New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Must Face Truth or Consequences

Earlier this month, a headline in the local daily read, “New Orleans 2022 murder rate likely leads nation”. Well, that is an interesting spot for the word “likely”. We are not entirely sure when major daily newspapers started printing probabilities as hard news, but don’t worry. We have some facts for you:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?

My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras

SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
SLIDELL, LA
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras

It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
MANDEVILLE, LA
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says

A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
