29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
2 in custody after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with Greensboro police. At around 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 1400 block of Wayside Drive in reference to two wanted men. When officers arrived at the scene, the two suspects barricaded themselves inside the home and declared that […]
Alamance County officials work to keep kids out of court and in class
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Leaders around Alamance County are banding together to change the path of crime and violence for young people and steer them into a better future. The Alamance Juvenile Opportunity Bridge is a new program that works with the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention and Roots and Wings, Inc., […]
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
4 high school students survive Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
Man accused of breaking into and sleeping in Archdale man’s home: sheriff’s office
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and sleeping inside of an Archdale home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies came to US 311 after getting a call from the victim claiming that he arrived home and found a man asleep inside. Investigators say they […]
Two suspects in custody after four hour standoff on Wayside Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two suspects are now in custody after being in a standoff with Greensboro police for nearly four hours. Officers arrived at the 1400 block of Wayside Drive for two wanted subjects, Evan Dale Parrish, 55, and Mark Allen Parrish, 52, at 3 p.m. When police arrived...
WXII 12
Gun found on student at Glenn High School
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Glenn high school student is in custody after bringing a gun to campus, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning. The school principal, Scott Munsie, said staff found a gun in the student's pocket during a search when students arrived on campus. ·...
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
WBTV
Woman charged with calling in bomb threat at Rowan Health Department and Department of Social Services
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a 65-year-old woman has been charged with calling in a bomb threat at the Rowan County Health Department and Department of Social Services on E. Innes St. Mooresville Police arrested Matilda Jemelle Turner, a Mooresville resident. Turner was charged with communicating threats....
Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
1 dead after crash on Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a wreck on Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, Friday according to police. Greensboro police said around 9:15 p.m. Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of center and swiped Keithan Dyron Feaster, 50,of High Point, who was driving a 2017 GMC Yukon as he was traveling westbound.
rhinotimes.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant
On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
Former Guilford County Deputy arrested and charged with two counts of assault
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Deputy James John Winiarski was arrested Wednesday for two counts of assault that occurred when he was on duty. Guilford County Sheriff's Office investigated the former deputy starting in mid-January. Winiarski was on the job when the assault occurred. Winiarski was released...
Oak Ridge to receive safety upgrades after children hit by cars on Halloween night
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Oak ridge will make safety upgrades along a road where two children were hit and killed while trick-or-treating. The Oak Ridge town council approved adding a digital speed radar on Haw River Road. You'll remember, 11-year-old Noah Chambers who died after a car hit him...
Southside Johnny’s temporarily closed; safety review plan activated after fatal shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of Southside Johnny’s in Greensboro has voluntarily closed his business following a visit to the gentleman’s club from a safety review board. Officials said a safety review plan was needed after a shooting inside the club last Sunday. The owner reportedly spoke with officials about safety concerns and was […]
Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
Zoning ordinances prevent Winston-Salem animal sanctuary from raising money to care for animals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fairytale Farm Animal Sanctuary is all about second chances. "All the animals here come from either some sort of physical or emotional trauma or neglect," said Kimberly Dunckel, Director of Fairytale Farm and Animal Sanctuary. Dunckel and a host of volunteers cared for the animals when...
WFMY NEWS2
