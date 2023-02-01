ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Gun found on student at Glenn High School

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Glenn high school student is in custody after bringing a gun to campus, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning. The school principal, Scott Munsie, said staff found a gun in the student's pocket during a search when students arrived on campus. ·...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead, 1 charged with DWI in Greensboro 3-vehicle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead and another man is being charged with a DWI after a three-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro, was operating a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Rd when he drove left of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at gas station on Randleman Road in Greensboro: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on Randleman Road. At around 1:27 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Marathon on 2435 Randleman Road after getting a report about a robbery. Investigators say that the suspect entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a wreck on Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, Friday according to police. Greensboro police said around 9:15 p.m. Bobby Jamal Hughes, 27, of Greensboro was driving a 2013 Ford Fiesta eastbound on Creek Ridge Road when he drove left of center and swiped Keithan Dyron Feaster, 50,of High Point, who was driving a 2017 GMC Yukon as he was traveling westbound.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Subdue Shooter During Search Warrant

On Friday, Feb. 3, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department reported that, on Thursday Feb. 2, at 1:45 p.m., Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested an armed man who was being served a search warrant. According to the report, deputies went to 610 Beatle Dr. in Greensboro to execute the warrant....
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randolph County courthouse vandalized; deputies offer reward for tips about suspect

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Courthouse on Salisbury Street in Asheboro was vandalized Sunday. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation, as it occurred on county property. Video surveillance of the incident captured the perpetrator, described as a man wearing black pants, a gray sweatshirt, red sneakers/boots, and a tan in color toboggan throwing rocks through several of the windows.
ASHEBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

