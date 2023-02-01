Read full article on original website
WDSU
New Orleans police offering gun safety classes that are free to the public
The New Orleans Police Department is teaming up with the New Orleans Recreation Department to offer free gun safety classes. According to NOPD, the classes will be on Feb. 6 at the Morris Jeff Recreation Center and Feb. 9 at Joe Brown Recreation Center. The classes will be from 6-8...
theneworleanstribune.com
New Orleans Must Face Truth or Consequences
Earlier this month, a headline in the local daily read, “New Orleans 2022 murder rate likely leads nation”. Well, that is an interesting spot for the word “likely”. We are not entirely sure when major daily newspapers started printing probabilities as hard news, but don’t worry. We have some facts for you:
fox8live.com
Case against Bridge City escapee tossed as Orleans DA misses another juvenile transfer deadline
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The attempted murder and armed robbery case against a Bridge City youth detention center escapee accused of shooting a man in Uptown New Orleans last July was tossed last week because of more procrastination by Orleans Parish prosecutors, court records show. Kendell Myers was accused of...
Tougher penalties for those caught illegally dumping in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Preventing illegal dumping has long been a problem for the city of New Orleans and the state of Louisiana. Now city leaders are threatening to take the vehicle of anyone caught dumping tires and other material. Councilman Oliver Thomas says he’s fed up with illegal dumpers...
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
uptownmessenger.com
Viewpoint: Could Tyre Nichols’ killing have happened in New Orleans?
My heart went out to RowVaugh Wells as she watched the evidence unfold last week against the seven rogue Memphis police officers and three first-responders who are alleged to be responsible for the untimely death of her son Tyre Nichols. A 29-year-old Black man, Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after a fatal encounter with the MPD’s Scorpion police unit. Nichols made the mistake of trying to run away from the officers during a traffic stop. Running from the police is never a wise move and usually leads to an ugly chase. It should not lead to a brutal death.
City Council: Dump trash, lose car
Illegal dumping is no stranger to New Orleans neighborhoods. But the city has had enough and one city council member, Oliver Thomas, in his districts of New Orleans East and the Ninth Ward.
High school on north shore helps Zulu get ready for Mardi Gras
SLIDELL, La. — Carnival is a community effort that spans Lake Pontchartrain. At Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Mardi Gras Day came early. “I’ve been working on this one for the whole month. So, this one is my masterpiece," Mallory Saladino said about her Dolly Parton inspired coconut.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany neighborhoods starting to look a lot like Mardi Gras
It’s time to bedazzle the pets (and their people) and jazz up the shopping carts, wagons and strollers to join the Krewe Du Pooch Mardi Gras Walking Parade and Mardi party in Mandeville on Feb. 25. But remember: No aggressive dogs, no offensive or political throws and no golf carts or other motorized vehicles allowed.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell confident there will be enough officers to work parade patrol
We already know that many Sheriff's Offices from around the state have stepped in to help provide Mardi Gras security so all krewes can roll on their regular routes, but there is a number of departments that still won't be coming to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.
tourcounsel.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk | Shopping mall in Louisiana
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, previously known as Riverwalk Marketplace until 2014, is an outlet mall located in the Central Business District of New Orleans, Louisiana. It is located along the Mississippi River waterfront, stretching from the base of Canal Street, upriver to the New Orleans Morial Convention Center. It is connected to the adjacent Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel.
houmatimes.com
Three men charged in Terrebonne Parish vehicle burglaries
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced three men have been charged in a series of vehicle burglary investigations, that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January 2023. Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick, and Gregory Payne Jr., 19, of Patterson, have been charged with multiple vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries in connection with the investigation.
NOLA.com
Customer shoots woman inside St. Charles Avenue business after argument, NOPD says
A customer shot a woman at a St. Charles Avenue business after an argument with employees, New Orleans police said Friday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue, which will be busy with Mardi Gras parades starting next week. There are several businesses on the block, but authorities didn't identify the specific one.
Cantrell spokesman defends mayor, security detail after TV report questions hours worked
Cantrell’s director of communications Gregory Joseph rebutted a report that claimed Cantrell’s security officers recorded working hours on their time sheets even when they were nowhere near the mayor.
NOLA.com
Customer fires shot through Popeyes' window, hitting employee
NEW ORLEANS — Cellphone video shows a loud commotion inside the front lobby of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. Brady Chiasson shot the video around 6:45 p.m., just moments before a shooting there Thursday night. “This lady went to...
Early morning homicide in the Irish Channel
NOPD is investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured. The gunfire was reported before 3:30 this morning near the intersection of Tchoupitoulas and Second Streets in the Irish Channel neighborhood.
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
