cateson said.
radiokenai.com
Kenai Peninsula Advisory Boards Seek New Members
The Alaska State Parks Kenai Peninsula Regional office has opened the application process for vacancies on three Kenai Peninsula advisory boards. The Kenai River Special Management Area, Kachemak Bay State Park, and Seward State Parks advisory boards are recruiting for three positions on each citizens’ advisory board for positions that are ending a three-year term.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy introduces postpartum medicaid expansion, adult home care bills
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced three bills that are components of Alaska's Healthy Families Initiative. HB 59 would allow the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage from the required 60 days to 12 months. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. HB 58 would establish an adult home care service. The third bill introduced is related to the implementation of EO 121 which separated the Department of Health and Social Services into the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Family and Community Services (DFCS).
kinyradio.com
Job seekers invited to Forest Service local hiring events
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Region is meeting potential local hires where they live, work, and go to school, by visiting Southeast and Southcentral Alaska communities for in-person hiring events planned for February and March. Before visiting with Forest Service staff, job hunters can take part in virtual pre-job...
kinyradio.com
Representative Peltola hosts first Alaska press gaggle of 118th Congress, announces full committee & subcommittee assignments
Washington, D.C. (KINY) - Following a week of high-profile Alaska news, Representative Peltola welcomed Alaska journalists to her office and over the Internet to an informal press gaggle. The Representative discussed a range of topics that included the Willow Project, the EPA’s Final Determination for Bristol Bay, and resolutions on...
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back
I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska legislative committee considers waiving local sales taxes on gold, silver coins
A new bill proposed by a Big Lake Republican would exempt gold-backed currencies and gold and silver coins from local sales taxes in order to encourage their use as currency, not just collectibles. Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, told the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday that the bill was...
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 01, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy repeated his goal to make Alaska the “most pro-life state in the country” yesterday. Gas supply from proven fields in Cook Inlet will only satisfy demand from Alaska’s main population center for about four more years. The Bristol Bay Native Corporation has cheered the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to veto the Pebble Mine project.
kinyradio.com
Murkowski announces U.S. Military Service Academy Nominees
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced the names of the 32 young Alaskans she is nominating to the U.S. military service academies for the class of 2027. U.S. military service academy nominees are selected based on their academic records, extracurricular activities, and leadership capabilities. Senator Murkowski’s nominees...
alaskasnewssource.com
Statewide veteran organizations gather at one table to talk partnership
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost. Alaska's permafrost is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior. Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants. Updated: 5 hours ago. Last month, an Alaska’s News Source investigation uncovered...
KYUK
Alaska Public Safety officials release a draft policy to put body cameras on troopers
The Alaska Department of Public Safety has released a draft of its policy for state troopers to wear body-worn cameras, and it’s seeking public input on the proposal. Public Safety spokesman Austin McDaniel said the department has been pushing for body cameras for troopers for several years. In 2022, the state approved spending $3.6 million to get cameras on state and wildlife troopers, deputy fire marshals and village public safety officers. Another nearly $1 million came from federal grants.
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska public defender shortage will grow worse without action, budget documents indicate
Alaska’s shortage of public defenders, which is already delaying criminal cases in rural Alaska, will likely grow worse because of a new law, budget documents indicate. The shortage, first reported in depth by the Anchorage Daily News on Thursday, has already caused public defenders to begin refusing cases in Nome and Bethel.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 2, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congresswoman Mary Peltola calls for more action and less talk. Not...
thatoregonlife.com
